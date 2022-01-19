PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville wrestling wins region crown

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's wrestling team won 57-15 Wednesday over South Florence to win the Region 6-4A title.
Winning by pin for Hartsville were Zach Lynch(132 pounds), Logan Berger (160), Jude Yates (170), Jackson Chavis (225) and Darren Haney (113). Red Foxes winning their matches include Bennett Merion (138), Kimball Moore (152), Robert Williamson (182), Josh Mullins (195), Riley Flowers (106), and Bobby Hall (120).
South Florence wins were recorded by Kemonte Rose, Grant McDonald, Justin Joe and Connor Denny. Rose and Joe won by pin.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Hartsville 52
North Myrtle Beach 41
LITTLE RIVER – Kam Foman and DeAndre Huggins each scored a game-high 14 points to for Hartsville.
Teammate Jamari Briggs added 13 points.
HARTSVILLE (52)
Jamari Briggs 13, LeXander 1, Kam Foman 14, McFarland 2, Deandre Huggins 14, Pendergrass 2, Robison 6.
Darlington 48
Myrtle Beach 35
MYRTLE BEACH – Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Keenan Dubose with 11.
DARLINGTON (48)
Keenan Dubose 11, Issac 4, Qua’liek Lewis 21, Keith 5, Williams 3, Green 2.
Marlboro County 52
Lake City 43
LAKE CITY – Marlboro County’s Keyon Adams scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Braylon Barfield added 13.
Lake City’s Qualiek Washington scored a team-high 13.
MARLBORO COUNTY (52)
Keyon Adams 17, Brown 4, Braylon Barfield 13, Leviner 8, Adams 2, Bostic 6, Bethea 4.
LAKE CITY (43)
Croker 5, Qualiek Washington 13, Graham 5, Butler 4, Howard 2, Brown 8, McKnight 2, Edwards 4.
Carvers Bay 91
Hemingway 62
HEMINGWAY -- Carvers Bay’s Havaughn Green scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Javon Walker added 12.
Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a game-high 18 points.
Temaamte Zavon Woods added 15 points.
HEMINGWAY (62)
Jaylan Williams 14, Jones 6, Tyrek Brown 18, Rouse 2, Cooper 3, Zavon Woods 15, Heyward 2, Webb 2.
CARVERS BAY (91)
Grate 4, K.C. Brockington 11, Havaughn Green 16, Webb 2, Ta’avian Coles 11, Javon Walker 12, Dorsey 2, Moore 2, Porter 9, Grice 2, Tevin Young 16, Bell 4.
McBee 55
Lewisville 48
McBEE – McBee’s Tyrek Wright scored a team-high 21 points, followed by Evan Sullivan with 15.
McBEE (55)
Tyrek Wright 21, Evan Sullivan 15, Heidt 6, Trull 4, Joines 7, Billingsley 2.
Scott’s Branch 58
East Clarendon 37
SUMMERTON – East Clarendon’s Damien White scored a game-high 18 points.
EAST CLARENDON (37)
Damien White 18, Thames 1, Cook 7, Graham 2, Craft 9.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Camden 81
Manning 35
MANNING – Manning’s Latavius Wilson scored a team-high 19 points, followed by Diamond Dundy with 12.
MANNING (35)
Latavius Wilson 19, Diamond Dundy 12.
McBee 45
Lewisville 12
MCBEE – McBee's Dianne Williams scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Jaylan Peterson with 10.
McBEE (45)
Dianna Williams 16, Jaylan Peterson 10, Mixon 1, Hickman 6, Harper 6, Boyle 2, Chestnut 4.