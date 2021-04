PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian's Jordan strikes out 18 in win over Thomas Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robbie Jordan pitched a complete-game one-hitter and struck out 18 batters to lead Florence Christian to a 7-0 win over Thomas Sumter on Tuesday in baseball action.

Jordan also went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI at the plate.

Teammate Clayton Bochette went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

TSA;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

FCS;310;021;x;—;7;7;2

WP —Robbie Jordan ( 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 18 K). LP — Lisenby ( 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS — FCS: Clayton Bochette 1-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 2-4; Jordan 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Harrison Forehand 2-3.

West Florence 6

Cheraw 4

CHERAW, S.C. — West Florence’s Josh Williams went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and an RBI at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge.

Teammate Bryson Graves went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.

Cheraw’s Caleb Townsend went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

C;201;10;—;4;2;3