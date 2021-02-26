PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View girls' basketball season ends

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Ja’Niyah Waters scored a team-high 16 points as Lake View's season ended with a 63-55 loss to Military Magnet in the Class 1A girls' basketball state playoffs Friday.
Teammates Tianaa Hamilton and Gwendasia Page each added 14 points.
Military Magnet ended the Wild Gators' season for the second straight year as they finished 12-1 and Region 5-A champs.
MM 8;17;4;26 — 63
LV 15;10;20;10 — 55
MILITARY MAGNET (63)
Chazmin Bradley 18, Jakes 7, Brown 9, Kaelin Davis 14, Martin 2, Sabri Mitchell 10, Pugh 2.
LAKE VIEW (55)
Gwendasia Page 14, Sa’Nyah Williams 11, Tianaa Hamilton 14, Ja’NIyah Waters 16.
Estill 64
Lamar 39
ESTILL, S.C. — Lamar’s A’Niyah Gates scored a game-high 11 points in the Class 1A state playoffs.
The Silver Foxes end the season at 8-3.
L 20;5;4;10 — 39
E 13;17;11;23 — 64
LAMAR (39)
Stephens 6, Robinson 8, Anderson 5, A’Niyah Gates 11, Ham 7, Hodges 2.
ESTILL (64)
Mitchell 9, Tamya Hutchinson 32,Roberts 8, Kadejah Smoak 11, Moton 2, Singleton 2.
Southside Christian 60
McBee 40
MCBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Tyneisha Hickman scored a team-high 20 points in the Class 1A state playoffs.
Southside Christian’s Hannah Fuller scored a game-high 32 points and had nine three-pointers.
The Panthers ended the season 8-3 and Region 2-A champs.
SCS 20;15;13;12 — 60
M 2;2;17;19 — 40
SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN (60)
Hannah Fuller 32, Ashlyn Bower 11, Carter 4, Scott 2, Andres 6, Dyan 2, Rochman 3.
MCBEE (40)
Tyneshia Hickman 20, Williams 4, Peterson 7, Johnson 9.
BASEBALL
The King’s Academy 8
Clarendon Hall 7
FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields hit a single to score Jaylan Williams from second to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Fields also went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Grey Borenstein went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
CH 200 050 0 — 7 6 3
TKA 003 202 1 — 8 9 3
WP — Jaylan Williams ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). LP — Brock Mathis ( 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Garrison Fields 3-4, 1 RBI; Grey Borenstien 2-3, 1 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-2, 2 RBI; David Leach 1-3; Williams 2-4.
RECORD: TKA 1-1.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Williamsburg Academy 4
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Jacob Adams went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Caleb Rogers went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFadden went 3 for 4.
WA 400 000 0 — 4 7 2
TCS 003 330 x — 9 12 6
WP — Lucas Morgan ( 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K). LP — Heath Moore ( 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WA: Blaine McFadden 3-4; Boyd Casselman 1-3, 2 RBI; Will McCutchen 2-4, 2B. TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-5, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Dalton Moody 2-3, 2 RBI; Cameron Jordan 2-3, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 2-2, 1 RBI.
RECORD: TCS 2-1.
Laurence Manning 9
Ben Lippen 1
MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Britton Morris went 1 for 3 with a two-run home run.
Teammate Gabe Harris went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
BL 000 100 0 — 1 3 5
LMA 410 310 x — 9 4 2
WP — Buddy Hales ( 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Grayden Harris ( 2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LMA:Britton Morris 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Gabe Harris 1-3, 2 RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
West Florence 3
Aiken 1
LEXINGTON, S.C.— West Florence's Floyd Goodstein had two goals and an assist at the Cats Kick Cancer event at Lexington HS.
Teammate Zach Way had five saves.
GOALS: WF:Floyd Goodstein 2, Sam Spence 1.
ASSISTS: WF:Goodstein 1, Drew Shaw, Nate Crowe.
KEEPER SAVES: WF: Zach Way 5
RECORD: WF 1-0.