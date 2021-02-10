PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys to host Myrtle Beach on Thursday with Region 6-4A title at stake

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Cesare Edwards scored a game-high 14 points as Hartsville's boys won 43-37 at North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to reach Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game.
The 6:30 p.m. championship game, at Hartsville against Myrtle Beach, is a rematch of the Feb. 2 contest in which the Seahawks won with a last-second 3-pointer in overtime, 75-74.
On Wednesday, the Red Foxes outscored the Chiefs 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
H 7;12;9;15— 43
NMB 6;14;12;5 — 37
HARTSVILLE (43)
Briggs 4, LeXander 6, Knox 6, Edwards 14, Blue 5, Foman 4, Huggins 4.
Carvers Bay 73
East Clarendon 39
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Tevin Young scored a game-high 13 points for the Bears, who led 50-17 at halftime.
East Clarendon’s Tanner Strickland, Landon Strickland and Natuica Burgess each scored a team-high eight.
EC 4;13;5;17— 39
CB 29;21;13;10— 73
EAST CLARENDON (39)
Barringer 2, White 5, Landon Stricklan 8, Natuica Burgess 8, Tanner Strickland 8, Cook 3, Cooper 5.
CARVERS BAY (73)
Tevin Young 13, Smalls 2, Green 1, Brockington 4, Ja.Walker 4, Porter 2, M.J. Bromell 10, Webb 2, T.Walker 9, JO. Walker 5, Bell 7, Ta’avian Coles 10, R.J. Bromell 4.
Lakewood 51
Lake City 48
SUMTER, S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey scored a team-high 19 points, followed by Shamontae Burgess added 10.
LC 15;8;10;15— 48
L 16;5;16;14 — 51
LAKE CITY (48)
Hilshon Bailey 19, Shamontae Burgess 10, Washington 5, McClam 4, Croker 4, Alston 4, McIntosh 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 65
Green Sea Floyds 49
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Davian Coaxum with 10.
HP 21;14;16;14 — 65
GSF 13;5;12;19 — 49
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (65)
White 6, Davian Coaxum 10, Jackson 4, Cyrus Ellison 17, Graham 7, Eaddy 4, McNeil 2, Sellers 6, Fleming 3, Jenkins 6.
OTHER SCORE: Crestwood defeated Marlboro County 57-55
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 63
Carvers Bay 29
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 20 points. Teammate Hayden White added 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 12 points.
EC 14;17;17;15— 63
CB 4;9;6;10— 29
EAST CLARENDON (63)
Talaysia Cooper 20, Hayden White 19, Whack 8, Rush 5, N.McELveen 4, W.McElveen 3, Lloyd 2, Floyd 2.
CARVERS BAY (29)
Chandler 3, Richardson 3, Zaniah Rush 12, Davis 2, Myers 9.
Lamar 47
Johnsonville 38
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Dea’Quashia Robinson scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Myasia Stephens with 12.
Johnsonville’s Hannah Graham scored a team-high 10.
J 14;6;2;16— 38
L 7;10;9;21 — 47
JOHNSONVILLE (38)
Brown 2, Eaddy 2, Hannah Graham 10, N.Graham 8, Hamilton 4, Timmons 6, Verner 6.
LAMAR (47)
Myasia Stephens 12, Dea’Quashia Robinson 17, Anderson 3, A’Niya Gates 10, Ham 5.
Green Sea Floyds 33
Hannah-Pamplico 22
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a team-high eight points.
HP 3;6;2;11— 22
GSF 7;8;8;10— 33
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (22)
Peterson 4, Jayla Graham 8, Turner 3, Jakera Wilson 5, Jakiya Wilson 2.
McBee 46
Great Falls 22
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a game-high 17 points.
GF 0;6;5;11— 22
M 11;14;17;4— 46
MCBEE (46)
Stormy Harper 17, Hickman 5, Peterson 9, WIlliams 3, Barfield 2, Easley 2.
Scott’s Branch 53
C.E. Murray 28
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 11 points.
SB 8;13;17;15— 53
CEM 7;9;6;5— 28
C.E. MURRAY (28)
Cy’Asia Singletary 11, Lewis 4, Taylor 6, Calvary 6.
FOOTBALL
Pair of Latta players make college picks
LATTA, S.C. − A pair of Latta High School football players made their college choices on Wednesday at the school in a special signing ceremony.
Offensive lineman Preston Tyler inked with Methodist University, a NCAA Division III school in Fayetteville, N.C.
Vikings defensive back Jordan McRae signed with the Union County Vipers, a junior college program also located in North Carolina.