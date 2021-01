PREP ROUNDUP: Izzard, C.E. Murray boys top Hemingway 59-45

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Petrie Izzard scored a game-high 18 points to lead C.E. Murray to a 59-45 win over Hemingway on Friday in boys' basketball action.

Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a team-high 17 points.

The War Eagles improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-A and will host Scott’s Branch on Monday.

The Tigers fell to 1-6 and 0-4 and will host Carvers Bay on Monday.

CEM 14;18;12;15 — 59

H 11;11;12;11 — 45

C.E. MURRAY (59)

Evans 8, Petrie Izzard 18, N.Grant 6, Q.Grant 7, Myers 1, Prunes 4, Brown 5, Davis 3, N.Alston 2, Gamble 4, M.Alston 1.

HEMINGWAY (45)

King 6, Ellis 5, Jones 2, Cooper 1, Cullum 6, Canty 5, Tyrek Brown 17, Singletary 2.

Cheraw 73

Latta 66

LATTA, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon scored a team-high 25 points.