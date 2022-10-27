 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico girls' tennis falls to Whitmire in state playoffs

Hannah-Pamplico Logo

Whitmire 4

Hannah-Pamplico 2

SINGLES

Deputy (W) def. Katelyn Fennell 6-3, 6-4; Martin (W) def. Emily Jeffords; Gilliam (W) def. Elizabeth Mims; Tobias (W) def. Leah Watkins; Madison Rogers (H-P) def. Bruyer 4-6, 7-5, 14-12.

DOUBLES

Layla Cooper/ Ansley Lowder (H-P) def. Epps/ Lominick 6-3, 7-5.

OTHERS SCORES: St. Joseph's defeated The Governor's schools 5-1 in the 1A tennis playoffs while Christ Church defeated Johnsonville.

VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 3

Latta 0

Branchville sweeps Latta in the 1A state playoffs by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-6.

ACES: L: Rylyn Marsh 1, Savannah Miller 1.

KILLS: L: Katelyn Roberts 2

ASSISTS: L: Mary Lockamy 1.

BLOCKS: L: Roberts 1.

DIGS: L: Lockamy 1.

PREP FOOTBALL

Lewisville 44

McBee 18

MCBEE - Tyrek Wright and Stanley Howard each scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.

Teammate Jasson Brockington return a blocked punt for a touchdown.

McBee fell to 4-6 overall and 1-3 Region 3-A and will travel to the winner of St. Joseph’s/Christ Church in the state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Nov.4.

