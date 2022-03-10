 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico softball defeats Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. – Jadan Lee went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI to lead Hannah-Pamplico to an 11-0 victory over Andrews in six innings on Thursday in high school softball action.

Teammate Isabella Davis went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. She also pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight batters.

West Florence 12

Sumter 2 (5)

FLORENCE – West Florence’s Abby Gibbs went 1 for 3 with three RBI.

Ali Meeker went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Kaylee Windham went 1 for 3 with a double for the Knights.

Dillon 9

Hartsville 0

HARTSVILLE – Dillon’s Paige Sherman went 1 for 4 with a double and Jenascia Lester went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Hartsville’s Myah Harvey had the only two hits.

Latta 12

Johnsonville 2 (6)

LATTA – Latta’s Jena Stutler went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBI.

Teammate Averi Lovell went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBI.

Johnsonville’s Blair Coker went 1 for 3 with a triple.

BASEBALL

Pee Dee Academy 15

The King’s Academy 0 (3)

MULLINS – Pee Dee Academy’s Reyn Watson pitched a three-inning no-hitter and struck out seven batters.

Teammate Cam Weston went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

West Florence 7

Hartsville 0

HARTSVILLE – West Florence’s Matthew Brasington defeated Jake Coward in No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-1.

The Knights improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will host Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Jay Braddock 6-0, 6-0; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Quadir Shulterbrandt 6-3, 6-1; Michael Schinez (WF) def. Brenna Jones 6-4, 7-5; Alex Moore (WF) def. Adyn Wadford 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Jake Coward 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Dawkins/ Cannon (WF) def. Braddock/ Shulterbrandt 8-3; Jonathan Braddock/ Adam Goff (WF) def. Eduardo Salinas/ Hampton Braddock 6-2, 6-2.

LATE WEDNESDAY

 

BASEBALL

Latta 4

Marlboro County 3

LATTA – Latta’s Gabe Sherman drove home Parker McCormick to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sherman went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Marlboro County’s Tristan Hunt went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

