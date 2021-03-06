PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Logan Berger becomes first Red Fox to win 2 state wrestling crowns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s Logan Berger won a Class 4A state championship Saturday in the 145-pound class. He also won state last year, and is the first Hartsville wrestler to accomplish that feat.
Teammate Danchez McNeal was state runner-up in the 132-pound class. Lake City's Andre McFadden finished second in the state at 285 in Class 3A. McFadden was pinned by Aynor Thomas Johnson at 1:56 in the first period.
McFadden defeated Jalen Rembert (Powdersville) in the first round and Cameron Gordon (Emerald) in the semifinals.
Local wrestlers compete
in 2A/1A state meet
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cheraw’s Aiden Quick (126 pounds) and Chris Davis (182 pounds) each finished in fourth place at Class 2A/1A individual state championship at Dreher HS.
East Clarendon’s Marquise Webb finished in fifth place in the 145-pound division.
BASKETBALLTrinity Collegiate 72, Franklin Prep 49
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 18 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 72-49 win over Franklin Prep in the fifth-place game at the USA National Prep at Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
The Titans finished the season at 16-5 and as the SCISA Class 3A state champions.
TCS 31 41 — 72
FP 17 32 — 49
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (72)
Bessanty 2, McLeod 7, Famutimi-Brown 7, Warren 9, Doviltis 4,Djoussa 4, Edwards 1, Lebron Thomas 18, Balle Bonza 4, MUldowney 6, Gregory 6, Tristan 2, Jackson 2.
BASEBALLMarlboro County 12,
Lake View 6
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tanner Cheek went 3 for 3 with a double and to RBI.
Teammate Micheal Norris went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Lake View’s Michael McDaniel went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
MC 001 233 3 — 12 12 0
LV 100 040 1 — 6 7 5
WP — Jesse Williams ( 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Thomas Skipper ( 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MC: Adam Nolan 1-4, 1 RBI; Cuter Norris 1-1; Michael Norris 2-5, 2 RBI; J.Williams 3-5; Levi Radford 1-4, 1 RBI; Jon Westby 1-5; Tanner Cheek 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI. LV: Braxton Dimery 1-4; Micheal McDaniel 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Tucker Bass 1-3, 1 RBI; Luke King 1-3, 2 RBI; Marquise Johnson 1-3, 2B.
Trinity Collegiate 18, First Baptist 1 (3)
CHARLESTON, S.C.— Trinity’s Cam Jordan went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBI.
Teammate Bennett Meadows went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
TCS 495 — 18 13 1
FBS 100 — 1 1 5
WP — Tanner Hall ( 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — L.T. Dantzler ( 1 1/3 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-3, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 2-2, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-2, 2 RBI; Tanner Buck 1-1, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 1-3, 1 RBI; Hall 1-4, 1 RBI; Kam Rheuark 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Cam Jordan 2-2, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Nickolas Romanoli 1-2.
Loris 15, Carvers Bay 0 (3)
LORIS, S.C. — Loris’ Andrew Buffkin and Aiden Suggs combined for a three-inning complete no-hitter.
CB 000 — 0 0 2
L 384 — 15 10 0
WP — Andre Buffkin ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Alan Joye ( 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
Lewisville 10, Marlboro Academy 0 (4)
MCBEE, S.C.— Lewisville’s Seth Morrow pitched a complete-game three-hitter.
Chesterfield 7, Lewisville 2 (4)
MCBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Colton Sterling went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI at the McBee HS tournament.
Teammate’s Josh Adam and Landon Vick had a double and an RBI.
L 002 0 — 2 3 5
C 213 1 — 7 6 2
WP — Josh Adams ( 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Bowman ( 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Adams 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Landon Vick 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Colton Sterling 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Zane Davis 1-3; Nick Boswell 2-2, 1 RBI.
Chesterfield 3, McBee 1 (5)
MCBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield’ Jase Stafford went 1 for 2 with a double.
McBee’s Hunter Gilbert went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
C 010 2 — 3 4 0
M 000 1 — 1 3 0
WP — Nick Bosewell ( 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP — Seth Pittington ( 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Jase Stafford 1-2, 2B; Kevin Diggs 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Adam Bytheway 1-2, 1 RBI. M: Brady Boyle 1-2, Chad Brown 1-2, Hunter Gilbert 1-2, 1 RBI.
LATE FRIDAYBASKETBALLTrinity Collegiate 68, Rock Creek (Md.) 63 (OT)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 29 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 68-63 overtime win over Rock Creek (Md.) in the consolation bracket at the USA National Prep basketball tournament at Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Teammate Ryan Djoussa added 11 points.
The Titans improved to 15-5 and will play a to be announced opponent in the 5th-place game at Bryan Center at 11 a.m. Saturday.
TCS 25 28 15 — 68
RC 30 23 10 — 63
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (44)
Bessanty 2, McLeod 7, Famutimi-Brown 7, Warren 2, Doviltis 3, Folse 2, Ryan Djoussa 11, Edwards 2, Lebron Thomas 29, Balle Bonza 2.
Local coaches, players make SCISA All-Star games
ORANGEBURG, S.C. −Several Pee Dee area coaches and players were recently named to the SCISA All-Star games that were played Saturday.
Florence Christian’s Neil Minton coached the 3A South girls that featured Chase Hayes (Trinity), Kenzie Feagin (Florence Christian), Kylie Stewart (Florence Christian), Jaida Cameron (Trinity), Audrey Bennett (LMA), Jazmyne Lyde (Trinity) Madison Truett (LMA) and Bradley Brown (Florence Christian).
Will Epps of Laurence Manning Academy coached the 3A South boys team comprised of Clayton Bochette (Florence Christian), Jaden Sanders (LMA) and Bryce Acord (LMA).
Bo Stone of Dillon Christian School coached the 2A North team with Hudson Spivey (Pee Dee), T.J. Merritts (TKA), Cam Weston (Pee Dee), Weston Glassgow (DCS) and Greyson Singletary (DCS).
Miles Liles and Stacy Newton of Marlboro Academy coached the SCISA 2A North team featuring Audrey Beaton (TKA), Meredith Hoover (TKA), Ashley Martin (Pee Dee), Anniston Turner (Carolina Academy) and Sara White (MA).
BASEBALLThe King’s Academy 17, Emmanuel 6 (4)
FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s David Leach went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Emmanuel Chrstian’s Noah Jones went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
ECS 101 4v — 6 8 5
TKA 2(10)5 xv — 17 6 1
WP — Gavin Moore ( 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Luke Shy ( 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — ECS: Riley Hendrix 2-3, 2 RBI; Noah Jones 3-3, 2 RBI. TKA: Jale Williams 1-4 2 RBI, David Leach 2-3, 3 RBI, Ben Harris 1-2, 2 RBI, Thomas Woods 1-1, 2B,
Loris 28, Mullins 1 (3)
LORIS, S.C.— Mullins was no-hit in the 28-1 loss to Loris.
Conway 14, Lake View 1 (5)
CONWAY, S.C.— Lake View’s Braxton Dimery and Luke Price each had an hit.
LV 000 01 — 1 2 5
C 940 1x — 14 10 0
WP — Brandon Eldridge ( 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Michael McInnis ( 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV: Braxton Dimery 1-2, 2B; Luke Price 1-1.
Pee Dee Academy 14, Marlboro Academy 0 (5)
MULLINS, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy’s Reyn Weston and Rivers Estes combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Colby Sinclair led the Eagles at the plate going 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Teammate Caleb Oakley went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS — PDA: Lane Calwell 1-3, 1 RBI; Colton Caulder 1-3, 1 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Ryan Watson 1-2, 2 RBI; Cam Weston 2-2, Hughes Elvington 1-1, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 2-2, 2 RBI.
Marlboro County 18, Dillon 9
DILLON, S.C.— Marlboro County’s Levi Radford went 2 for 5 with five RBI.
Dillon’s Austin Miles went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
MC 205 335 0 — 18 11 3
D 240 210 0 — 9 9 7
WP — Tanner Cheek ( 2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Dylan Windham ( 3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MC: Tristan Hunt 2-6, 2B; Michael Norris 3-4, 2B; Jesse Williams 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Levi Radford 2-5, 5 RBI; Braxton Hunt 1-4, 1 RBI; Brandon Murphy 1-5. D:Brenden Miles 1-4; BoBo McKinnon 2-3, 1 RBI; Austin Miles 3-3, 3 RBI; Quamez Graves 1-4; Kwannie Harrison 1-2, 2B.
Laurence Manning 6,
Pinewood Prep 2
MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Mickey Jordan went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Britton Morris went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.
LEADING HITTERS — LMA: Davis Campbell 2-3, 2B; Britton Morris 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Mickey Jordan 2-3, 2 RBI; Bryce Acord 2-4.
Trinity 22, Northwoods Academy 4 (5)
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Dalton Moody went 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI.
Teammate Tucker Calloway went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
TCS 072 2(11) — 22 18 2
NA 101 20 — 4 7 11
WP —Bennett Meadows ( 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP — Jerry Ereridge ( 2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-4, 2 BRI; Bennett Meadows 2-5, 2 BRI; Jacobs Adams 3-4, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Tucker Calloway 3-5, 2B,2 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-3; Kaneron RHeuark 2-3, 2 2B,1 RBI; Joseph Perkins 1-2, 2B,2 BRI; Cam Jordan 2-4, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALLWilliamsburg Academy 3, Marlboro Academy 0
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 3-0 in softball.
Pee Dee Academy 14, Carolina Academy 5
MULLINS, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy defeated Carolina Academy 14-5 in softball.
BOYS’ SOCCERWilson 4, Aynor 1
AYNOR − Junah Lee had a goal and an assist for the Tigers.
Jake Floyd had two assists and Paul Richardson made two saves in goal for Wilson.
GOALS: Sonner Ward, Bub Hinson, X’Zion Hyman, Junah Lee
ASSISTS: Jake Floyd 2, Junah Lee
KEEPER SAVES: Paul Richardson 2
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play West Florence on Tuesday at 8 p.m.