PREP ROUNDUP: Latta girls fall to Philip Simmons

LATTA, S.C. – Latta's Makayla Legette scored a game-high 20 points, but Philip Simmons defeated the Vikings 49-45 in the 2A girls' basketball state playoffs on Friday.

Teammate Shawniza Bennett added 13 points for Latta, who finished the season at 15-6 overall.

LATTA (45)

Makayla Legette 20, McFadden 4, Herman 6, Hyatt 1 , Hennegan1, Shawniza Bethea 13

North Augusta 54

Hartsville 23

NORTH AUGUSTA – Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored a team-high nine points in the 4A state playoffs.

The Red Foxes ended the season at 14-13.

HARTSVILLE (23)

Kindan Dawson 9, Fisher 5, Martin 3, Mitchell 3, Johnson 2, Kind 1.

East Clarendon 95

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 38