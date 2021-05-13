PREP ROUNDUP: Late runs lift Darlington softball past Hartsville 3-1

Teammate Bravion Rose went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

The Panthers finish the season at 13-7 overall and 7-3 in Region 6-3A.

East Clarendon’s Phillip Black went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

The Wolverines fell to 16-9 overall and will host Charleston M&S at noon on Saturday in the 1A state playoffs.

EC;000;050;—;5;3;2

LC;420;244;—;16;13;4

WP: Jerrell Nesbitt (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). LP: John Micheal Hardy (1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – EC: Phillip Black 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kyler Odom 1-3; Blake Lee 1-3. LC: Shaquan Epps 1-1, 1 RBI; Hilshon Bailey 3-4, 2B, 3B, 6 RBI; Bravion Rose 3-3, 2 RBI; Daimen Wilson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; E.J. McCalm 1-3, 1 RBI; Jakeim Herring 1-3; Jaavier Brayboy 1-2; Xavier Baker 1-1.

Waccamaw 5

Johnsonville 2

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Pierson Prosser went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The Flashes end the season at 7-8 overall and 6-4 in Region 5-A.