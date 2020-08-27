 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball sweeps Pee Dee Academy
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball sweeps Pee Dee Academy

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
florence christian logo fcs.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart had four aces, four kills, and three digs in the Eagles' 3-0 (25-23, 25-7, 25-16) win over Pee Dee Academy on Thursday night.

Teammate Jessie Weatherford had 11 assist.

ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 3, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 2.

KILLS – FCS: Stewart 4, Fore 6, Emily Eason 4, Bradley Brown 2.

BLOCK – FCS: Brown 4.

ASSISTS – FCS: Jessie Weatherford 11.

DIGS – FCS: Mary Margaret Sterling 5, Stewart 3

RECORDS: FCS 3-0. PDA 1-3.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Thomas Sumter at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Pee Dee Academy will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilson Hall 3

Lee Academy 1

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy fell to Wilson Hall by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-21.

The Cavaliers fall to 2-2.

Pinewood Prep 3

Laurence Manning 1

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning fell to Pinewood Prep by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-21.

The Swampcats fell to 0-3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Carolina Academy 9

Laurence Manning 0

MANNING, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Lake Killman defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Savannah South 6-0, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine-Cameron (CA) def. Mason Lee 6-0, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-2, 6-1; Payton Brown (CA) def. Brianne Finney 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Bryce Erickson 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. South/ Dunlop 8-1; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Lee/ DiDonato 8-0; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Finney/ Erickson 8-1.

RECORD: CA 2-0. LMA 0-2.

NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday. LMA will host Ben Lippen on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert