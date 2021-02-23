PREP ROUNDUP: Lamar girls upset Whale Branch in OT in Class 1A playoffs

SEABROOK, S.C. — Quashia Robinson scored a team-high 14 points to lead Lamar to the 40-37 upset win over Whale Branch in overtime in the Class 1A girls' basketball state playoffs on Tuesday night.
Teammate Ja’Shya Ham added 13 points.
Lamar improves to 7-2 and will travel to Estill at 7 p.m. Friday.
L 4;5;14;11;6 — 40
E 11;7;10;6;3 — 37
LAMAR (40)
Stephens 6, Quashia Robinson 14, Anderson 3, Gates 4, Ja’Shya Ham 13.
Military Magnet 67
East Clarendon 59
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 21 points in the Class 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
The Wolverines ended the season at 10-1 and as Region 4-A champions.
MM 12;12;25;18 — 67
EC 17;23;7;11 — 59
EAST CLARENDON (49)
Talaysia Cooper 21, Liberty Whack 18, Hayden White 10, McElveen 4, Rush 3, LLyod 2.
Estill 73
Carvers Bay 53
ESTILL, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 12 points in the Class 1A state playoffs.
Estill outscored the Bears 20-9 in third quarter after the game was tied at 30-30.
Carvers Bay ended the season at 7-7.
CB 14;16;9;14 — 53
E 9;21;20;23 — 73
CARVERS BAY (53)
Reed 6, Chandler 8, Verren 9, Graham 8, Zaniah Rush 12, Myers 6.
McBee 73
Calhoun County 35
MCBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Jalin Peterson scored a game-high 20 points in the Class A state playoffs.
Teammate Bella Johnson added 10 points, 12 rebounds and dished 11 assists.
Also, Tyneisha Hickman added 19 points and Stormy Harper finished with 17 points.
The Panthers improved to 8-2 and will host Blackville-Hilda at 7 p.m. Friday.
CC 6;7;8;14 — 35
M 15;13;26;19 — 73
MCBEE (73)
Jalin Peterson 20, Tyneisha Hickman 19, Stormy Harper 17, Bella Johnson 10, Williams 5, Barfield 2.
BASEBALL
Hammond 10
Florence Christian 0 (6)
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Florence Christian's Tanner Lewis was the only base runner for the Eagles after he reached on a walk as FCS was no-hit in six innings.
FCS 000 000 — 0 0 2
H 220 402 — 10 7 0
WP — Tucker Toman ( 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP — Robbie Jordan ( 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HBP).
RECORD: FCS 0-1.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to St.John’s Christian on March 2 at 7 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 9
Trinity Collegiate 8
SUMMERTON, S.C.— Trinity’s Dalton Moody went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Jacob Adams went 3 for 5.
TCS 100 030 4— 8 8 1
CH 000 720 x— 9 6 2
LP — Cameron Jordan (2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HBP).
LEADING HITTERS— TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 3-5; Dalton Moody 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Joseph Perkins 1-1; Kameron Rheuark 1-2,3B, 1 RBI.
RECORD: TCS 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Trinity will travel to Heathwood Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS' SOCCER
Wilson 8
Marion 0
FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Luis Hernandez had two goals and two assists.
Paul Richardson had four saves.
GOALS: W:Luis Hernandez 2, Evan Reid 1, Sonner Ward 1, Bub Rinson 1, James Zhan 1, Thomas Wukela 1, Chris Ji 1.
ASSISTS: W: Hernandez 2, Ward 2, Derrick Smith 1, Reid 1.
SAVES: W:Paul Richardson 4
RECORDS: W 1-0.