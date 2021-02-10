PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys to host Myrtle Beach on Thursday with Region 6-4A title at stake

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Cesare Edwards scored a game-high 14 points as Hartsville's boys won 43-37 at North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to reach Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game.

The 6:30 p.m. championship game, at Hartsville against Myrtle Beach, is a rematch of the Feb. 2 contest in which the Seahawks won with a last-second 3-pointer in overtime, 75-74.

On Wednesday, the Red Foxes outscored the Chiefs 15-5 in the fourth quarter.

H 7;12;9;15— 43

NMB 6;14;12;5 — 37

HARTSVILLE (43)

Briggs 4, LeXander 6, Knox 6, Edwards 14, Blue 5, Foman 4, Huggins 4.

Carvers Bay 73

East Clarendon 39

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Tevin Young scored a game-high 13 points for the Bears, who led 50-17 at halftime.

East Clarendon’s Tanner Strickland, Landon Strickland and Natuica Burgess each scored a team-high eight.

EC 4;13;5;17— 39