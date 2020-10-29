PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball advances to state semifinals

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers only played once in the last month due a COVID-19 quarantine. They had to shake off the rust against their rival Marion Swamp Foxes in a rare Monday night football clash. The results were another scoreless four quarters of football. Marion physically dominated Mullins for a lopsided 34-0 victory in the 13th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game. The Swamp Foxes (3-1) claim the Region 7-2A title with the win.