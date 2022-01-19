PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling wins region crown

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's wrestling team won 57-15 Wednesday over South Florence to win the Region 6-4A title.

Winning by pin for Hartsville were Zach Lynch(132 pounds), Logan Berger (160), Jude Yates (170), Jackson Chavis (225) and Darren Haney (113). Red Foxes winning their matches include Bennett Merion (138), Kimball Moore (152), Robert Williamson (182), Josh Mullins (195), Riley Flowers (106), and Bobby Hall (120).

South Florence wins were recorded by Kemonte Rose, Grant McDonald, Justin Joe and Connor Denny. Rose and Joe won by pin.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hartsville 52

North Myrtle Beach 41

LITTLE RIVER – Kam Foman and DeAndre Huggins each scored a game-high 14 points to for Hartsville.

Teammate Jamari Briggs added 13 points.

HARTSVILLE (52)

Jamari Briggs 13, LeXander 1, Kam Foman 14, McFarland 2, Deandre Huggins 14, Pendergrass 2, Robison 6.