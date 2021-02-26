PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View girls' basketball season ends

BASEBALL

The King’s Academy 8

Clarendon Hall 7

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields hit a single to score Jaylan Williams from second to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Fields also went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Teammate Grey Borenstein went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

CH 200 050 0 — 7 6 3

TKA 003 202 1 — 8 9 3

WP — Jaylan Williams ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). LP — Brock Mathis ( 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Garrison Fields 3-4, 1 RBI; Grey Borenstien 2-3, 1 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-2, 2 RBI; David Leach 1-3; Williams 2-4.

RECORD: TKA 1-1.

Trinity Collegiate 9

Williamsburg Academy 4

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Jacob Adams went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.