PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City, TKA fall at Mingo Bay Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hilshon Bailey went 2 for 3 with an RBI, but Lake City fell to Carolina Forest 6-3 at the Mingo Bay Classic on Wednesday in high school baseball action.
Teammate Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 3.
LC;000;020;1;—;3;5;0
CF;000;600;x;—;6;5;2
WP — Robbie Anderson ( 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP — Tayshaun Watson ( 6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS LC:Shamontae Burgess 2-3; Trey Bright 1-3; Hishon Bailey 2-3, 1 RBI.
Loris 13
The King’s Academy 3 (5)
LORIS, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Zach Dutton went 2 for 2 with two RBI at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Teammates Jaylan Williams and C.J. Clark each had a hit.
TKA;000;30;—;3;5;0
L;022;54;—;13;6;1
WP — Carson Grainger ( 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP — Gray Borstein ( 3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 8 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Jaylan Williams 1-2; Borstein 1-2; Zach Dutton 2-2, 2 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-2.