PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys survive in OT
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys survive in OT

hartsville logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tristan LeXander scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hartsville to a 54-50 win over Hilton Head Island in overtime Thursday in the opening round of the 4A boys' basketball state playoffs.

Teammate Jamari Briggs and DeAndre Huggins each scored 16 points.

The Red Foxes improved to 19-8 and will travel to North Augusta at 7 p.m. Saturday.

HARTSVILLE (54)

Jamari Briggs 15, Tristan LeXander 17, Foman 4, McFarland 2, DeAndre Huggins 16.

York Prep 85

Lee Central 48

YORK – Lee Central’s Tyrell Frazier scored a team-high 11 points in the 2A state playoffs.

The Stallions ended the season at 7-16.

LEE CENTRAL (48)

Derrick Bradley 10, Tyrell Frazier 11, Toles 5, Johnson 8, Holmes 5, Pitts 9.

Kingstree 66

Central 60 (OT)

KINGSTREE – Kingstree’s Khamis Wilson scored a game-high 19 points in the 2A state playoffs.

The Jaguars improved to 13-5 and will travel to Wade Hampton (H) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

KINGSTREE (66)

M.Dorsey 4, Khamis Wilson 19, Barr 8, D.Elmore 7, Stacey 3, Iquan WIggins 13, J.Cason 3, R.Cason 8.

Latta 63

Barnwell 59

BARNWELL – Latta’s J.J. Jones and D.J. Griffin each scored a team-high 16 points in the 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Tydreck DeBerry added 14 points.

The Vikings improved to 11-11 and will travel to Philip Simmons at 7 p.m. Saturday.

LATTA (63)

J.J.Jones 16, Bryant 7, Tydreck DeBerry 14, Davis 8, D.J. Griffin 16, Israel 2.

Mullins 74

Chesterfield 49

MULLINS – Mullins’ Nazil Robinson scored a game-high 15 points in the 2A state playoffs.

Chesterfield’s Adrico Thompson scored a team-high 12 points.

The Auctioneers improved to 9-6 and will host Woodland at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Rams ended the season at 8-13.

CHESTERFIELD (49)

Chapman 3, Chambers 9, Rivers 2, Williams 4, Colyer 6, Adrico Thompson 12, Henderson 2, Little 3, Miller 4, Melton 4.

MULLINS (74)

Johnell Sindab 11, Sanders 7, T.J. Frazier 12, Nazil Robinson 15, Swinton 8, Malachi Watson 10, Torres 2, Davis 4.

Marion 70

Timberland 67

MARION – Marion’s Jamourius Wilson scored a game-high 30 points in the 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Jalek Lester added 18 points.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 10-9 and will travel to York Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MARION (70)

Jalek Lester 18, Quay”Sheed Scott 14, Cusack 2, Reed 6, Jamorius Wilson 30.

Saluda 54

Cheraw 36

SALUDA – Cheraw’s Jordan Scott scored a game-high 12 points in the 2A state playoffs.

The Braves ended the season at 8-19.

CHERAW (36)

Gillespie 9, Brown 4, Jordan Scott 12, Cauthen 5, Harrington 2, Burch 4.

Hannah-Pamplico 57

Bethune-Bowman 41

PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 18 points and went over 1,000 points in his career in the 1A state playoffs.

The Raiders improved to 20-6 and will host Whale Branch at 7 p.m. Saturday.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (57)

Fleming 4, Poston 8, Jenkins 7, Cyrus Ellison 18, J.McNeil 5, Sellers 6, Barteel-Gray 7, Davis 2.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70

Timmonsville 38

BAMBERG – Timmonsville’s Terry Lowery scored a team-high 14 points in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Ralph Boston added 10 points.

The Whirlwinds ended the season at 3-11.

TIMMONSVILLE (38)

Terry Lowery 14, Wilds 2, Spann 2, Woods 6, James 2, Ralph Boston 10.

Whale Branch 54

Hemingway 49

SEABROOK – Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 13 points in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Jaylen Williams added 11 points.

The Tigers ended the season at 10-7.

HEMINGWAY (49)

Jaylen Williams 11, Ellis 9, Darrell Jones 13, Brown 9, Cooper 7.

Johnsonville 73

Bridges Prep 51

JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a game-high 24 points in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Jace Avant also added 13 points and coach Harris Avant picked up win No. 250.

The Flashes improved to 16-6 and will travel to Baptist Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday.

JOHNSONVILLE (73)

Pressley 6, Jordan Williams 24, Jace Avant 13, J.J. Coles 10, Travis Wilson 12, Martin 4, Smith 4.

Carvers Bay 64

St. John’s 40

HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay’s Havaughn Green scored a game-high 14 points in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points.

The Bears improved to 19-5 and will host Estill at 7 p.m. Saturday.

CARVERS BAY (64)

Tevin Yong 13, Cole 3, Bell 3, Havuaughn Green 14, Walker 8, Webb 1, Porter 8, Bromell 3, Brockington 3, Grate 8.

OTHER SCORES: Wagener Salley defeated GSSM 66-59; Estill defeated Lake View 64-46; James Island defeated Darlington 52-44; Baptist Hill defeated East Clarendon 63-59; Bishop England girls defeated Manning 81-33.

