PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' golf wins tri-match with South, West

The Knights’ tied the game at 2-2 on a Coleman Kelly double to left field to score John Coble from first in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Coble led the Knights at the plate going 2 for 2.

East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau and Coleman Yates each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

EC 100;100;0 — 2;4;4

WF 000;011;1— 3;6;1

WP — Coleman Kelly ( 2 IP, 1H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — Gage Brown ( 1 1/3IP, 1 H, 1R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LEADING HITTERS — EC: Kyler Odom 1-3; Grant Barrineau 1-3, 1 BRI; Coleman Yates 1-3, 1 RBI; Brown 1-3. WF: George Floyd 1-4; Nic Edick 1-3; John Coble 2-2; Kelly 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Matt Guerro 1-1.

South Florence 3

Darlington 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mikey Morris' sac fly to center field scored Landon Matthews from third to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Bruins tied the game at 2-2 on a Jake Hardee single to score Mason Lynch from third.