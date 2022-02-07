 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling advances to lower state finals
0 Comments
top story
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling advances to lower state finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C.– Hartsville's wrestling team advanced to the 4A lower state finals with a 55-19 victory over Aiken on Monday in the third round of the state playoffs.

The Red Foxes won five of the first six matches to lead 28-3. Aiken won the next three matches to make the score 28-18, but Hartsville captured the last five for the playoff victory.

Winning by pin for the Red Foxes were Logan Berger, Josh Mullins, Jackson Chavis, Zachary Lynch, Kimball Moore and Bennett Merion.

Other Foxes recording wins included Jude Yates, Noah Gilbert, Bobby Hall and Sanders Watts

HHS will wrestle again Wednesday against a to be determined opponent.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Carvers Bay 61

Scott’s Branch 56 (OT)

SUMMERTON, S.C. – Ketric Porter scored a team-high 14 points as Carvers Bay captured the Region 4-A title.

Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points.

CARVERS BAY (61)

Ketric Porter 14, Bell 6, Grice 2, Bromell 4, Tevin Young 13, Grate 2, Dorsey 2, Green 6.

Marion 67

Latta 55

MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Jaliek Lester scored a game-high 23 points.

Latta’s D.J. Griffin also scored a game-high 23 points.

LATTA (55)

Andrew Bryant 12, DeBerry 6, Davis 8, D.J. Griffin 23, Israel 6.

MARION (67)

Jalik Lester 23, Quay’Sheed Scott 10, Cusack 7, Daveon Reed 11, Jamorius Wilson 16.

Johnsonville 68

Lake View 34

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Jace Avants scored a game-high 21 points.

Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins scored a team-high 10 points.

LAKE VIEW (34)

McCants 5, Shaheed Dawkins 10, Umphries 5, Page 3, Bethea 2, Foxworth 3, Nichols 6.

JOHNSONVILLE (68)

Jace Avants 21, J.J. Coles 17, Travis Wilson 11, Alontrae Pressley 10, Martin 6, Smith 3.

Lee Central 43

Andrews 32

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Lee Central’s Nakia Johnson scored a game-high 10 points.

LEE CENTRAL (43)

J.Johnson 3, Derrick Bradley 10, Frazier 3, Toles 1, Nakia Johnson 16, Hickman 8, Holmes 2.

Trinity Collegiate 77

Combine Academy Regional (N.C.) 65

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Emundas Doviltes and LeBron Thomas each scored a game-high 20 points.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (77)

Bessanty Saragba 10, Famui-Brown 5, Emundas Doviltes 20, Muldowney 6, Djoussa 5, Edwards 7,Lebron Thomas 20, Thompson 4.

Crestwood 67

Manning 55

SUMTER, S.C. – Manning’s Jeffery Caesar scored a team-high 14 points.

MANNING (55)

Hilton 6, Jeffery Caesar 14, Evans 7,Justin Daniels 11, D McFadden 11, Sharpe 6.

Marlboro Academy 70

The King’s Academy 66

FLORENCE, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Trey Smith scored a game-high 32 points.

The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 23 points.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (70)

Trey Smith 32, Ford Munnerlyn 10, Edwards 8, Ben Milligan 14, Williams 5.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (66)

Grant Beaton 22, Leach 6, Jaylen Williams 23, Nick Ferrigno 11, Hunt 2.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dillon 52

Waccamaw 42

PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

DILLON (52)

Z.Bethea 2, Pinkney 9, Odom 4, Chris Wright 12, De’Marco Bethea 21, Small 2, Samuels 2.

Mullins 68

Kingstree 61

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Mullins defeated Kingstree to win the Region 7-2A title.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lee Central 52

Andrews 8

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Lee Central’s Anastasia Bradley scored a gamer-high 14 points.

LEE CENTRAL (52)

K. Dennis 4, Anastasia Bradley 14, Scott 2, Tania Slater 13, M.Dennis 3, Reames 6, Moore 2, Pitts 6, Austin 2.

Marion 53

Latta 46

MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Ka'Niyah Davis scored a game-high 22 points.

Latta’s Kaliya Herman scored a team-high 15 points.

LAKE VIEW (34)

Legette 9, McFadden 4, Kaliya Herman 15, McRae 3, Kayla Henneigan 11, Bethea 4

MARION (53)

Hayward 5, Allen 5, J. Davis 5, Ka’Niyah Davis 22, Samuels 3, Jennings 4, Williams 4, Reed 5.

Scott’s Branch 35

Carvers Bay 29

SUMMERTON, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Dessance Graham scored a team-high 12 points.

CARVERS BAY (29)

Morris 3, Bellamy 2, Sumpter 1, Dessance Graham 12, Jerchel Geathers 11.

Hemingway 40

C.E. Murray 28

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a game-high 21 points.

C.E. Murray’s Kelsey Izzard scored a team-high eight points.

C.E. MURRAY (28)

Kelsy Izzard 8, Taylor 4, Kelty 7, Williams 7, N.Johnson 2.

HEMINGWAY (40)

Burrows 5, Nesmith 5, Teonna Draughn 21, E.Singletary 3, Smith 6.

Marlboro Academy 48

The King’s Academy 47

FLORENCE, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Matie Liles scored a game-high 16 points.

The King’s Academy’s Kate Buckley also scored a game-high 16 points.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)

Claire Carmicheal 14, Jacobs 2, Cadie Brigman 15, DeHart 1, Matie Liles 16.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (47)

Kate Buckley 16, Doyle 5, Law 8, Hoover 8, Alexander 5, Moya-Mendez 5.

Waccamaw 51

Dillon 23

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a team-high nine points.

DILLON (23)

Mariah Campbell 9, Bruce 5,Bethea 6, Cooper 1,Dixon 2.

Kingstree 55

Mullins 18

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 21 points.

Teammate Makeda Murphy added 12 points.

OTHER SCORE: Green Sea Floyds defeated Timmonsville 44-39.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert