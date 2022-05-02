PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' golf wins region crown

BOYS' GOLF
Hartsville 314
Myrtle Beach 316
South Florence 340
West Florence 341
North Myrtle Beach 367
Darlington 407
1.HARTSVILLE (314)
Jacob Pulling 76,Drew Andrews 78, Blake Weatherford 78, Slayton Stokes 82.
3. SOUTH FLORENCE (340)
John Wiley Richardson 75, Seth Evans 79, Landry Carsten 89, Ben O’Dell 97.
4. WEST FLORENCE (341)
Daniel Thompson 80, Drew Flynn 85, Jayce Newton 85, Hunter Lee 91.
6. DARLINGTON (407)
Brantley Witherspoon 92, Cooper Blackman 104,Royce Blackmon 104, Joseph Andrews 104.
BOYS' TENNIS
Southside Christian 4
Hannah-Pamplico 3
SINGLES
McCray Poston (HP) def. Yarborough 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; DeHollader (SSC) def. Jackson Cooper 6-4, 6-4; Johnson (SSC) def. Cullen Smith 6-3, 7-6l Caleb Bram (HP) def. Dillard 6-4, 7-6; Street (SSC) def. C.J. Bethea 6-4, 7-5.
DOUBLES
Yarborough/DeHollander (SSC) def. Poston/ Cooper 6-4, 6-2; Landon Finnell/ Cole Singletary (HP) def. Dillard/Frey 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
BASEBALL
Spartanburg Christian 10
Lee Academy 5
WINNING PITCHER: Mitchell (5IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 0K, 3BB). LOSING PITCHER: Hunter Arledge (3IP, 9H, 5R, 5ER, 2K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LA: Cole Thompson 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 2-4, 1 RBI; Cambell Wilkes 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 10
Marion 0 (5)
WINNING PITCHER: Paige Sherman (5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB). LOSING PITCHER: Hailie Lebiedtz (1IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 0K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Aynoni Malloy 1-2; Yahoo Williams 1-2. D: Shakinah Murphy 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI; MaKayla Huggins 2-3, 2 RBI; Logan Grice 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Chesney Caddell 2-3, 2B; Jenascia Lester 2-3, 2B; Erike Williamson 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
Carolina Academy 9
Dillon Christian 0
WINNING PITCHER: Sydney Jacobs (5IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB). LOSING PITCHER:Savannah Sherman (7IP, 8H, 9R, 6ER, 12K, 7BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Rachel Yarborough 2-3, 2B; Clare Floyd 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Lenzie Rogers 2-4, 2 RBI; Ruby Kate Amos 2-3; Jacobs 1-2, 1 RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
Brashier Middle College 4
Cheraw 0