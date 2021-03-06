PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Logan Berger becomes first Red Fox to win 2 state wrestling crowns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s Logan Berger won a Class 4A state championship Saturday in the 145-pound class. He also won state last year, and is the first Hartsville wrestler to accomplish that feat.

Teammate Danchez McNeal was state runner-up in the 132-pound class. Lake City's Andre McFadden finished second in the state at 285 in Class 3A. McFadden was pinned by Aynor Thomas Johnson at 1:56 in the first period.

McFadden defeated Jalen Rembert (Powdersville) in the first round and Cameron Gordon (Emerald) in the semifinals.

Local wrestlers compete

in 2A/1A state meet

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cheraw’s Aiden Quick (126 pounds) and Chris Davis (182 pounds) each finished in fourth place at Class 2A/1A individual state championship at Dreher HS.

East Clarendon’s Marquise Webb finished in fifth place in the 145-pound division.

BASKETBALLTrinity Collegiate 72, Franklin Prep 49