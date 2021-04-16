PREP ROUNDUP: Galloway, Trinity Collegiate walk off against FCS

DARLINGTON, S.C.— Tucker Galloway doubled in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Trinity Collegiate a 5-4 walk-off win over Florence Christian on Friday in high school baseball action.
The Titans avenged a 4-3 loss to the Eagles on Tuesday night.
Trinity's Jacob Adams went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
FCS;400;000;0;—;4;8;3
TCS;000;020;3;—;5;6;0
WP: Bennett Meadows (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Tanner Lewis (0 IP, 1 H, 1R, 1ER, 0 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – FCS: Nate Ammons 1-4, 2B; Clayton Bochette 2-3;Harrison Forehand 1-3; Robbie Jordan 3-4, 1 RBI; Jayce McLaughlin 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI. TCS: Caleb Rogers 1-3; Cam Jordan 2-4; Jacob Adams 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Tucker Galloway 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI.
South Florence 9
Darlington 6
DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Stone Osborne hit a decisive three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.
Darlington’s Karson Norris hit a single that broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bruins’ J.R. Williams went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI and teammate Aydin Palmer was 2 for 4 with two doubles.
Darlington’s Norris went 2 for 4 with two RBI while teammate Garrett Keen went 3 for 4 with a double.
SF;210;001;5;—;9;12;3
D;120;102;0;—;6;10;2
WP: Jack Hardee (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Bryant Dickinson (7 IP, 12H, 9R, 8ER, 1 BB, 7 K). SV: Dawson Joyner (⅔ IP. 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SF: Aydin Palmer 2-4, 2 2B; Jake Hardee 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; JR Williams 3-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke Miller 1-4; Stone Osborne 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-4; Mason Lynch 1-2, 1 RBI. D:Deuce Hudson 1-2; Garrett Keen 3-4, 2B; Lex Blackman 1-3, 1 RBI; Karson Norris 2-4, 2 RBI; Bryant Dickinson 2-4.
West Florence 2
Myrtle Beach 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Nick Palke scored on a wild pitch from third base to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as West Florence earned a 2-1 win over Myrtle Beach.
The Knights tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning on an error by the shortstop to score Ty Suggs from second base.
Myrtle Beach took the lead in the top of the third inning when Coleman Kelly walked Bradley Leckie with the bases loaded.
West Florence’s Dylan Snyder went 1 for 3 with a double.
Teammates Nic Edick, Harley Davis and John Coble each added a hit.
MB;001;000;0;—;1;4;2
WF;001;001;x;—;2;4;3
WP: Matt Guerreo (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Austin Gordon (6 IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 1 BB, 11 K).
LEADING HITTERS –WF: Dylan Snyder 1-3, 2B; Nic Edick 1-3; Harley Davis 1-3; John Coble 1-2.
North Myrtle Beach 9
Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C.— North Myrtle Beach defeated Wilson 9-1.
Lakewood 7
Lake City 1
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Lakewood defeated Lake City 7-1.
Georgetown 10
Dillon 1
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Dylan Windham went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Brenden Miles went 1 for 3.
G;022;210;3;—;10;10;0
D;000;000;1;—;1;2;6
WP: Pep Jordan (6 IP, H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP: Jamison Pittman (4 IP, 8H, 7R, 6ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Dylan Windham 1-3, 1 RBI; Brenden Miles 1-3.
Chesterfield 14
North Central 1 (5)
KERSHAW, S.C.— Chesterfield’s Nick Boswell went 3 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
Teammate Jase Stafford went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
C:025;07;—;14;13;0
NC;100;00;—;1;2;2
WP: Nick Boswell (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R,1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Bowers (2 2/3 IP, 8H, 7R, 7ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS –C: Colton Starling 1-3, 1 RBI; Zane Davis 2-4; Jase Stafford 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Kevin Diggs 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Walker Sowell 1-4, 2 RBI; Boyce Brock 1-4, 1 RBI; Boswell 3-3, 3B, 1 RBI.
Buford 1
Cheraw 0
LANCASTER, S.C. — Ty Vespe's sacrifice to the first baseman scored Tanner Sellers from third for Burford's lone run.
Cheraw’s Tyson Hall and John Bryant each had a double.
C;000;000;0;—;0;3;2
B;001;000;x;—;1;1;2
WP:Josh Lily (6 IP,30 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Tyson Hall (6 IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 4 BB, 10 K).
LEADING HITTERS –C:Hall 1-3, 2B; Caleb Townsend 1-3; JohnBryant 1-1, 2B.
Latta 10
Carvers Bay 2
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Latta’s Parker McCormick went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and two RBI.
Teammate Amdrew Bryant went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Carvers Bay’s Neal Martin went 2 for 4 with a double.
L;620;011;0;—;10;12;2
CB;001;010;0;—;2;6;7
WP: Preston Tyler (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). LP: Jeremy Avant (4 2/3 IP, 10H, 9R, 7ER, 7 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L:Ethan Lee 2-5; Parker McCormick 3-4, HR,2B,2 RBI; Dylan Shelley 2-4, 1 RBI; Tyler 1-3, 1 RBI; Andrew Bryant 2-5, 1 RBI; Justin Stutler 1-4, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 1-4. CB: Neal Martin 2-4, 2B; Alan Joye 1-3, 1 RBI; Keith Coker 1-3; Dashawn Snow 1-3.
Green Sea Floyds 18
Hannah-Pamplico 0 (5)
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Hannah-Pamplico 18-0 in five innings.
East Clarendon 15
Manning 0 (4)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Britton McKenzie pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out four.
Coleman Yates went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the plate for the Wolverines.
Teammate Grant Barrineau went 3 for 4 with four RBI
M;000;0;—;0;0;0
EC;013;(13);—;15;12;0
WP: Britton McKenzie( 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS –EC:Raulston McKenzie 1-3, 2 RBI; Cade Cook 1-3, 1 RBI; Kyler Odom 1-2; Grant Barrineau 3-4, 4 RBI; Phillip Black 1-1, 2 RBI; Wes Ard 1-1, 2B; Lawson 1-1, 1 RBI; Coleman Yates 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
Dillon Christian 9
The King’s Academy 2
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Cooper Lane went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The King’s Academy’s Gray Borenstein went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
TKA;002;000;0;—;2;7;3
DCS;240;201;x;—;9;7;1
WP: Colby Throndyke (6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Zach Dutton ( 6 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – TKA: Garrison Fields 1-4; Jaylabn Williams 1-4; Gray Borenstein 3-4, 1 RBI; Aiden Elder 1-2. DCS:Cooper Lane 2-4, 2 RBI; Thorndyke 1-2; Jacob Connor 3-4, 2 RBI; Josh Brown 1-3.
Williamsburg Academy 14
Carolina Academy 4 (5)
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFaddin went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and five RBI.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
WA;100;49;—;14;5;4
CA;200;02;—;4;4;2
WP: Lee Holliday (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K). LP: Matt Gaskins (4 IP, 3H, 7R, 6ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WA: Joe Kellahan 2-3, 1 RBI; Blaine McFaddin 2-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Josh Stone 1-3, HR, 3 RBI. CA: Austin Brown 1-2; Gaskins 2-3, 2 RBI; Logan Miles 1-2.
SOFTBALL
North Myrtle Beach 11
Wilson 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Meyonna McDaniel and Naudi Price each had a hit.
NMB;224;30;—;11;13;0
W;000;00;—;0;2;0
LEADING HITTERS – W: Naudi Price 1-1; Meyonna McDaniel 1-2.
Dillon 7
Lake View 5
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
Teammate Qy Wilson went 2 for 3 with a three RBI.
Lake View’s Emma King went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
LV;200;102;0;—;5;9;0
LV;012;202;x;—;7;7;5
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Emma King (3 IP, 7H, 7R, 7ER, 7 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Baxleigh Arnette 3-4; Spivey Evans 1-2, 2 RBI; King 3-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Becca Cox 1-4; Zandasia McNeil 1-4. D: Cierra Grice 2-3; Abby Bristow 1-3, 3B,2 RBI; Qy Wilson 2-3, 3 RBI; Lexie Rogers 1-2, 2 RBI.
Johnsonville 7
Lamar 0
LAMAR, S.C. — Johnsonville’s CeCe Lamb went 1 for 2 with four RBI.
Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 2 for 3.
J;230;200;0;—;7;2;2
L;000;000;0;—;0;4;6
WP: Hannah Graham (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Heidi Anderson (7 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 9 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: CeCe Lamb 1-3, 4 RBI; Lauren Wise 1-4. L: Emmy Copeland 1-3; Kelly Anderson 1-3; Emily Cribb 2-3.
Hannah-Pamplico 7
Green Sea Floyds 1
GREEN SEA, S.C.— Hannah-Pamplico’s Jaden Lee went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.
Teammate A.C. Stone went 2 for 4 with a triple Izzy Davis also had a home run for the Raiders.
HP;301;210;0;—;7;9;3
GSF;100;000;0;—;1;2;5
WP: Izzy Davis (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Strickland (5 2/3 IP, 9H, 7R, 4ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – HP: A.C. Stone 2-4, 3B; Jaden Lee 3-4, 3B,2 RBI; Riley Calcutt 1-4,2B, 1 RBI; Jordyn Hudson 1-4, 1 RBI; Davis 1-4, HR, 1 RBI.
Williamsburg Academy 2
Carvers Bay 0
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Krisalyn Hanna pitched a complete-game no-hitter and struck out 15.
Nelly Lamb led the Stallions at the plate going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
WA;100;001;0—2;6;3
CB;000;000;0—0;0;3
WP:Krisalyn Hanna ( 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WA: Nelly Lamb 2-3, 1 RBI; Abbie McCants 1-4, 1 RBI; Bayleigh Matthews 1-3; Allie McFadden 1-3.
Pee Dee Academy 17
Christian Academy 1 (3)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Christian Academy 17-1 in three innings.
Wilson Hall 15
Florence Christian 5 (5)
SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson Hall defeated Florence Christian 15-5 in five innings.
BOYS' SOCCER
North Myrtle Beach 3
West Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Zah Way had five saves.
Myrtle Beach 7
Wilson 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Paul Richardson had seven saves.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 2
North Myrtle Beach 0
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence’s Norah Abbott scored both goals.
Teammate Riley Darr had one assist and Anya Bergfeld had a save.
Myrtle Beach 8
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Bailey Mitchell had 30 saves.