PREP ROUNDUP: Lamar football coach Wilkes resigns

LAMAR, S.C. — Chad Wilkes resigned from his post as Lamar’s football coach. Wilkes, who has led the Silver Foxes since 2019 and coached the program to three region crowns and back-to-back upper-state finals, is leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities.

“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football program,” said Dr. Marlon Thomas, principal of Lamar High School. “Under his leadership, our team has earned three region 2A titles and had two upper-state title appearances. He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”

ThursdayBOYS’ BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 58, Johnsonville 48: PAMPLICO, S.C. – Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 19 points to lead Hannah-Pamplico to a 58-48 win over Johnsonville in boys’ basketball on Thursday in the conclusion of a game that was suspended at the end of the third quarter Monday.

Zander Poston added 17 points for the Raiders, who improved to 14-6 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-A.