PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling advances to lower state finals

HARTSVILLE, S.C.– Hartsville's wrestling team advanced to the 4A lower state finals with a 55-19 victory over Aiken on Monday in the third round of the state playoffs.
The Red Foxes won five of the first six matches to lead 28-3. Aiken won the next three matches to make the score 28-18, but Hartsville captured the last five for the playoff victory.
Winning by pin for the Red Foxes were Logan Berger, Josh Mullins, Jackson Chavis, Zachary Lynch, Kimball Moore and Bennett Merion.
Other Foxes recording wins included Jude Yates, Noah Gilbert, Bobby Hall and Sanders Watts
HHS will wrestle again Wednesday against a to be determined opponent.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 61
Scott’s Branch 56 (OT)
SUMMERTON, S.C. – Ketric Porter scored a team-high 14 points as Carvers Bay captured the Region 4-A title.
Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points.
CARVERS BAY (61)
Ketric Porter 14, Bell 6, Grice 2, Bromell 4, Tevin Young 13, Grate 2, Dorsey 2, Green 6.
Marion 67
Latta 55
MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Jaliek Lester scored a game-high 23 points.
Latta’s D.J. Griffin also scored a game-high 23 points.
LATTA (55)
Andrew Bryant 12, DeBerry 6, Davis 8, D.J. Griffin 23, Israel 6.
MARION (67)
Jalik Lester 23, Quay’Sheed Scott 10, Cusack 7, Daveon Reed 11, Jamorius Wilson 16.
Johnsonville 68
Lake View 34
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Jace Avants scored a game-high 21 points.
Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins scored a team-high 10 points.
LAKE VIEW (34)
McCants 5, Shaheed Dawkins 10, Umphries 5, Page 3, Bethea 2, Foxworth 3, Nichols 6.
JOHNSONVILLE (68)
Jace Avants 21, J.J. Coles 17, Travis Wilson 11, Alontrae Pressley 10, Martin 6, Smith 3.
Lee Central 43
Andrews 32
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Lee Central’s Nakia Johnson scored a game-high 10 points.
LEE CENTRAL (43)
J.Johnson 3, Derrick Bradley 10, Frazier 3, Toles 1, Nakia Johnson 16, Hickman 8, Holmes 2.
Trinity Collegiate 77
Combine Academy Regional (N.C.) 65
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Emundas Doviltes and LeBron Thomas each scored a game-high 20 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (77)
Bessanty Saragba 10, Famui-Brown 5, Emundas Doviltes 20, Muldowney 6, Djoussa 5, Edwards 7,Lebron Thomas 20, Thompson 4.
Crestwood 67
Manning 55
SUMTER, S.C. – Manning’s Jeffery Caesar scored a team-high 14 points.
MANNING (55)
Hilton 6, Jeffery Caesar 14, Evans 7,Justin Daniels 11, D McFadden 11, Sharpe 6.
Marlboro Academy 70
The King’s Academy 66
FLORENCE, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Trey Smith scored a game-high 32 points.
The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 23 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (70)
Trey Smith 32, Ford Munnerlyn 10, Edwards 8, Ben Milligan 14, Williams 5.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (66)
Grant Beaton 22, Leach 6, Jaylen Williams 23, Nick Ferrigno 11, Hunt 2.
Dillon 52
Waccamaw 42
PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
DILLON (52)
Z.Bethea 2, Pinkney 9, Odom 4, Chris Wright 12, De’Marco Bethea 21, Small 2, Samuels 2.
Mullins 68
Kingstree 61
KINGSTREE, S.C. – Mullins defeated Kingstree to win the Region 7-2A title.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lee Central 52
Andrews 8
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Lee Central’s Anastasia Bradley scored a gamer-high 14 points.
LEE CENTRAL (52)
K. Dennis 4, Anastasia Bradley 14, Scott 2, Tania Slater 13, M.Dennis 3, Reames 6, Moore 2, Pitts 6, Austin 2.
Marion 53
Latta 46
MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Ka'Niyah Davis scored a game-high 22 points.
Latta’s Kaliya Herman scored a team-high 15 points.
LAKE VIEW (34)
Legette 9, McFadden 4, Kaliya Herman 15, McRae 3, Kayla Henneigan 11, Bethea 4
MARION (53)
Hayward 5, Allen 5, J. Davis 5, Ka’Niyah Davis 22, Samuels 3, Jennings 4, Williams 4, Reed 5.
Scott’s Branch 35
Carvers Bay 29
SUMMERTON, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Dessance Graham scored a team-high 12 points.
CARVERS BAY (29)
Morris 3, Bellamy 2, Sumpter 1, Dessance Graham 12, Jerchel Geathers 11.
Hemingway 40
C.E. Murray 28
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a game-high 21 points.
C.E. Murray’s Kelsey Izzard scored a team-high eight points.
C.E. MURRAY (28)
Kelsy Izzard 8, Taylor 4, Kelty 7, Williams 7, N.Johnson 2.
HEMINGWAY (40)
Burrows 5, Nesmith 5, Teonna Draughn 21, E.Singletary 3, Smith 6.
Marlboro Academy 48
The King’s Academy 47
FLORENCE, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Matie Liles scored a game-high 16 points.
The King’s Academy’s Kate Buckley also scored a game-high 16 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)
Claire Carmicheal 14, Jacobs 2, Cadie Brigman 15, DeHart 1, Matie Liles 16.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (47)
Kate Buckley 16, Doyle 5, Law 8, Hoover 8, Alexander 5, Moya-Mendez 5.
Waccamaw 51
Dillon 23
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a team-high nine points.