PREP ROUNDUP: Hilshon Bailey leads Lake City baseball past Crestwood

LEADING HITTERS — D: Marquazion Morrison 1-2.

Legion Collegiate 11

Cheraw 1 (5)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cheraw’s Tyson Hall went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI. Teammate Logan Byrd went 1 for 2 with a double.

C;100;00—1;3;2

LC;000;56—11;6;0

WP — Pelzer (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP — Tyson Hall (4 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS — C: Logan Byrd 1-2, 2B; Hall 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Jonathan Gordon 1-2.

East Clarendon 20-15

Scott’s Branch 0-0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s had three pitchers combine for two three-inning no-hitters.

In Game 1, Raulston McKenzie went 2 for 2 with two RBI. Teammate Marquis Webb went 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI.

In Game 2, Andrew Black went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

GAME 1

SB;000—0;0;5