PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball cruises into 3rd round of playoffs

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — Branchville earned a 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17 victory over East Clarendon in the 1A state playoffs.

Southside Christian 3

McBee 0

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Southside Christian earned a 25-19, 25-13 and 25-12 win over McBee in the 1A state playoffs.

Governor’s School 3

Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

MONETTA, S.C. — The Governor’s School defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 25-16, 26-24 and 26-22 in the 1A state playoffs.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence 6th, South 10th after

opening round at 4A state tournament

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 74 to put her in a tie for third place overall as West Florence tallied a team total of 354 for sixth place at the 4A state championship at Crescent Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton.