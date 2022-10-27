PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico girls' tennis falls to Whitmire in state playoffs

Whitmire 4
Hannah-Pamplico 2
SINGLES
Deputy (W) def. Katelyn Fennell 6-3, 6-4; Martin (W) def. Emily Jeffords; Gilliam (W) def. Elizabeth Mims; Tobias (W) def. Leah Watkins; Madison Rogers (H-P) def. Bruyer 4-6, 7-5, 14-12.
DOUBLES
Layla Cooper/ Ansley Lowder (H-P) def. Epps/ Lominick 6-3, 7-5.
OTHERS SCORES: St. Joseph's defeated The Governor's schools 5-1 in the 1A tennis playoffs while Christ Church defeated Johnsonville.
VOLLEYBALL
Branchville 3
Latta 0
Branchville sweeps Latta in the 1A state playoffs by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-6.
ACES: L: Rylyn Marsh 1, Savannah Miller 1.
KILLS: L: Katelyn Roberts 2
ASSISTS: L: Mary Lockamy 1.
BLOCKS: L: Roberts 1.
DIGS: L: Lockamy 1.
PREP FOOTBALL
Lewisville 44
McBee 18
MCBEE - Tyrek Wright and Stanley Howard each scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.
Teammate Jasson Brockington return a blocked punt for a touchdown.
McBee fell to 4-6 overall and 1-3 Region 3-A and will travel to the winner of St. Joseph’s/Christ Church in the state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Nov.4.