PREP ROUNDUP: Galloway, Trinity Collegiate walk off against FCS

The Bruins’ J.R. Williams went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI and teammate Aydin Palmer was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

Darlington’s Norris went 2 for 4 with two RBI while teammate Garrett Keen went 3 for 4 with a double.

SF;210;001;5;—;9;12;3

D;120;102;0;—;6;10;2

WP: Jack Hardee (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Bryant Dickinson (7 IP, 12H, 9R, 8ER, 1 BB, 7 K). SV: Dawson Joyner (⅔ IP. 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Aydin Palmer 2-4, 2 2B; Jake Hardee 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; JR Williams 3-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke Miller 1-4; Stone Osborne 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-4; Mason Lynch 1-2, 1 RBI. D:Deuce Hudson 1-2; Garrett Keen 3-4, 2B; Lex Blackman 1-3, 1 RBI; Karson Norris 2-4, 2 RBI; Bryant Dickinson 2-4.

West Florence 2

Myrtle Beach 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nick Palke scored on a wild pitch from third base to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as West Florence earned a 2-1 win over Myrtle Beach.