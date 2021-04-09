PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City baseball defeats St. James

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Hilshon Bailey went 3 for 5 with a two RBI to lead Lake City's baseball team to a 9-6 win over St. James on Friday in the Mingo Bay Classic.

Panthers teammate Trey Bright went 3 for 5 with a double.

LC;020;024;1;—;9;14;2

STJ;002;102;0—;6;6;2

WP — Trey Bright ( 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 6 K).

LEADING HITTERS —LC: Shamontae Burgess 2-5, 2 SB, 1 RBI; Bright 3-5, 2B, 2 SB; Hishon Bailey 3-5, 2 RBI; E.J. McClam 3-3, RBI; Xavier Baker 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI.

RECORD: LC 4-5, 3-0 REGION 6-3A.

NEXT GAME: LC will travel to Lakewood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Darlington 2

Chesterfield 0

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews pitched a complete-game, three-hitter and struck out nine batters. She also led the Falcons at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double.