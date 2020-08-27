PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball sweeps Pee Dee Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart had four aces, four kills, and three digs in the Eagles' 3-0 (25-23, 25-7, 25-16) win over Pee Dee Academy on Thursday night.
Teammate Jessie Weatherford had 11 assist.
ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 3, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 2.
KILLS – FCS: Stewart 4, Fore 6, Emily Eason 4, Bradley Brown 2.
BLOCK – FCS: Brown 4.
ASSISTS – FCS: Jessie Weatherford 11.
DIGS – FCS: Mary Margaret Sterling 5, Stewart 3
RECORDS: FCS 3-0. PDA 1-3.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Thomas Sumter at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Pee Dee Academy will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilson Hall 3
Lee Academy 1
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy fell to Wilson Hall by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-21.
The Cavaliers fall to 2-2.
Pinewood Prep 3
Laurence Manning 1
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning fell to Pinewood Prep by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-21.
The Swampcats fell to 0-3.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Carolina Academy 9
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Lake Killman defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Savannah South 6-0, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine-Cameron (CA) def. Mason Lee 6-0, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-2, 6-1; Payton Brown (CA) def. Brianne Finney 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Bryce Erickson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. South/ Dunlop 8-1; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Lee/ DiDonato 8-0; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Finney/ Erickson 8-1.
RECORD: CA 2-0. LMA 0-2.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday. LMA will host Ben Lippen on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!