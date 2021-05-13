 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Late runs lift Darlington softball past Hartsville 3-1
agate top story
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

DARLINGTON LOGO

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Ary McPhail's double scored Savannah Evans and Kansas Cassidy to break a 1-1 tie in the top of seventh and propel Darlington to a 3-1 win over Hartsville on Thursday in softball action.

Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston went 1 for 3 with a double.

D;000;000;3;—;3;7;2

H;100;000;0;—;1;4;0

WP: Madie Andrews (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). LP: Alyssa Poston (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – H: Poston 1-3, 2B; Chelsea Gohens 1-4; Caydon Thompson 1-2;Jaysha McCullough 1-3. D: Naya Jones 1-4;Alyanna Williamson 1-3; Amber Rogers 1-3; Ashton Godwin 1-3; Savannah Evans 2-2; Ary McPhail 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI.

Dillon 7

Marion 5

MARION, S.C. — Dillon’s Jenascia Lester went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.

Teammate Ny Wilson went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Marion’s Maliyah Williams went 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.

D;420;100;0;—;7;9;3

M;050;000;0;—;5;5;0

WP:Paige Sherman (4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Hallie LeBiedz ( 7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 1-2; Qy Wilson 3-4, 2B; Lexie Rogers 1-4, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Logan Grice 1-3; Jenascia Lester 2-3, HR, 1 RBI. M: Lebiedz 1-3, 1 RBI; Maliyah Williams 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Kylie Johnson 1-4; Carson Cribb 1-3; Saniyha Howard 1-3.

Latta 18

Johnsonville 9

LATTA, S.C. —  Latta’s Jayla Jackson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.

Johnsonville’s Lauren Wise went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

J;002;304;0;—;9;5;8

L;320;616;x;—;18;15;5

WP: Ragan Bethea (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Mackenzie Lawrimore ( 3 1/3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – J: Sophie Thompson 1-5; Brooks Eaddy 1-4, 2 RBI; Lauren Wise 2-4, 1 RBI; Elli Dennis 1-4, 1 RBI. L: Jayla Jackson 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Jena Stutler 3-5, HR, 6 RBI; Maddie Berry 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Bethea 3-5, HR, 2 RBI; Elizabeth Brown 1-2; Blake Hatchell 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Emily Smith 1-2; Averi Lovell 1-3.

BASEBALL

Hartsville 3

Darlington 2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella reached on an error which Treion McFarland from third in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs.

Cannarella led the Red Foxes going 2 for 4. McFarland went 1 for 2 with a triple.

Darlington’s Karson Norris went 1 for 2 with a double.

The Falcons end the season at 9-13 overall and 3-8 in Region 6-4A.

D;200;000;0;—;2;4;1

H;000;0020;1;—;3;5;0

WP: Garrett Parker (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Bryant Dickerson (6 2/3IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – D: Garrett Keen 1-2; Shemar Simes 1-2; Karson Norris 1-2, 2B; Tyler Berry 1-3, 2B. H: Cam Cannarella 2-4; Treion McFarland 1-2, 3B; Jackson Moore 1-2, 1 RBIl;

Lake City 16

East Clarendon 5 (6)

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and six RBI.

Teammate Bravion Rose went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

The Panthers finish the season at 13-7 overall and 7-3 in Region 6-3A.

East Clarendon’s Phillip Black went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

The Wolverines fell to 16-9 overall and will host Charleston M&S at noon on Saturday in the 1A state playoffs.

EC;000;050;—;5;3;2

LC;420;244;—;16;13;4

WP: Jerrell Nesbitt (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). LP: John Micheal Hardy (1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – EC: Phillip Black 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kyler Odom 1-3; Blake Lee 1-3. LC: Shaquan Epps 1-1, 1 RBI; Hilshon Bailey 3-4, 2B, 3B, 6 RBI; Bravion Rose 3-3, 2 RBI; Daimen Wilson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; E.J. McCalm 1-3, 1 RBI; Jakeim Herring 1-3; Jaavier Brayboy 1-2; Xavier Baker 1-1.

Waccamaw 5

Johnsonville 2

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Pierson Prosser went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The Flashes end the season at 7-8 overall and 6-4 in Region 5-A.

J;000;101;0;—;2;6;3

W;020;030;x;—;5;3;2

LEADING HITTERS – J: Trevor Cox 1-4; Chandler Player 1-4; Walker Gamble 1-4; Blaine Stone 1-3; Ried Baxley 1-4; Pierson Prosser 1-3, 1 RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

Philip Simmons 6

Hannah-Pamplico 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Philip Simmons defeated Hannah-Pamplico 6-0 in the Class 2A lower state finals.

Tags

