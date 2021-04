PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View's Skipper strikes out 17 in win over Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. — Thomas Skipper pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 17 batters to lead Lake View to a 6-0 win over Lamar on Friday in high school baseball action.

Chris McGill led the Wild Gators at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Teammate Michael McDaniel went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Lamar’s Caleb Poole went 2 for 4.

LV;121;000;2;—;6;11;2

L;000;000;0;—;0;5;3

WP — Thomas Skipper ( 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 17 K). LP — Hunter Watford ( 6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS — LV: Michael McDaniel 1-4, 2B,1 RBI; Chris McGill 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Noah Carter 1-3; Braxton Dimery 1-5, 2 RBI; Tucker Bass 2-4; Marquise Johnson 1-3; Kason Herlong 1-1, 1 RBI; Michael McInnis 1-3, 1 RBI. L: Caleb Poole 2-4; Tyler McManus 1-3; Kendall Windham 1-3; Ethan Hunt 1-2.

Marlboro County 4

Manning 3