PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball sweeps Hannah-Pamplico
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball sweeps Hannah-Pamplico

LAKE VIEW LOGO.png

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Spivey Evans had three aces, 31 assists and five digs to lead Lake View to a 25-18, 25-13 and 25-15 sweep of Hannah-Pamplico in volleyball action Wednesday night.

ACES: LV: Spivey Evans 3, Rebecca Cox 2, Baylee Miller 3 .

KILLS:LV: Zandasia McNeil 12, Mamie Grossetti 12, Cox 12, Baxleigh Arnette 9, Raven Locklear 5.

ASSISTS: LV: Evans 31, Arnette 4.

DIGS: LV: King 21, Evans 5, Elizabeth Morgan 10, Locklear 6.

RECORDS: LV 5-0, 2-0 Region 5-A.

NEXT MATCH: LV will host Johnsonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Trinity Collegiate boys finish 2nd

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s David Ropp finished seventh to lead the boys to a second place finish at Swampcats Invitational.

Palmetto Christian won the overall boys' title and Wilson Hall’s Connor Smith won the individual.

On the girls' side, Trinity Collegiate Kate Coker finished 19th and the team finished sixth.

Wilson Hall won the girls' team title and Gabby Johnson won the individual from Calhoun Academy.

BOYS

2.TRINITY COLLEGIATE (46)

7. David Ropp 20:07. 8. Ray Winegard 20:18. 9. Sully Epps 20.36. 10. Pearce Scott 20:52. 12.Julian Duncan 21:27. 14. Ryder Gibbs 21:38. 15. Joe Commander 21:43.

GIRLS

6. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (154)

18. Kate Coker 25:08. 31. Giada Basta 28:44. 32. Mary Jane Lopiccolo 29:53.  36. Annea Clare Epps 31:28. 37. Brianna Glassman 32:49. 38. Ryleigh Saunders 37:46. 39. Kaylee Wooten 38:03.

