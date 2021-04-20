PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville tops Wilson 4-2 in boys' soccer

Teammate Raven Locklear went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico’s A.C. Stone went 1 for 2.

LV;004;020;3;—;9;9;0

HP;000;000;0;—;0;1;5

WP: Raven Locklear (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). LP: Izzy Davis ( 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – LV: Baxleigh Arnette 1-3; Spivey Evans 2-3; Raven Locklear 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Hollie Scott 1-3, 1 RBI; Becca Cox 2-4, 2 RBI; Baylee Miller 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 1-4. HP: A.C. Stone 1-2.

Johnsonville 19-18

Timmonsville 0-0

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Kinsley Sutton, Hannah Graham, and CeCe Lamb each went 3 for 3 in Game 1.

In Game 2, Brooks Eaddy, Lamb, Kelli Wheeler and Dixi Caulder each went 2 for 2.

BOYS' GOLF

Trinity Collegiate wins SCISA Region 2-3A meet