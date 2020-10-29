 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball advances to state semifinals
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball advances to state semifinals

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — Lake View's volleyball team defeated Branchville 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-14) on Thursday to earn a berth in the Class A lower state final Tuesday.

The Wild Gators improved to 9-5 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 6 p.m.

Banberg-Ehrhardt 3

East Clarendon 0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. —East Clarendon fell to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3-0 on Thursday by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-10 in the Class A playoffs.

The Wolverines finished the season at 15-4.

