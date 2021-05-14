PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View softball shuts out Branchville in 1A state playoffs

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Baxleigh Arnette went 4 for 4 with an RBI to lead Lake View to a 12-0 win over Branchville in five innings on Friday in the 1A state softball playoffs.
Teammate Emma King went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
The Wild Gators will play the winner of the East Clarendon/Lowcountry Leadership on Monday.
B;000;00;—;0;2;0
LV;336;00;—;12;12;0
WP: Raven Locklear (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Starns (5 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 10 ER,1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Baxleigh Arnette 4-4, 1 rbi; Emma King 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Hollie Scott 2-3, 3 RBI;Becca Cox 1-2, 1 RBI; Baylee Miller 1-2; Raven Locklear 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI.
McBee 13
Whitmire 0 (5)
McBEE, S.C. — McBee defeated Whitmire 13-0 in five innings in the 1A state playoffs.
The Panthers will play the winner of High Point Academy/Ridge Springs-Monetta on Monday.
Local players selected for SCISA North/South 2A squads
Lizzie McCaskill, Jordan Perritt, Allison Carter and Gracyn Hyatt from Pee Dee Academy all made the South team for the SCISA 2A North/South All-Star game.
Nealy Lamb of Williamsburg Academy, Jamiee Epps of Carolina Academy, Harley Welch of Carolina Academy, Abbie McCants of Williamsburg Academy, Savanna Sherman of Dillon Christian, Hannah Miles of Williamsburg Academy and Madison Carriker of Marlboro Academy all made the South team as well.
Will Eskeridge and Jake Hyatt of Pee Dee Academy are the coaches for the South Team.
TENNIS
Local players make North/South rosters
Riley Gunter of West Florence made the North/South Girls' Tennis all-star game to be played at River Bluff HS at 10 a.m. ion May 22.
Wilson’s Anish Johna made the South team for the North/South All-Star boys' tennis squad.
BASEBALL
Local players earn North/South selections
Blaine McFaddin and Joe Kellahan of Williamsburg Academy made the South team for the SCISA North/South All-Star game that will be played May 15 at Orangeburg Prep.
Zack Dutton of The King’s Academy, Caleb Oakley of Pee Dee Academy, Cooper Lane of Dillon Christian, Gabe Estes of Pee Dee Academy, Austin Brown of Carolina Academy, George Wilder of Carolina Academy and Colby Thorndyke of Dillon Christian all made the South team as well.
Jenkins McCullum, Keaton Price and Josh Kirven made the North squad from Lee Academy.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Local players make North/South All-Star game
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin and Laney Cox made the South team for the SCISA North/South All-Star game.
The King’s Academy’s Rob Sloan is a coach for the South and two of his players, Meredith Hoover and Sarah Porter, also made the team as well.
BOYS' SOCCER
Local players earn North/South selections
Pee Dee Academy’s Ryan Forney, Harley Carter and Drew Singletary made the South team for the SCISA North/South All-Star game.
Florence Christian’s Jeremiah Reynolds and The King’s Academy's Trotter Scearce were also selected.