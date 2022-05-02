 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' golf wins region crown

HARTSVILLE LOGO

BOYS' GOLF

Hartsville 314

Myrtle Beach 316

South Florence 340

West Florence 341

North Myrtle Beach 367

Darlington 407

1.HARTSVILLE (314)

Jacob Pulling 76,Drew Andrews 78, Blake Weatherford 78, Slayton Stokes 82.

3. SOUTH FLORENCE (340)

John Wiley Richardson 75, Seth Evans 79, Landry Carsten 89, Ben O’Dell 97.

4. WEST FLORENCE (341)

Daniel Thompson 80, Drew Flynn 85, Jayce Newton 85, Hunter Lee 91.

6. DARLINGTON (407)

Brantley Witherspoon 92, Cooper Blackman 104,Royce Blackmon 104, Joseph Andrews 104.

BOYS' TENNIS

Southside Christian 4

Hannah-Pamplico 3

SINGLES

McCray Poston (HP) def. Yarborough 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; DeHollader (SSC) def. Jackson Cooper 6-4, 6-4; Johnson (SSC) def. Cullen Smith 6-3, 7-6l Caleb Bram (HP) def. Dillard 6-4, 7-6; Street (SSC) def. C.J. Bethea 6-4, 7-5.

DOUBLES

Yarborough/DeHollander (SSC) def. Poston/ Cooper 6-4, 6-2; Landon Finnell/ Cole Singletary (HP) def. Dillard/Frey 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

BASEBALL

Spartanburg Christian 10

Lee Academy 5

WINNING PITCHER: Mitchell (5IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 0K, 3BB). LOSING PITCHER: Hunter Arledge (3IP, 9H, 5R, 5ER, 2K, 1BB).

LEADING HITTERS: LA: Cole Thompson 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 2-4, 1 RBI; Cambell Wilkes 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Dillon 10

Marion 0 (5)

WINNING PITCHER: Paige Sherman (5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB). LOSING PITCHER: Hailie Lebiedtz (1IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 0K, 0BB).

LEADING HITTERS: M: Aynoni Malloy 1-2; Yahoo Williams 1-2. D: Shakinah Murphy 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI; MaKayla Huggins 2-3, 2 RBI; Logan Grice 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Chesney Caddell 2-3, 2B; Jenascia Lester 2-3, 2B; Erike Williamson 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

Carolina Academy 9

Dillon Christian 0

WINNING PITCHER: Sydney Jacobs (5IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB). LOSING PITCHER:Savannah Sherman (7IP, 8H, 9R, 6ER, 12K, 7BB).

LEADING HITTERS: CA: Rachel Yarborough 2-3, 2B; Clare Floyd 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Lenzie Rogers 2-4, 2 RBI; Ruby Kate Amos 2-3; Jacobs 1-2, 1 RBI.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brashier Middle College 4

Cheraw 0

