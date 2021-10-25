PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball cruises into 3rd round of playoffs

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Emma King had two aces and 15 digs in the Wild Gators' 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-13, 25-17) over Low Country Leadership in the 1A state volleyball playoffs on Monday.
LVHS improved to 17-0 on the year and will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Wednesday.
ACES − LV: Emma King 2, Zandaisa McNeil 2, Mamie Grossetti 6, Raven Locklear 2.
KILLS − LV: Grossetti 12, McNeil 10, Rebecca Cox 6, Tianaa Hamilton 12, Baxleigh Arnette 2.
ASSISTS − LV: Spivey Evans 26, Grossetti 3,Arnette 2.
DIGS − LV: King 15, Grossetti 10, Elizabeth Morgan 8, Spivey Evans 5, Locklear 2, Cox 2.
RECORD: LV 17-0.
NEXT MATCH: LV will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
Carvers Bay 0
HEMINGWAY, S.C. —Bamberg-Ehrhardt ended Carvers Bay's season in the 1A state playoffs with a 25-12, 25-14 and 25-10 victory.
Branchville 3
East Clarendon 0
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — Branchville earned a 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17 victory over East Clarendon in the 1A state playoffs.
Southside Christian 3
McBee 0
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Southside Christian earned a 25-19, 25-13 and 25-12 win over McBee in the 1A state playoffs.
Governor’s School 3
Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
MONETTA, S.C. — The Governor’s School defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 25-16, 26-24 and 26-22 in the 1A state playoffs.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 6th, South 10th after
opening round at 4A state tournament
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 74 to put her in a tie for third place overall as West Florence tallied a team total of 354 for sixth place at the 4A state championship at Crescent Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer and Anna Grace Smith each shot a 81 to lead the Bruins to a 10-place showing after Monday's round.
Hartville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot an 87 in the individual tournament.
6. WEST FLORENCE (354)
Alla McGillivray 74, Madeline Ateyeh 89, Julia Kleine 90, Taylor Pleasant 101.
10. SOUTH FLORENCE (388)
Hannah Palmer 81, Anna Grace Smith 81, A.C. Stone 113, Maggie Miller 113.
Locals compete in 3A state tournament
CONWAY, S.C. — Governor’s School’s Taylor Bane shot a 84 and teammate Alyia Santiago shot an 89 on day one of the 3A state championship at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University.
McBee’s Sydney Amerson shot a 79 and Cheraw’s Ashley Robertson shot a 111.
Chesnee’s Sydney Roberts shot a 66 to lead the individual after day 1