PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville golf finishes sixth at 4A lower state tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. — Drew Andrews shot a 81 to help Hartsville finish in sixth place at the Class 4A lower state championship at CCSC and advance to state at Dolphin Head Golf Club on Hilton Head Island next Monday and Tuesday.
South Florence’s Jack Holt shot a 85 as the team shot a 358 for a ninth-place finish − three strokes back of the final cutoff spot.
South Aiken won with a 303 followed by North Augusta 304, Beaufort 312, Hilton Head Island 317, Aiken 340, Hartsville 341, Myrtle Beach 351, and James Island 355, who all advance state.
West Florence Jack Seward advanced to state as an individual with a 76 and Quincy Woods of Wilson missed the cut with a 101.
6. Hartsville (341)
Drew Andrews 81, Jacob Pulling 84, Rodney Atkinson 88, Jarrett Kennington 88.
9.SOUTH FLORENCE (358)
Seth Evans 86, Jack Holt 85, Caleb Clary 96, Landry Carsten 91.
East Clarendon finishes 1A state runner-up
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — East Clarednon’s Harper Epperson shot a 87 to lead the team to a second-place finish (374) at the Class 1A state championship at Ponderosa Golf Club on Monday.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Stanford Tedder shot a 97 and the team shot a 393 to finish fourth.
Johnsonville’s Macoy Feagin shot a 97 and the team shot a 432 to finish fifth.
McBee’s James McBee shot a 108 while the team shot a 446 to finish eighth.
Southside Christian won with a score of 313.
2. EAST CLARENDON (374)
Harper Epperson 81, Nate Coker 94 , Cayleigh Goff 97, Dalton Watts 94.
4. HANNAH-PAMPLICO (393)
Stanford Tedder 97, Kyle Elliott 95, Gage Foxworth 100, Chase Stone 101.
5. JOHNSONVILLE (432)
Macoy Feagin 93, Payne Alford 101, Wyat Griffith 108, Matthew Altman 139.
8. McBee (446)
James McBee 108, Cam Hall 109, Luke Smith 114, Scott Wallace 115.
SOFTBALL
South Florence 7
West Florence 4
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Larissa Siders went 1 for 3 with three RBI.
Teammate Angelle Siders went 2 for 3 with a double.
West Florence’s Madi Dubose went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Mia Boykin went 1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI.
WF;000;100;3;—;4;6;2
SF;010;051;x;—;7;5;1
WP: Payton Perry (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Annie Ruth Ellison (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Madi Dubose 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Mia Boykin 1-1, HR, 1 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-4; Amuara Burgess 1-3, 2B; Ali Meeker 2-3. SF:Angelle Siders 2-3, 2B; Larissa Siders 1-3, 3 RBI; Katie Catoe 1-2, 1 RBI; Perry 1-3, 1 RBI.
Johnsonville 2
Hannah-Pamplico 1
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Briana Williams sac fly scored Laney Evans from third to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning.
The Flashes’ Sophie Thompson went 2 for 4.
The win by Johnsonville clinched second place in Region 5-A.
Hannah-Pamplico’s A.C Stone went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
J;001;001;0;—;2;4;2
HP;100;000;0;—;1;5;2
WP: H Graham (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Izzy Davis (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: S.Thompson 2-4; L Evans 1-3; L Wise 1-3. HP: A.C. Stone 1-3, HR, 1 RBI; Jadan Lee 1-3; Riley Calcutt 1-3, 2B; Kadence Poston 1-2.
Manning 12
Lake Manning 0 (3)
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Sadie Johnson pitched a three-inning no-hitter and struck out eight batters.
Kya Vincente went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI to lead the Monarchs.
LM;000;—;0;0;1
M;(10)2x;—;12;7;0
WP: Sadie Johnson (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Marti-Leigh Jones 1-2; Hailey Stewart 1-2, 1 RBI; Johnson 1-1,2B, 1 RBI; Kya Vicente 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Kyla Cox 1-2, 1 RBI; Siara Lundy 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 11
Colleton Prep 5
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Colleton Prep in Game 1 of the SCISA 2A state softball championship series.
Marlboro County 13
Camden 8
CAMDEN, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Ramzee Williams went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
MC;250;030;3;—;13;14;3
C;111;122;0;—;8;10;7
WP: Mackenzie Kubas (7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 11 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Destani Barfield 2-5, 1 RBI; Abby Quick 1-4; Kubas 2-4, 1 RBI; Ramzee Williams 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Haley Oxendine 2-4, 2 RBI; Bailey Barfield 1-4; Tatyainna Poe 1-4; Amir Bridges 1-4.
BASEBALL
Williamsburg Academy 15
Lee Academy 14
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Henry Swicord went 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI in the opening game of the SCISA Class 2A state championship series.
Teammate Blaine McFaddin went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Lee Academy’s Keaton Price went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBI.
LA;501;430;1;—;14;11;4
WA;342;042;x;—;15;14;5
WP: Holdon Baylor (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Clayton Catoe (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LA: Lucas Fridenberger 1-4, 1 RBI; Jenkins McCullum 2-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Keatron Price 3-5, 2B, 4 RBI; Hunter Arledge 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; McElveen 1-5, 2 RBI; Drew Nix 1-3; Logan Arrants 2-4, 2 RBI. WA: Stone Robert Coward 3-4; Joe Kellahan 1-3, 1 RBI; Blaine McFaddin 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Boyd Casselman 1-4, 3 RBI; Henry Swicord 4-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Stone 1-4.
Johnsonville 8
Hannah-Pamplico 2
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Walker Gamble went 2 for 4 with a double.
Teammate Chandler Player went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
J;120;230;0;—;8;6;1
HP;200;000;0;—;2;3;4
WP:Gavin Davis (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). WP: Avery Stone (4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: Blaine Stone 1-2, 1 RBI; Walker Gamble 2-4, 2B; Chandler Player 3-4, 2 RBI. HP: Camren Jackson 1-3; Zander Poston 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Jamarcus Williams 1-2, 2B.
Lake City 5
Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake City defeated Wilson 5-1.
East Clarendon 9-7
Lamar 0-5
LAMAR, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau went 1 for 2 with three RBI in Game 1.
Lamar's Gavin Windham had the only hit in Game1.
In Game 2, Gage Brown went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Lamar Caleb Bixler went 1 for 1 with a triple.
GAME 1
EC;112;41;—;9;7;1
L;000;00;—;0;1;6
WP: Kyler Odom (4 1/3 IP,1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 8 K). LP: Hunter Watford (5 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Gage Brown 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Cade Cook 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Odom 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Grant Barrineau 1-2, 3 RBI; Phillip Black 2-3, 1 RBI. L: Gavin Windham 1-2.
GAME 2
L;100;13;—;5;4;5
EC;015;1x;—;7;5;1
WP: Caleb Coker (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Cody Barr (3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Cade Cook 1-1; Gage Brown 2-3, 1 RBI; Coker 1-2, 1 RBI. L: Tyler McManus 1-1, 1 RBI; Zori Pierce 1-3, 1 RBI; Caleb Bixler 1-1, 3B.
Marlboro County 5
Camden 2
CAMDEN, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jessie Williams went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Braxton Murphy wet 2 for 3 with two RBI.
MC;000;020;3;—;5;6;3
C;010;010;0;—;2;2;3
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Tanner Cheek 1-4; Jessie Williams 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Braxton Hunt 1-2; Brandon Murphy 2-3, 2 RBI.
Chesterfield 14
McBee 2
McBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple and three RBI.
Teammate Kevin Diggs went 2 for 5 with a home run, double and two RBI.
McBee’s Chad Brown went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
C;023;003;6;—;14;13;0
M;000;020;0;—;2;5;4
WP: Colton Starling (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Brady Boyle (3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – C: Walker Sowell 1-4; Zane Davis 1-5, 1 RBI; Kevin Diggs 2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Jase Stafford 2-3, HR, 3B, 3 RBI; Micheal Crawford 1-4; Nick Boswell 1-2, 1 RBI; Boyce Brock 2-4, 2 RBI. M: Chad Brown 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Wellmon 2-3, 1 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 1-3; Jess Griggs 1-3.
Lake View 11
Loris 5
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View defeated Loris 11-5.