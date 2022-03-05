PREP ROUNDUP: Hardee's 1B gives South Florence baseball walk-off win for tourney crown

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – South Florence’s Jake Hardee singled home Landon Matthews and Evan Coleman in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bruins a 4-3 win in the championship game of the Hunter "Chop" Lee Memorial Tournament at East Clarendon High School.
Lake City’s Markeis Hudson reached first on an error and scored Shamontae Burgess from third to break a 2-2 tie in top of the inning.
Hardee led the Bruins at the plate going 2 for 3 with two RBI. Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 2 with a double.
Lake City’s Taevin Herring went 2 for 3 with a double.
Lakewood 9
Williamsburg Academy 3
TURBEVILLE – Williamsburg Academy’s Stone Robert Coward went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
West Florence 12
Darlington 0 (3)
TURBEVILLE – West Florence's Brody Crook went 1 for 3 with double and three RBI.
East Clarendon 7
Manning 0
TURBEVILLE – East Clarendon’s Whit Nesbitt went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
SOFTBALL
West Florence 11
Marlboro Academy 6
FLORENCE – West Florence's Anna Ruth Elison went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teammate Abby Gibbs went 3 for 4 with three RBI.
West Florence 4
Carolina Academy 0
FLORENCE – West Florence’s Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teammate Logan Moore went 2 for 3 with a double.
West Florence 3
Crestwood 2
FLORENCE– West Florence’s Ava Gainey and Summer Holland each had a hit and an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Dillon 2
Hartsville 1
FLORENCE – Dillon’s Cierra Grice went 1 for 3 with an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Hartsville’s Myah Harvey went 2 for 2.
Dillon 1
Lake View 0
FLORENCE– Dillon’s Erika Williamson reached first base on error and scored Logan Grice from third in the bottom of the fourth for the game's only run at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teammate Cierra Grice went 2 for 3.
Lake View’s Emma King and Zandasia McNeil had the team's only hits.
Hartsville 5
Lake View 1
FLORENCE – Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teammate Caydon Thompson went 1 for 2 with a double.
Lake View’s Sarah Evans and Zandasaia McNeil each had two hits.
Lamar 7
Clarendon Hall 5
FLORENCE – Lamar’s Hannah Amerson went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teammate Abby McManus went 1 for 1 with a home run and two RBI and Maddie Dorriety went 1 for 3 with a double.
Rock Hill 14
Lamar 5
FLORENCE – Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 1 for 2 with two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.
Teamamte Dakota Melancoon went 1 for 2.
BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 63
Winston-Salem Christian 37
LITTLE RIVER – Dalon Edwards scored a game-high 15 points and was named the MVP to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 63-37 win over Winston-Salem Christian (N.C.) in the title game of the USA Prep Nationals at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 11 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (63)
Bessanty Saragba 1, Fm-Brown 6, Dalon Edwards 15, Djoussa 6, LeBron Thomas 11, Thompson 2, Wilson 3, Dovilittis 7.
LATE FRIDAY