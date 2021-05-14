PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View softball shuts out Branchville in 1A state playoffs

Lizzie McCaskill, Jordan Perritt, Allison Carter and Gracyn Hyatt from Pee Dee Academy all made the South team for the SCISA 2A North/South All-Star game.

Nealy Lamb of Williamsburg Academy, Jamiee Epps of Carolina Academy, Harley Welch of Carolina Academy, Abbie McCants of Williamsburg Academy, Savanna Sherman of Dillon Christian, Hannah Miles of Williamsburg Academy and Madison Carriker of Marlboro Academy all made the South team as well.

Will Eskeridge and Jake Hyatt of Pee Dee Academy are the coaches for the South Team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

TENNIS

Local players make North/South rosters

Riley Gunter of West Florence made the North/South Girls' Tennis all-star game to be played at River Bluff HS at 10 a.m. ion May 22.

Wilson’s Anish Johna made the South team for the North/South All-Star boys' tennis squad.

BASEBALL

Local players earn North/South selections