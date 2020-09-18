PREP ROUNDUP: Lee Academy football defeats Florence Christian 35-19

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 90 yards and a score to lead Lee Academy to a 35-19 victory over Florence Christian.
The Eagles' Ethan Kelly rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
FCS 0 7 12 0 — 19
LA 7 7 14 7 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
LA - Keaton Price 21 run (Jordan Berry kick), 4:12.
SECOND QUARTER
LA - Drew Nix 20 pass from Josh Kirven (Berry kick), 5:17.
FCS - Jules Huntley 3 run (Luke Windham kick), :37.
THIRD QUARTER
LA- Price 3 run (Berry kick), 8:52.
FCS- Ethan Kelly 85 run (kick failed), 8:30.
FCS - Kelly 36 run (pass failed), 5:26.
LA- Lucas Freidenberger 3 pass from Price (Berry kick), 1:36.
FOURTH QUARTER
LA-Jenkins McCullum 4 run (Berry kick), 4:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − LA: Keaton Price 5-12-90-1-1.
RUSHING − FCS: Ethan Kelly 19-200; D.J. Huntley 11-62. LA: Price 21-177.
RECORDS: FCS 0-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-2A. LA 3-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian will host Laurence Manning on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lee Academy will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian 40
Calhoun Academy 6
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Hayden Hickman rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Cam Sweat and Logan Jones each rushed for touchdowns and Josh Brown recovered a fumble for a score.
CA 0 6 0 0 — 6
DCS 26 0 14 0 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
DCS - Cam Sweat 45 run (Josh Brown kick), 11:16
DCS - Logan Jones 1 run (Brown kick), 7:33.
DCS - Hayden Hickman 25 run (kick failed),3:22.
DCS - Brown 8 fumble return (kick failed), 2:28.
SECOND QUARTER
CA - Mason Polin 30 pass from Seth Tyson ( kick failed), 2:43.
THIRD QUARTER
DCS - Hickman 50 run (Brown kick), 7:39.
DCS - Hickman 1 run (Brown kick). 2:21.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − DCS: Hayden Hickman 9-209.
RECORDS: DCS 3-1, 2-0 SCISA 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon Christian will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 14
Ben Lippen 0
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown while Gabe Harris also added a touchdown.
Teammate Conner Smith rushed for 120 yards.
Harris also had four tackles and an interception for the Swampcats.
BL 0 0 0 0 — 0
LMA 7 0 0 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
LMA - Gabe Harris 11 run (Josh Sharpe kick), 1:11.
FOURTH QUARTER
LMA - Nolan Osteen 15 run (Sharpe kick), 5:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − Conner Smith 13-120; Nolan Osteen 12-70.
RECORDS: LMA 2-2, 1-1 SCISA 2-3A.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Calvary Christian 3
Maranatha 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Tamera Carter and Carson Reel each had six kills in the 25-14, 25-17 and 27-25 loss.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2, 0-2 in SCACS Coastal Region and will host Grace Christian on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
BOYS' SOCCER
Calvary Christian 2
Maranatha 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Braiden Bevan scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.
Teammate Bradley Reel had 27 saves.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-2, 1-1 in SCACS Coastal Region and will host Marlboro Academy at 5 p.m. Monday.
