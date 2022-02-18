PREP ROUNDUP: Latta girls fall to Philip Simmons

LATTA, S.C. – Latta's Makayla Legette scored a game-high 20 points, but Philip Simmons defeated the Vikings 49-45 in the 2A girls' basketball state playoffs on Friday.
Teammate Shawniza Bennett added 13 points for Latta, who finished the season at 15-6 overall.
LATTA (45)
Makayla Legette 20, McFadden 4, Herman 6, Hyatt 1 , Hennegan1, Shawniza Bethea 13
North Augusta 54
Hartsville 23
NORTH AUGUSTA – Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored a team-high nine points in the 4A state playoffs.
The Red Foxes ended the season at 14-13.
HARTSVILLE (23)
Kindan Dawson 9, Fisher 5, Martin 3, Mitchell 3, Johnson 2, Kind 1.
East Clarendon 95
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 38
TURBEVILLE – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper played her final home game, scoring 30 points while dishing out 16 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds in the 1A state playoffs.
NaKendra McElveen added 18 points for the Wolverines and Liberty Whack finished with 16.
East Clarendon improved to 19-3 and will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Monday.
EAST CLARENDON (95)
Talaysia Cooper 30, NaKendra McElveen 18, Liberty Whack 16, Hayden White 12, Lloyd 8, Cohran 4, W.McElveen 3, A.Fleming 2, E.Fleming 2.
Lake View 71
Cross 42
LAKE VIEW – Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 26 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Jaleya Ford added 21 points.
The Wild Gators improved to 22-1 and will host East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Monday.
LAKE VIEW (71)
Jaleya Ford 21, Z.McNeil 4, Page 2, Williams 2, Ja’Niyah Waters 26, Mace 4, Tianna Hamilton 12.
Military Magnet 101
Hannah-Pamplico 17
CHARLESTON – Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a team-high seven points in the 1A state playoffs.
The Raiders end the season 7-9.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (17)
Williams 3, Jayla Graham 7, Hacker 1, Jaki. Wilson 2, Jake. Wilson 4.
McBee 62
Calhoun Falls 55
MCBEE – McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a game-high 21 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Diane Williams added 17 points.
The Panthers improved to 15-4 and will host High Point Academy on Monday at a to be determined time.
MCBEE (62)
Stormy Harper 21, Dianne Williams 17, Tyneshia Hickman 11, Peterson 2, House 8, Jowers 2, Chestnut 1.
High Point Christian 47
Maranatha 27
WEST COLUMBIA – Maranatha’s Kelsie Daniel scored a team-high nine points in the SCACS 2A semifinals at Grace Christian.
MARANATHA (54)
Lambert 8, Kelsie Daniel 9, Reel 2, Lambert 2, Spencer 4, Kennebeck 2.
Palmetto Christian 44
Marlboro Academy 23
SUMTER – Marlboro Academy’s Mattie Liles scored a team-high 12 points in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (23)
Mattie Liles 12, Carmichael 9, Brigman 2
Pee Dee Academy 41
Thomas Sumter 19
SUMTER – Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 12 points in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (41)
Ashley Martin 12, Eskridge 2, McCaskill 8, King 2, L.Johnson 5, Hammond 4, Briley 2, A.Johnson 6.
OTHER SCORES: Silver Bluffs defeated Marion 45-40; Hilton Head Christian defeated Williamsburg Academy 71-27; Hammond defeated Florence Christian 60-22; Orangebrug Prep defeated Carolina Academy 55-23.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Orangebrug-Wilkinson 80
Manning 69
ORANGEBURG – Manning’s Xavier Evans scored a team-high 19 points in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Gerkdez Sharpe added 17 points.
The Monarchs ended the season at 16-8.
MANNING (54)
Jeh Hilton 10, Jeffery Caesar 11, Xavier Evans 19, Deionta McFadden 12, Gerkedz Sharpe 17.
Lakewood 43
Dillon 39
DILLON – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a team-high 11 points in the 3A state playoffs.
The Wildcats ended the season at 15-3.
DILLON (39)
DeMarco Bethea 11, Parnell 2, C.Wright 8, Dingle 2, Pinkney 2, C.Brayboy 9, Clark 5.
Lake Pointe Christian 64
Maranatha 43
WEST COLUMBIA – Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the SCACS 2A state semifinals.