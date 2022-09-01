 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball sweeps Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian 3

Trinity Collegiate 0

Sets: Florence Christian defeated Trinity Collegiate in straight sets 25-15, 25-7, and 25-17.

Aces: FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 4, Bradley Brown, Mary Margaret Sterling 2. Sofie Purvis 2.

Kills: FCS: Brown 13, K. Fore 13, Jada Porter 2, Z’Nei Middleton 2.

Assists: FCS: Sterling 22

Digs: FCS:Purvis 18, Fore 8, Brown 7, Victoria Smith 6, Jada Porter 3, Middleton 3, Jordan Smith 3, Emerson Poston 3.

Record: FCS 10-0.

Next Match: FCS will host West Florence at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

West Florence 3

Sumter 0

Sets: West sweeps Sumter in a 25-17, 25-13, and 25-12.

Aces: WF: Rachel Herod 3, Raegan Dubose 2, Elizabeth White 1, Monica Schenk 5, Jordyn Perry 1.

Kills: WF: Herod 2, Kaycee Miller 5, Sara Earle 4, White 6, Emma Oakley 1, Schenk 3, Leyna Wierzbicki 2.

Assists: WF: Herod 10, Sara Temple 3, R. Dubose 3, Parr 3, Miller 1, Chandler 1, Perry 2.

Digs: WF: Herod 4, R.Dubose 4, Miller 6, Owens 1, White 1, Moore 4, Perry 3.

Blocks: WF: Oakley 1, Schenk 2, Wierzbicki 1.

Record: WF: 12-1

Next Match: West will travel to FCS at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake View 3

Dillon Christian 0

Sets: Lake View defeated Dillon Christian 25-18, 25-18, and 25-19.

Aces : LV; Raven Locklear 5, Hollie Scott 2, Elizabeth Morgan 6, Emma King 2.

Kills: LV: Mamie Grossetti 8, Jaleya Ford 8, Locklear 16, King 2, Scott 2.

Assists : LV: King 24, La’Kayla Chavis 4,Grossetti 2.

Digs: LV: King 10, Grossetti 7, Elizabeth Morgan 9, Locklear 8,Chavis 6, Scott 3.

Blocks: LV: Scott 2, Jaleya Ford 4.

Record: LV 2-4

Next Match: LV will host Latta on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy 3

Lee Academy 1

Sets: Carolina Academy defeats Lee Academy 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, and 25-23.

Aces: CA: Clare Floyd 4, Raeley Frye 2.

Kills: CA: Ruby Kate Amos 13, Floyd 2.

Digs: CA: Sydney Jacobs 2, Gabby Hewitt 2, Frye 2.

Blocks: CA: Floyd 2, Amos 2.

Record: CA 3-1.

Next Match: Carolina Academy will host The King’s Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

West Florence 5

Camden 1

SINGLES

Avery Youngblood (C) def. Elle Brannon 6-3, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Anna Margaret Hutto 7-5, 6-1; Kennedy Hirne (WF) def. Meg Grumbach 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Emma Watford (WF) def. Caroline Cassidy 6-0, 6-1; Kessler Richardson (WF) def. Katie Bush 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Lillian Guerrero/ Caroline Collins (WF) def. Elisabeth West/ Lizze Conder 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

Laurence Manning 6

Florence Christian 4

SINGLES

Lauren Hucks (FCS) def. Meri Ellen Johnson 10-8; Elise Hicks (FCS) def. Marlana Lee 9-7; Edna Lee Harris (LMA) def. Camila Canavati 8-4; Bailey Wallman (LMA) def.Lilah Granger 8-3; Isabella Quiroz (LMA) def. Charlotte Granger 8-6; Sophia Timmons (LMA) def. Callie Jenkins 8-6; Gracie Floyd (LMA) def. Peyton Hanna 8-0.

DOUBLES

Johnson/ Lee (LMA) def. Hucks/ Granger 8-3; Hicks/ Melton (FCS) def. Harris/ Timmons 8-3; Canavati/ Jee Min Kim (FCS) def. Bailey Wallman/ Isabella Quiroz 8-1.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence 175

South Florence 204

WEST FLORENCE (175)

Alla McGillivray 37, Natalee Batchelor 44, Taylor Pleasant 47, Brianna Davis 47.

SOUTH FLORENCE (204)

Anna Grace Smith 39, Maggie Miller 45, Sage Covington 59, Ava Roscoe 61.

Trinity Collegiate 186

Wilson Hall 193

Hammond 224

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (186)

Lina Polteraitis 39, Kinsey Stanley 41, Kelsie Fink 53, Jamie Fink 53.

