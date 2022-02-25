 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville Baseball defeats Clinton
Friday's Prep Baseball Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville Baseball defeats Clinton

GREENWOOD, S.C. - Hartsville's baseball team started its season with a win 5-3 win over Clinton.

Ryan Jordan homered, and Cam Cannerella and Braden Mays each finished with an RBI. McKendrie Douglas came out of the bullpen for the win, and Quez Hadley earned the save.

Cardinal Newman 14

Florence Christian 4

COLUMBIA -- Florence Christian’s Gabe McLaughlin and Jackson McGregor each had a hit and RBI.

Laurence Manning 13

Williamsburg Academy 7 (10)

KINGSTREE -- Laurence Manning's Austin Gedding went 4 for 6 with a double and two RBI.

Teammate Mickey Jordan went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

Williamsburg Academy’s Boyd Casselman went 2 for 5 with a double. Teammate Bradley Muldrow went 1 for 5 with a double and RBI.

WP: Henry Durant(3IP, 5H, 4R, 1ER, 2K, 2BB). LP: Joe Kellahan (2 2/3IP,4H, 3R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB).

LEADING HITTERS: LMA: Mickey Jordan 2-5, 2B, 2RBI, Jackson Brown 3-5, 2B, Austin Gedding 4-6, 2B, 3RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 2-5, 2B, Bradley Muldrow 1-5, 2B, 1RBI.

Lake View 15

Carvers Bay 0 (3)

LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Zack Hunt pitched a complete-game one-hitter and struck out eight batters.

Luke Price led the Wild Gators going 3 for 3 with a double and RBI.

WP: Zack Hunt (3IP, 1H, R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB).

LEADING HITTERS:LV: Luke Price 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Kason Herlong 2-3, 2 RBI; Zack Hunt 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI.

Loris 17

Mullins 2 (5)

LORIS -- Mullins’ Lonnie Allison went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Marlboro County 10

Dillon 1

DILLON -- Marlboro County’s Markey Hunt went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Teammate Tristan Hunt went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Marion 7

Myrtle Beach 2

MYRTLE BEACH -- Marion's Tre Johnson went 2 for 2 with a double and RBI.

Teammate Jamir Legette went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

LATE THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Trinity Collegiate 10

Providence 0 (5)

DARLINGTON – Trinity Collegiate’s Kam Rheuark went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Teammate Tucker Galloway went 2 for 2 with three RBI.

