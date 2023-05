BASEBALL

Lake View 3

East Clarendon 2

WP: Chase Price (1 2/3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB). LP: Cade Cook (6 2/3IP, 6H, 3R, 1ER, 3K, 4BB).

LEADING HITTERS: LV: Tucker Bass 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Braden Borders 1-3; Kason Herlong 1-3, 1 RBI. EC: Micheal Morris 1-4, 1 RBI; Cade Cook 2-2.

RECORDS: EC 22-9 LV 23-3

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Southside Christian for the opening game of the 1A state championship series on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Latta 1

Lake View 0

WP: Maddie Berry (7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 3BB). LP: Raven Locklear (6IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 5K, 2BB).

LEADING HITTERS: LV: Chloe Cox 1-2. L: Elizabeth Brown 1-3, 1 RBI.

RECORD: L 22-6.

NEXT GAME: Latta will travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Friday.

Dillon 6

Loris 2

WP: Paige Sherman (7IP, 8H, 2R, 2ER, 5K, 1BB).

LEADING HITTERS: D: Logan Grice 2-3, 3B; Cierra Grice 2-4; M Huggins 1-4, 1 RBI; E Williamson 1-2, 3B,1 RBI;

RECORDS: D 21-9

NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Aynor on Friday.

Dixie 5

McBee 3

WP: McElrath (7IP, 7H, 3R, 2ER, 2K, 3BB). LP: Trinity Brigman (7IP, 6H, 5R, 0ER, 4K, 1BB).

LEADING HITTERS: M: Mollie Rollings 2-4; Brigman 1-4, 1 RBI; Kendra Chestnut 1-4, 1 RBI.

RECORDS: M 13-13.

Chesterfield 7

Cheraw 0

WP: C. Gibson (7IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 3BB). LP: Steen (7IP, 8H, 7R, 5ER, 7K, 3BB).

LEADING HITTERS: CHES: K. Eubanks 4-7, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Gibson 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI. CHER: Hunt 1-3; Tadlock 1-3; Steen 1-3.

RECORD: CHES 17-6.

NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Friday.