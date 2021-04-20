PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville tops Wilson 4-2 in boys' soccer

FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson's Jake Floyd and William Hinson each scored a goal, but Hartsville edged the Tigers 4-2 in boys' soccer action on Tuesday night.
Teammate Paul Richardson had two saves.
West Florence 13
Darlington 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— West Florence's Floyd Goodstein had four goals and three assists.
Teammate Jack Kitchens added two goals and two assists.
GOALS: WF: Floyd Goodstein 4, Jack Kitchens 2, Aiden Kennedy, Nate Crowe, Drew Shaw, Ray Hudson Josh Walton, Andrew Spence, Ashton Fitzwater.
ASSISTS: WF: Kitchens 2, Goodstein 3, Gabe Crowe 2, N.Crowe, Walton , Shaw.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 8
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence's Julia Kleine scored three goals.
Teammates Norah Abott and Emma O'Malley each had two goals and an assist.
GOALS: WF: Julia Kleine 3, Norah Abbot 2, Emma O’Malley 2, Riley Darr 1.
ASSISTS: WF; Abbott, O’Malley, Darr, Anya Bergfeld, Olivia Gibson, Abigail Cain, Ashley Klucharich.
SAVES:WF: Bergfeld 2.
Hartsville 3
Wilson 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Mia Blanford had three goals.
Wilson’s Camila Ruiz had a goal and Bailey Mitchell had 12 saves.
BASEBALL
Hartsville 4
Myrtle Beach 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven.
At the plate Cannerella went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
Teammates Owen Taylor and Ashani McFarland each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
WP: Cam Cannerella (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Cannerella 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI; Owen Taylor 1-3, 1 BRI; Ashani McFarland 1-3, 1 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 13
Darlington 4
DARLINGTON, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated Darlington 13-4.
Lake City 11
Camden 7
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Bravion Rose went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
C;211;300;0;—;7;6;4
LC;033;320;x;—;11;9;5
WP: Shaquan Epps (6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K). SV: Jakiem Herring ( 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LC: Shamontae Burgess 3-5, 2B ,2SB ,3RBI; Hilshon Bailey 2-3 ,1 RBI; Bravion Rose 2-3, 2RBI.
Marlboro County 4
Lakewood 3
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C.— Marlboro County’s Braxton Hunt singled to left to score Tanner Cheek to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hunt went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Teammate Markey Purvis went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
L;010;000;2;—;3;7;1
MC; 300;000;1;—;4;8;3
WP: Tanner Cheek (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Thomas Smith 1-4; Micheal Norris 1-2; Braxton Hunt 3-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Markey Purvis 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Brandon Murphy 1-3; Jonathan Westbay 1-3.
Manning 10
Crestwood 9
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Landon McRae went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.
Teammate McKrae Ard went 3 for 4 with four RBI.
C;030;105;0;—;9;14;4
M;100;401;4;—;10;12;1
WP :Landon Heaton (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Landon McRae 2-5, 3B 2 RBI; McKrae Ard 3-4, 4 RBI; R.J. Cantey 2-3; Ethan Stone 1-3; Bryce Stewart 3-4; Brandin Scott 1-2, 2 RBI.
Chesterfield 7
Central 1
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.
Teammate Colton Starling went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
CE;000;000;1;—;1;4;1
CH;003;211;x;—;7;9;4
WP: Josh Adams (4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP:Atkinson (3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS − CH: Kevin Diggs 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Zane Davis 1-2; Colton Starling 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jase Stafford 1-2, 2B; Micheal Crawford 1-2.
Cheraw 6
North Central 3
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Malachi Roscoe went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Logan Byrd went 1 for 3 with a double.
NC;100;100;1;—;3;6;4
C;200;103;x;—;6;8;2
WP: Jonathan Gordon (6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K). LP: Smith (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – C:Logan Byrd 1-3, 2B; Tyson Hall 1-2; Gordon 1-3, 1 RBI; Malachi Roscoe 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Malachi McManus 2-3; John Bryant 1-3.
Latta 9
Marion 6
MARION, S.C. — Latta scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to come back and win 9-6 over Marion.
The Vikings were led by Andrew Bryant who went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Teammates Collin Mishew and Cole Gasque each went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Don Britt went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
L;001;002;6;—;9;5;1
M;050;100;0;—;6;6;3
WP: Gatlin Johnson (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Don Britt (1/3 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). SV: Christian Brigman ( 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L:Preston Tyler 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Andrew Bryant 2-2, 2 RBI; Collin Mishew 1-3, 2 RBI; Cole Gasque 1-3, 2 RBI. M: Jakobe Sims 1-2, 1 RBI;Britt 1-4, 2B,1 RBI; Qualiek Crawford 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Jamiere Legette 1-3; Gabe Cusack 1-3, 1 RBI.
Johnsonville 16-21
Timmonsville 0-1
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Gavin Fennel pitched a three-inning perfect game and struck out six batters in Game 1.
At the plate, Jace Avant went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBI.
In Game 2, Quez Lewis went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI,
Teammate Jake Truesdale went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
GAME 1
J;745;—;16;8;0
T;000;—;0;0;3
WP:Gavin Fennel (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: Jace Avant 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Pierson Prosser 2-3, 3 RBI; Blain Stone 1-1, 2 RBI; Wyatt Smith 1-2; Stephen Trippett 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Walker Gamble 1-4, HR, 3 RBI.
GAME 2
J;122;(16);—;21;14;1
T;100;x;—;1;3;4
WP: Jake Truesdale (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: Pierson Prosser 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Jace Avant 1-3, 1 RBI; Blain Stone 3-4, 3 RBI; Stephen Trippett 2-3, 2B; Jake Truesdale 2-3, 2B,2 RBI; Luke Altman 1-3, 3B,2 RBI; Gavin Davis 1-3; Quez Lewis 3-4, 2B,4 RBI.
Lake View 12
Hannah-Pamplico 2
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Lake View’s Noah Carter went 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Thomas Skipper went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Landon Todd went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
LC;103;212;3;—;12;8;3
HP;100;001;0;—;2;4;1
WP: Thomas Skipper (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K). LP: Alex Cornette (4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Noah Carter 2-2, HR, 1 RBI; Braxton Dimery 2-4, 1 RBI; Skipper 2-4, 2 RBI; Chris McGill 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyler James 1-1, 1 RBI. HP: Zander Poston 1-3; Landon Todd 1-3, 1 RBI; Logan Bass 1-3; Josh McNeil 1-3.
Trinity Collegiate 10
Ben Lippen 4
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kameron Rheuark went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Jacob Adams went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
BL;000;300;1;—;4;7;3
TCS;105;004;x;—;10;12;3
WP: Lucas Morgan (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – TCS: Cameron Jordan 2-4, 2B; Caleb Rogers 2-4, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 3-3, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 1-3, 2 RBI; Kameron Rheuark 3-4, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-4, 1 RBI.
The King’s Academy 14
Marlboro Academy 4 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Jaylan Williams went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Gavin Moore went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
MA;000;40;—;4;4;4
TKA;714;11;—;14;6;3
WP:Gavin Moore(5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Ethan Edmondson (1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MA: P Moody 1-3; Jake Clemmons 1-2; Nash Harpe 1-2, 1 RBI; Lake Day 1-2. TKA: Garrison Fields 1-2, 2B; Jaylan Wiliams 2-4, 1 RBI; Thomas Woods 1-1, 1 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-1; Moore 1-2, 2 RBI.
Lee Academy 13
Thomas Sumter 1
DALZELL, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBI.
LA; 230;410;3;—;13;15;1
TSA;100;000;0;—;1;1;8
WP: Keaton Price (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LA:Price 3-5, 2B, 3B; 4 RBI; Lucas Friendberger 1-5; Jenkins McCullum 4-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Hunter Arledge 1-4, 1 RBI; Cam McElveen 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Tripp Strange 1-3; Ethan Grantham 1-3, 1 RBI.
Emmanuel 18
Sumter Christian 2 (4)
SUMTER, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Luke Shy went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
ECS;653;4;—;18;14;3
SCS; 020;0;—;2;1;6
WP: Noah Jones (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – ECS: Luke Shy 3-4, 2 RBI; Noah Hause 1-2, 2 RBI; Jones 2-5, 3 RBI; Riley Hendrix 2-3, 1 RBI; Austin Atkinson 1-4, 1 RBI; Rhett Mullis 1-3; Jalin Ludd 1-1, 2 RBI; Jeffery Powell 2-2, 1 RBI; Ryan Freeman 1-1.
Dillon Christian 14
Carolina Academy 2 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Cooper Lane went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Colby Thorndyke went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.
Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown, George Wilder, Brennan Smith, Peyton McCutheon, Coleman Johnson and Adam Evans each had a hit.
CA;020;00;—;2;6;2
DCS;804;2x;—;14;6;3
WP: Austin Heasley (5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Austin Brown (⅓ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – CA: Brown 1-3; George Wilder 1-2; Brennan Smith 1-2; Peyton McCutcheon 1-3; Coleman Johnson 1-2; Adam Evans 1-2. DCS: Heasley 1-3, 1 RBI; Cooper Lane 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Colby Thorndyke 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Jakob Gerald 1-3, 3 RBi; Trent Johnson 1-3, 2 RBI; Charlie Collins 1-3, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Marion 3
Latta 2 (8)
MARION, S.C. — Maliyah Williams hit an inside-the-park home run to give Marion a 3-2 win over Latta in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Williams led the Swamp Foxes going 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBI.
Latta’s Jena Stutler went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
L;000;001;01;—;2;6;0
M;000;001;02;—;3;7;2
WP: Hallie Lebiedsz (8 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K). LP: Jayla Jackson (7 1/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Jackson 1-4, 2B; Maddie Berry 1-4, 1 RBI; Jena Stutler 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Elizabeth Brown 1-3; Blake Hatchell 1-2; Rylyn Marsh 1-2, 2B. M: Anna Grice Page 2-4; Maliyah Williams 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Olivia Collins 1-3; Kaylee Beckstand 1-3; Jashaya Page 1-2.
Hartsville 10
Myrtle Beach 0 (5)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston and Allie Bailey combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Caydon Thompson went 3 for 3 with a triple, two doubles and two RBI for the Red Foxes.
Teammate Myah Harvey went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
MB;000;00;—;0;0;4
H;531;01;—;10;12;1
WP: Alyssa Poston (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Caydon Thompson 3-3, 3B, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Chelsea Gohens 1-3; Poston 2-2, 1 1 RBI; Avarie Easters 1-4, 3 RBI; Kindon Dawson 1-3; Myah Harvery 1-3,3B, 2 RBI; McKayla Gohens 1-1, 1 RBI; Jaysha McCullough 2-3.
Marlboro County 7
Lakewood 5
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Ramzee Williams went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.
L;000;010;4;—;5;9;1
MC;001;006;x;—;7;7;1
WP: Mackenzie Kubas (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Ramzee Williams 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Destani Barfield 1-3, 1 RBI; Abby Quick 1-3; Harley Oxendine 1-3, 1 RBI; Tata Poe 1-3, 1 RBI; Leah Benjamin 1-3, 2 RBI; A Bridges 1-2.
Manning 20
Crestwood 3 (3)
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Marti-Leaigh Jones went 3 for 3 with a triple.
Teammate Imani Fulton went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
C;201;—;3;3;8
M;(13)7x;—;20;10;1
WP: Sadie Johnson (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS –M: Marti-Leigh Jones 3-3, 3B; Imani Fulton 2-4, 2B,3 RBI; Kimora Felder 2-3, 4 RBI; Hailey Stewart 1-3, 1 RBI; Johnson 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI.
Andrews 12
East Clarendon 0 (5)
ANDREWS, S.C.— East Clarendon’s Hannah Hickman went 1 for 2 with a double.
EC;000;00;—;0;3;1
A;400;26;—;12;9;0
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Hannah Hickman 1-2, 2B; Ansley Brown 1-2; Charlie Floyd 1-1.
Green Sea Floyds 3
Lamar 2
LAMAR, S.C.— Lamar’s Maddie Doriety went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
GSF;002;010;1;—;3;5;1
TSA;100;000;0;—;2;5;1
WP: Owens (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Tatum Weaver (7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Emmy Copeland 1-4; Hedi Anderson 1-4; Weaver 1-1; Maddie Dorierty 1-3, 2 RBI.
Lake View 9
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO, S.C. —Lake View’s Becca Cox went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Raven Locklear went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’s A.C. Stone went 1 for 2.
LV;004;020;3;—;9;9;0
HP;000;000;0;—;0;1;5
WP: Raven Locklear (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). LP: Izzy Davis ( 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Baxleigh Arnette 1-3; Spivey Evans 2-3; Raven Locklear 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Hollie Scott 1-3, 1 RBI; Becca Cox 2-4, 2 RBI; Baylee Miller 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 1-4. HP: A.C. Stone 1-2.
Johnsonville 19-18
Timmonsville 0-0
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Kinsley Sutton, Hannah Graham, and CeCe Lamb each went 3 for 3 in Game 1.
In Game 2, Brooks Eaddy, Lamb, Kelli Wheeler and Dixi Caulder each went 2 for 2.
BOYS' GOLF
Trinity Collegiate wins SCISA Region 2-3A meet
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Pake June shot a 67 to earn medalist at the SCISA Region 2-3A championship and led the team to the region title at Florence Country Club.
Florence Christian’s Landon Seiffert shot a 74 for third place and the team finished second.
Laurence Manning finished fourth and Canty Gardner shot a 93.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (289)
Pake June 67, Gene Zeigler 71, Thomas Davis 76, Jay Smith 79.
Florence Christian (332)
Landon Seiffert 74, Collin Stone 85, Ben Bankerson 81, Thomas Gainey 92.
LAURENCE MANNING(396)
Canty Gardner 93, Riley Overstreet 95, A.J. Nelson 101, Zane Fleming 107.