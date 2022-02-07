PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling advances to lower state finals

HARTSVILLE, S.C.– Hartsville's wrestling team advanced to the 4A lower state finals with a 55-19 victory over Aiken on Monday in the third round of the state playoffs.

The Red Foxes won five of the first six matches to lead 28-3. Aiken won the next three matches to make the score 28-18, but Hartsville captured the last five for the playoff victory.

Winning by pin for the Red Foxes were Logan Berger, Josh Mullins, Jackson Chavis, Zachary Lynch, Kimball Moore and Bennett Merion.

Other Foxes recording wins included Jude Yates, Noah Gilbert, Bobby Hall and Sanders Watts

HHS will wrestle again Wednesday against a to be determined opponent.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Carvers Bay 61

Scott’s Branch 56 (OT)

SUMMERTON, S.C. – Ketric Porter scored a team-high 14 points as Carvers Bay captured the Region 4-A title.

Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points.