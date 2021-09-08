PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View sweeps Dillon in Volleyball

DILLON, S.C. — Spivey Evans had four aces, six digs and 25 assists to lead Lake View's volleyball team to a 3-9 win (25-13, 25-15, 25-12) over Dillon on Wednesday night.
Wild Gator teammate Emma King had two aces and 16 digs.
The Wild Gators improved to 3-0 and will host Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ACES: LV: Spivey Evans 4, Emma King 2, Rebecca Cox 5, Raven Locklear 4.
KILLS: LV: Zandasia McNeil 18, Mamie Grossetti 12, Cox 4, Baxleigh Arnette 9, Locklear 4.
DIGS: LV:King 16, Evans 6, Grossetti 8, Elizabeth Morgan 8, Locklear 4, Arnette 8.
ASSISTS: LV: Evans 25, Grossetti 6, Locklear 4.
Wilson 3
Sumter 0
SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson won by scores of 25-19, 25-16, 25-22.
Hartsville 3
McBee 0
McBEE, S.C. — Hartsville 25-11, 25-17, 25-9.