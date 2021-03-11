PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' golf wins tri-match with South, West

FLORENCE, S.C.— Drew Andrews earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead Hartsville to the boys' golf tri-match victory over South Florence and West Florence on Thursday at the Country Club of South Carolina.
The Red Foxes shot 168 followed by the Bruins (176) and the Knights (179).
South Florence’s Seth Evans shot a 41.
West Florence’s Jack Seward earned medalist honors with a 39.
HARTSVILLE (168)
Drew Andrews 39, Jacob Phillips 41, Jarrett Kennington 45, Blake Weatherford 43.
SOUTH FLORENCE (176)
Seth Evans 41, Jack Holt 43, Claeb Clary 46, Landry Carten 46.
WEST FLORENCE (179)
Jack Sewards 39, Drew Flynn 44, Arthur Siegel 46, Chapman White 50.z
BASEBALL
West Florence 3
East Clarendon 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— West Florence’s Shannon Jackson hit into a fielder's choice to second to score Dylan Snyder from third to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Knights’ tied the game at 2-2 on a Coleman Kelly double to left field to score John Coble from first in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Coble led the Knights at the plate going 2 for 2.
East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau and Coleman Yates each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
EC 100;100;0 — 2;4;4
WF 000;011;1— 3;6;1
WP — Coleman Kelly ( 2 IP, 1H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — Gage Brown ( 1 1/3IP, 1 H, 1R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)
LEADING HITTERS — EC: Kyler Odom 1-3; Grant Barrineau 1-3, 1 BRI; Coleman Yates 1-3, 1 RBI; Brown 1-3. WF: George Floyd 1-4; Nic Edick 1-3; John Coble 2-2; Kelly 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Matt Guerro 1-1.
South Florence 3
Darlington 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Mikey Morris' sac fly to center field scored Landon Matthews from third to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Bruins tied the game at 2-2 on a Jake Hardee single to score Mason Lynch from third.
JR Williams led South going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Darlington’s Deuce Hudson went 2 for 3.
D 101;000;0 — 2;3;1
SF 100;200;x — 3;7;2
WP — Parker Winfield ( 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP — Tyler Berry ( 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)
LEADING HITTERS — D: Deuce Hudson 2-3; Micheal Mills 1-3. SF: Winfield 1-3; Jake Hardee 2-3, 1 RBI; JR Williams 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Luke Miller 1-2; Aydin Palmer 1-3.
Wilson 19
Hannah-Pamplico 6
PAMPLICO, S.C.— Wilson’s Dylan Addott went 2 for 3.
Teammate A.J. Williams had two hits and six stolen bases.
Also Robert Hall went 2 for 4 for the Tigers.
Andrews 9
Lamar 1
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Tyler McManus went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Xavier Jackson and Ethan Hunt each went 1 for 1.
WP — Dawson Wheeler ( 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Hunter Watford ( 4 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)
LEADING HITTERS — L: Tyler McManus 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Xavier Jackson 1-1; Ethan Hunt 1-1.
Aynor 2
Lake City 1
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— Lake City’s Trey Bright had the only hit of the game at the Coastal Invitational Tournament at Waccamaw HS.
Cheraw 5
Waccamaw 4
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— Cheraw’s Logan Byrd went 2 for 3 with an RBI at the Coastal Invitational Tournament at Waccamaw HS.
Teammate Tyson Hall went 1 for 2.
C 140;00 — 5;4;0
W 100;03 — 4;7;3
WP — Jonathan Gordon ( 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Logan Byrd 2-3, 1 RBI; Tyson Hall 1-2. 1 RBI; Jesse Jones 1-1.
Myrtle Beach 10
Cheraw 6
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— Cheraw’s Caleb Townsend went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the Coastal Invitational Tournament at Waccamaw HS.
Teammate Landon Sellers also went 1 for 2.
MB 140;14 — 10;9;4
C 020;13 — 6;4;2
WP — Burgess( 5 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Tyson hall (3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Caleb Townsend 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Landon Sellers 1-2.
Trinity Collegiate 19
Thomas Sumter 0 (4)
DALZELL, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Caleb Rogers went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI.
Teammate Dalton Moody went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
TCS 332;(10) — 18;12;0
TSA 000;0 — 0;1;9
WP — Jacob Adams ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP — Epps (3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Bennett Meadows 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Tucker Galloway 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Kameron Rheuark 2-4, 2 RBI; Cam Jordan 1-2, 1 RBI.
Williamsburg Academy 15
Conway Christian 0 (3)
KINGSTREE, S.C.— Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFadden went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI.
Teammate Joe Kellahan went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
CC 000 — 0;1;1
WA (12)3x — 15;9;0
WP — Joe Kellahan ( 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Richardson (0 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WA: Will McCutchen 2-2, 2B; Kellahan 2-2, 2 RBI; Blaine McFadden 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 1-2, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-2.
Chesterfield 2
Lewisville 1
CHESTERFIELD, S.C.— Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford went 2 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Walker Sowell and Nick Boswell each had a hit and an RBI.
L 100;000;0 — 1;4;2
C 000;200;x — 2;5;1
WP — Josh Adams (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K). LP — Mortow (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Walker Sowell 1-3, 1 RBI; Colton Starling 1-2; Jase Stafford 2-3, 2B; Nick Boswell 1-2, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Lake View 4
West Florence 1
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Lake View’s Emma King went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Bailey Arnette went 2 for 4.
West Florence’s Summer Holland went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Ali Meeker went 1 for 3.
LV 002;101 — 4;6;2
WF 100;000;x — 1;2;3
WP — Emma King (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP — Ali Meeker (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV: Bailey Arnette 2-4; Emma King 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 1-3; Becca Cox 1-3, 2 RBI. WF: Summer Holland 1-3, 1 RBI; Ali Meeker 1-3.
Lake View 14
Branchville 0
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Lake View defeated Branchville 14-0 at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
West Florence 13
Branchville 3
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Amura Burgess went 2 for 3 with triple and an RBI.
WF 423;4 — 13;14;0
B 200;1 — 3;3;4
WP — Ali Meeker ( 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Kylie Starnes (3 2/3 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: Summer Holland 2-4, 1 RBI; Amaura Burgess 2-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Mia Boykin 3-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI; Abby Gibbs 2-4, 2 RBI; Annalia Cooke 2-3, 2 RBI; Meeker 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Madi Dubose 1-2.
Cheraw 10
Carolina Academy 3
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Cheraw defeated Carolina Academy 10-3 at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Carolina Academy 17
East Clarendon 5
EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons went 4 for 4 with a Grand Slam, Home run, double and 12 RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Clare Floyd went 4 for 4 with an RBI.
East Clarendon’s Hope Azurdia went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Ansley Brown went 1 for 2 with a double.
CA 364;4 — 17;21;0
EC 020;3 — 5;8;1
WP — Jamiee Epps ( 4IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP — Maddie Newsome (3 2/3 IP, 21 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — CA: Vandi Timmons 4-4, GS, HR, 2B, 12 RBI; Clare Floyd 4-4, 1 RBI; Harley Welch 3-4, 2B; Rachel Yarborough 2-4, Cassie McLean 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Epps 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Maggie Johnson 2-4; Garlyn Matthews 1-2, 2B; Haley Hurst 1-2. EC: Hope Azurdia 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Katie Lee 2-3, 1 RBI; Ansley Brown 1-2, 2B; Newsome 1-2; Hayden White 2-2, 1 RBI; Katelyn Floyd 1-2.
Cheraw 1
East Clarendon 0
EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Cheraw scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove.
East Clarendon’s Ansley Brown went 1 for 1.
EC 000;00 — 0;1;0
C 000;1 — 1;4;0
LEADING HITTERS — EC: Ansley Brown 1-1.
Dillon 6
Lamar 0
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Dillon’s Qy Wilson went 2 for 3 with three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Cierra Grice went 1 for 2 with a double.
Lamar’s Arrianna Samuels went 1 for 2.
D 001;05 — 6;5;4
L 000;00 — 0;1;1
WP — Paige Sherman ( 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Heidi Anderson ( 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D: Qy Wilson 2-3, 3 RBI; Aby Bristow 1-2, 1 RBI; Lexie Rogers 1-3; Cierra Grice 1-2, 2B. L: Arrianna Samuels 1-2.
Sumter 9
Marlboro County 8
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Sumter defeated Marlboro County 9-8 at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
BOYS' TENNIS
Wilson 5
West Florence 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Anish Jona defeated JR Dawkins in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
West Florence’s Alex Moore defeated Jaques Muldrow 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Anish Jona (W) def. JR Dawkins 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Anyim (W) def. Ben Richburg 7-6(7-3), 6-2; Trey Garland (W) def. Michael Schiesz 6-3, 6-4; Alex Moore (WF) def. Jaques Muldrow 6-4, 6-4; Tallon Cammon (WF) def. Jailyn Durant 7-6(7-5), 5-7(12-10).
DOUBLES
Jona/Aniym (W) def. Dawkins/Richburg 6-0, 6-0; Albert Schrippa/ Xavier Muldrow (W) def. Jonathan Braddock/ Adam Goff 6-3, 7-6(10-8).
GIRLS' SOCCER
The King’s Academy 4
Pelion 2
COLUMBIA, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Elise Padgett and Meredith Hoover each had two goals at the Richland Northeast Kickoff Tournament.
Teammate Gabriel Finklea had five saves.
GOALS: TKA; Elise Padgett 2, Meredith Hoover 2.