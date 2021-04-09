PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City baseball defeats St. James

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Hilshon Bailey went 3 for 5 with a two RBI to lead Lake City's baseball team to a 9-6 win over St. James on Friday in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Panthers teammate Trey Bright went 3 for 5 with a double.
LC;020;024;1;—;9;14;2
STJ;002;102;0—;6;6;2
WP — Trey Bright ( 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS —LC: Shamontae Burgess 2-5, 2 SB, 1 RBI; Bright 3-5, 2B, 2 SB; Hishon Bailey 3-5, 2 RBI; E.J. McClam 3-3, RBI; Xavier Baker 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI.
RECORD: LC 4-5, 3-0 REGION 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: LC will travel to Lakewood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 2
Chesterfield 0
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews pitched a complete-game, three-hitter and struck out nine batters. She also led the Falcons at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double.
Falcon teammate Amber Rogers went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Chesterfield’s Meghan Raynor, Olivia Tucker and Liz Willard each had hits.
D;001;001;0;—;2;7;1
C;000;000;0;—;0;3;0
WP —Madie Andrews ( 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). LP — Liz Willard ( 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D: Andrews 2-2, 2B; Naya Jones 2-4; Amber Rogers 1-3, 1 RBI; Lynsey Tiller 1-1. C: Meghan Raynor 1-3; Olivia Tucker 1-3; Willard 1-3.