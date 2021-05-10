PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville golf finishes sixth at 4A lower state tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. — Drew Andrews shot a 81 to help Hartsville finish in sixth place at the Class 4A lower state championship at CCSC and advance to state at Dolphin Head Golf Club on Hilton Head Island next Monday and Tuesday.

South Florence’s Jack Holt shot a 85 as the team shot a 358 for a ninth-place finish − three strokes back of the final cutoff spot.

South Aiken won with a 303 followed by North Augusta 304, Beaufort 312, Hilton Head Island 317, Aiken 340, Hartsville 341, Myrtle Beach 351, and James Island 355, who all advance state.

West Florence Jack Seward advanced to state as an individual with a 76 and Quincy Woods of Wilson missed the cut with a 101.

6. Hartsville (341)

Drew Andrews 81, Jacob Pulling 84, Rodney Atkinson 88, Jarrett Kennington 88.

9.SOUTH FLORENCE (358)

Seth Evans 86, Jack Holt 85, Caleb Clary 96, Landry Carsten 91.

East Clarendon finishes 1A state runner-up