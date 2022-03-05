PREP ROUNDUP: Hardee's 1B gives South Florence baseball walk-off win for tourney crown

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – South Florence’s Jake Hardee singled home Landon Matthews and Evan Coleman in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bruins a 4-3 win in the championship game of the Hunter "Chop" Lee Memorial Tournament at East Clarendon High School.

Lake City’s Markeis Hudson reached first on an error and scored Shamontae Burgess from third to break a 2-2 tie in top of the inning.

Hardee led the Bruins at the plate going 2 for 3 with two RBI. Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 2 with a double.

Lake City’s Taevin Herring went 2 for 3 with a double.

Lakewood 9

Williamsburg Academy 3

TURBEVILLE – Williamsburg Academy’s Stone Robert Coward went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

West Florence 12

Darlington 0 (3)

TURBEVILLE – West Florence's Brody Crook went 1 for 3 with double and three RBI.

East Clarendon 7