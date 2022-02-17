PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys survive in OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tristan LeXander scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hartsville to a 54-50 win over Hilton Head Island in overtime Thursday in the opening round of the 4A boys' basketball state playoffs.
Teammate Jamari Briggs and DeAndre Huggins each scored 16 points.
The Red Foxes improved to 19-8 and will travel to North Augusta at 7 p.m. Saturday.
HARTSVILLE (54)
Jamari Briggs 15, Tristan LeXander 17, Foman 4, McFarland 2, DeAndre Huggins 16.
York Prep 85
Lee Central 48
YORK – Lee Central’s Tyrell Frazier scored a team-high 11 points in the 2A state playoffs.
The Stallions ended the season at 7-16.
LEE CENTRAL (48)
Derrick Bradley 10, Tyrell Frazier 11, Toles 5, Johnson 8, Holmes 5, Pitts 9.
Kingstree 66
Central 60 (OT)
KINGSTREE – Kingstree’s Khamis Wilson scored a game-high 19 points in the 2A state playoffs.
The Jaguars improved to 13-5 and will travel to Wade Hampton (H) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
KINGSTREE (66)
M.Dorsey 4, Khamis Wilson 19, Barr 8, D.Elmore 7, Stacey 3, Iquan WIggins 13, J.Cason 3, R.Cason 8.
Latta 63
Barnwell 59
BARNWELL – Latta’s J.J. Jones and D.J. Griffin each scored a team-high 16 points in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Tydreck DeBerry added 14 points.
The Vikings improved to 11-11 and will travel to Philip Simmons at 7 p.m. Saturday.
LATTA (63)
J.J.Jones 16, Bryant 7, Tydreck DeBerry 14, Davis 8, D.J. Griffin 16, Israel 2.
Mullins 74
Chesterfield 49
MULLINS – Mullins’ Nazil Robinson scored a game-high 15 points in the 2A state playoffs.
Chesterfield’s Adrico Thompson scored a team-high 12 points.
The Auctioneers improved to 9-6 and will host Woodland at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Rams ended the season at 8-13.
CHESTERFIELD (49)
Chapman 3, Chambers 9, Rivers 2, Williams 4, Colyer 6, Adrico Thompson 12, Henderson 2, Little 3, Miller 4, Melton 4.
MULLINS (74)
Johnell Sindab 11, Sanders 7, T.J. Frazier 12, Nazil Robinson 15, Swinton 8, Malachi Watson 10, Torres 2, Davis 4.
Marion 70
Timberland 67
MARION – Marion’s Jamourius Wilson scored a game-high 30 points in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Jalek Lester added 18 points.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 10-9 and will travel to York Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday.
MARION (70)
Jalek Lester 18, Quay”Sheed Scott 14, Cusack 2, Reed 6, Jamorius Wilson 30.
Saluda 54
Cheraw 36
SALUDA – Cheraw’s Jordan Scott scored a game-high 12 points in the 2A state playoffs.
The Braves ended the season at 8-19.
CHERAW (36)
Gillespie 9, Brown 4, Jordan Scott 12, Cauthen 5, Harrington 2, Burch 4.
Hannah-Pamplico 57
Bethune-Bowman 41
PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 18 points and went over 1,000 points in his career in the 1A state playoffs.
The Raiders improved to 20-6 and will host Whale Branch at 7 p.m. Saturday.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (57)
Fleming 4, Poston 8, Jenkins 7, Cyrus Ellison 18, J.McNeil 5, Sellers 6, Barteel-Gray 7, Davis 2.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70
Timmonsville 38
BAMBERG – Timmonsville’s Terry Lowery scored a team-high 14 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Ralph Boston added 10 points.
The Whirlwinds ended the season at 3-11.
TIMMONSVILLE (38)
Terry Lowery 14, Wilds 2, Spann 2, Woods 6, James 2, Ralph Boston 10.
Whale Branch 54
Hemingway 49
SEABROOK – Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 13 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Jaylen Williams added 11 points.
The Tigers ended the season at 10-7.
HEMINGWAY (49)
Jaylen Williams 11, Ellis 9, Darrell Jones 13, Brown 9, Cooper 7.
Johnsonville 73
Bridges Prep 51
JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a game-high 24 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Jace Avant also added 13 points and coach Harris Avant picked up win No. 250.
The Flashes improved to 16-6 and will travel to Baptist Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday.
JOHNSONVILLE (73)
Pressley 6, Jordan Williams 24, Jace Avant 13, J.J. Coles 10, Travis Wilson 12, Martin 4, Smith 4.
Carvers Bay 64
St. John’s 40
HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay’s Havaughn Green scored a game-high 14 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points.
The Bears improved to 19-5 and will host Estill at 7 p.m. Saturday.
CARVERS BAY (64)
Tevin Yong 13, Cole 3, Bell 3, Havuaughn Green 14, Walker 8, Webb 1, Porter 8, Bromell 3, Brockington 3, Grate 8.
OTHER SCORES: Wagener Salley defeated GSSM 66-59; Estill defeated Lake View 64-46; James Island defeated Darlington 52-44; Baptist Hill defeated East Clarendon 63-59; Bishop England girls defeated Manning 81-33.