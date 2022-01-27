PREP ROUNDUP: Lamar football coach Wilkes resigns

LAMAR, S.C. — Chad Wilkes resigned from his post as Lamar’s football coach. Wilkes, who has led the Silver Foxes since 2019 and coached the program to three region crowns and back-to-back upper-state finals, is leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities.
“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football program,” said Dr. Marlon Thomas, principal of Lamar High School. “Under his leadership, our team has earned three region 2A titles and had two upper-state title appearances. He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”
ThursdayBOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hannah-Pamplico 58, Johnsonville 48: PAMPLICO, S.C. – Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 19 points to lead Hannah-Pamplico to a 58-48 win over Johnsonville in boys’ basketball on Thursday in the conclusion of a game that was suspended at the end of the third quarter Monday.
Zander Poston added 17 points for the Raiders, who improved to 14-6 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-A.
Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a team-high 17 points and teammate Travis Wilson added 10 points as the Flashes fell to 10-6 and 4-1.
JOHNSONVILLE (48)
Pressley 6, Jordan Williams 17, Avant 4, Coles 9, Travis Wilson 10, Smith 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (58)
Fleming 4, Zander Poston 17, Cyrus Ellison 19, McNeil 10, Sellers 2, Bartell 6.
Laurence Manning 50, Florence Christian 42: FLORENCE, S.C. – Laurence Manning’s Brandon King scored a team-high 13 points.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 15 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (50)
Medley 7, Brandon King 13, Jaden Sanders 12, Bryce Acord 10, Sumpter 3, Tanner 5.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (42)
Juw-El HUNTLEY 10, Emekah Johnson 15, Dylan Greene 11, Berry 2, Kelly 4.
North Myrtle Beach 51, Darlington 42: LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Dominic Cotton added 11 points.
DARLINGTON (42)
Dominic Cotton 11, Wyatt 7, Flaney 4, Judea 2, Pendergrass 5, Qua’Liek Lewis 12, Isaac 1.
Andrew Jackson 72, Cheraw 57: CHERAW, S.C. – Cheraw’s Cale Burch scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammates Zay Brown and Caden Cauthern each added 10 points.
CHERAW (57)
Hinson 6, Gillespie 6, Zay Brown 10, Scott 4, Short 2, Caden Cauthern 10, Harrington 3, Cale Burch 16
Pee Dee Academy 64, The King’s Academy 22: MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 19 points.
The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 10 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (22)
Beaton 5, Jayken Williams 10, Ferrigno 3, Merritts 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (64)
Elvington 4, Singletary 1, Tyler 7, Colten Caulder 15, Hardee 4, Martin 1, Hudson Spivey 19, Weston 6, Moore 4.
Marlboro Academy 46
Carolina Academy 44
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Ben Milligan scored a game-high 15 points.
Carolina Academy’s Adam Evans scored a team-high 14 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (46)
Williams 7, Ben Milligan 15, Edwards 4, Trey Smith 17, Munerlyn 3.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (44)
Martinez 6, Payton McCuthen 12, Epps 5, Sauls 2, Altman 2, Adams Evans 14, Strickland 3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hartsville 47
Myrtle Beach 39
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hartsville’s Olivia Martin scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Kindan Dawson added 10 points.
HARTSVILLE (47)
Kindan Dawson 10, Mitchell 4, Fisher 6, Johnson 5, Scott 5, Olivia Martin 13, Kind 4.
Florence Christian 41
Lauercne Manning 30
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a game-high 13 points.
Laurence Manning’s Audrey Bennett also scored a game-high 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (30)
Anderson 2, Hill 2, Coker 8, Erickson 2, Bates 2, Nelson 1, Audrey Bennett 13.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (30)
Mary Margaret Sterling 10, Z’Neil Middleton 10, Hilton Broach 13, Dersch 1, Bankson 6, Huggins 1.
North Myrtle Beach 65
Darlington 43
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – Darlington’s Sommer Joseph scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Jamera Madison added 15 points.
DARLINGTON (43)
Sommer Joseph 20, Dennis 3, McPhail 5, Jamera Madison 15.]
Andrew Jackson 49
Cheraw 15
KERSHAW, S.C. – Cheraw’s Trinity McGriff and Damiyah Burns each scored a team-high four points.
CHERAW (15)
Trinity McGriff 4, Damiyah Burns 4, Jackson 3, Murray 3, Rosario 1.
Pee Dee Academy 52
The King’s Academy 30
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Lizzie McCaskill added 13 points.
The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a team-high 10 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (30)
Munex 2, Mitchem 2, Alexander 7, Meredith Hoover 10, Lieveling 1, Law 5, Doyle 1, Buckley 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (52)
Johnson 7, Briley 4, L.Martin 4, Lizzie McCaskill 13, Ashley Marin 17.
Marlboro Academy 37
Carolina Academy 29
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Sarah Beth McLaurin scored a game-high 13 points.
Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high eight points.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)
Catherine 6, Ruby Kate Amos 8, Yarbrough 7, Weaver 6, Matthew 2,
MARLBORO ACADEMY (37)
Lesile 2, Carmichael 7, Jacobs 4, Anita Brigman 11, Sarah Beth McLaurin 13.
LATE WEDNESDAY
WRESTLING
Dillon Christian’s Blue wins pair of matches
DILLON, S.C.—Dillon Christian’s Dominc Blue defeated Wyatt Altman (Augusta Christian) and Zach McDougald (Ben Lippen) on Wednesday.