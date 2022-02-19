PREP ROUNDUP: Hudson, West Florence roll past Beaufort

At 195 pounds, South Florence's Jaylin Davis, West Florence's Timothy Rawls and Hartsville's Josh Mullins all qualified.

At 220 pounds, it was South Florence's Franklin Rivero and Hartsville's Jackson Chavis who earned the nods.

Also qualifying for Hartsville were Logan Berger at 152 pounds, Robert Williamson at 160, Zach Lynch at 126, Kimball Moore at 132 and Jude Yates at 170.

The state finals will be held Feb. 25-26 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center in Anderson.