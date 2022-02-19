PREP ROUNDUP: Hudson, West Florence roll past Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Deuce Hudson scored a game-high 27 points to lead West Florence to a 92-78 win over Beaufort on Saturday in the 4A boys' basketball state playoffs.
Teammate Darren Lloyd added 18 points.
The Knights improved to 22-3 and will travel to North Augusta at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
WEST FLORENCE (54)
Deuce Hudson 27, Valerian Bruce 2, Taylor 2, Darren Lloyd 18, Bryson Graves 14, Smalls 4, McBride 6, Dozier 2, Daniels 4.
North Augusta 48
Hartsville 32
NORTH AUGUSTA– North Augusta defeated Hartsville 48-32 in the 4A state playoffs.
The Red Foxes ended the season at 19-9.
Mullins 81
Woodland 73
MULLINS – Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a game-high 21 points in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Lamtrey Swinton added 16 points.
The Auctioneers improved to 10-6 and will host Wade Hampton (H) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MULLINS (81)
Johnell Sindab 21, D.J. Sanders 11, Robinson 5, Frazier 7, Livingston 6, Lamtrey Swinton 16, Malachi Watson 12, Davis 3.
Wade Hampton 86
Kingstree 55
HAMPTON – Kingstree’s Khamis Wilson scored a team-high 16 points in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Rashean Cason added 11 points.
The Jaguars ended the season at 13-6.
KINGSTREE (55)
Dorsey 3, Khamis Wilson 16, Barr 8, Elmore 3, Stacey 3, Di.Elmore 8, J.Cason 4, Rashean Cason 11.
Philip Simmons 65
Latta 32
CHARLESTON – Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a team-high eight points in the 2A state playoffs.
The Vikings finished the season at 11-12.
LATTA (32)
Andrew Bryant 6, J. Jones 7, DeBerry 7, D.J. Griffin 8,McGrit 2, Israel 2.
York Prep 79
Marion 40
YORK – York Prep defeated Marion 79-40 in the 2A state playoffs.
The Swamp Foxes ended the season at 10-10.
Baptist Hill 77
Johnsonville 72 (OT)
HOLLYWOOD – Johnsonville’s Jace Avant scored a team-high 19 points in the 1A state playoffs
Teammates Jordan Williams added 16 points and Travis Wilson added 17 points.
The Flashes ended the season at 16-7.
JOHNSONVILLE (72)
Jordan Williams 16, Jace Avant 19, Coles 9, Travis Wilson 17, Marin 2.
Carvers Bay 75
Estill 60
HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 17 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Javon Walker added 13 points.
The Bears improved to 20-5 and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CARVERS BAY (75)
Havaughn Green 12, Brockington 3, Porter 5, Grate 1, Tony Bell 11, Tevin Young 17, Ta’Vion Coles 10, Javon Walker 13, Grice 4.
Hannah-Pamplico 49
Whale Branch 46
PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison and Jason Graham each scored a team-high 14 points in the 1A playoffs.
The Raiders improved to 20-6 and will host Carvers Bay at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
Fleming 2, Poston 4, Cyrus Ellison 14, Jason Graham 14, McNeil 9, Sellers 4, Bartell-Gray 2.
Heathwood Hall 61
Florence Christian 40
COLUMBIA – Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley scored a team-high 15 points in the SCISA 3A state tournament.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (40)
Juw-El Huntley 15, T. Greene 5, Johnson 7, Juels Huntley 3, D. Greene 2, Munn 2, Kelly 6.
Pee Dee Academy 55
John Paul II 33
SUMTER – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 32 points in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Golden Eagles improved to 20-2 and will play Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman on Tuesday.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (55)
Cam Weston 10, Hudson Spivey 32, Hardee 3, Caulder 2, White 2, Tyler 6.
Spartanburg Day 77
Dillon Christian 37
SUMTER – Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a team-high 21 points in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (37)
Grayson Singletary 21, Outlar 5, Locklear 2, Stone 9.
Maranatha 57
Sumter Christian 56
COLUMBIA– Maranatha's Grant Hanna scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the third-pace game of the SCACS state tournament at Grace Christian.
Teamamte Braiden Beavan added 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
MARANATHA (57)
Braiden Bevan 10, Grant Hanna 21, Kaiden Parker 15, Smith 3, Gooden 1, C.Hanna 5, Ward 2
OTHER SCORES: Hilton Head Prep defeated Laurence Manning 27-22 in overtime. Spartanburg Christian defeated Williamsburg Academy 81-41.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Maranatha 38
Northside Christian 33
COLUMBIA – Maranatha's Sarah Spencer scored a game-high 16 points in the third-pace game at the SCACS 2A state tournament at Grace Christian.
MARANATHA (38)
Sarah Spencer 16, Lambert 4, Reel 8, Daniel 6, Lambert 4.
WRESTLING
Area wrestlers qualify for state tournament
Several area wrestlers from West Florence, South Florence and Hartsville high schools qualified for the individual state wrestling tournament Saturday.
At 195 pounds, South Florence's Jaylin Davis, West Florence's Timothy Rawls and Hartsville's Josh Mullins all qualified.
At 220 pounds, it was South Florence's Franklin Rivero and Hartsville's Jackson Chavis who earned the nods.
Also qualifying for Hartsville were Logan Berger at 152 pounds, Robert Williamson at 160, Zach Lynch at 126, Kimball Moore at 132 and Jude Yates at 170.
The state finals will be held Feb. 25-26 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center in Anderson.