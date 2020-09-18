 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Lee Academy football defeats Florence Christian 35-19
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Lee Academy football defeats Florence Christian 35-19

  • Updated
Robert E Lee Academy logo

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 90 yards and a score to lead Lee Academy to a 35-19 victory over Florence Christian.

The Eagles' Ethan Kelly rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

FCS 0 7 12 0 — 19

LA 7 7 14 7 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

LA - Keaton Price 21 run (Jordan Berry kick), 4:12.

SECOND QUARTER

LA - Drew Nix 20 pass from Josh Kirven (Berry kick), 5:17.

FCS - Jules Huntley 3 run (Luke Windham kick), :37.

THIRD QUARTER

LA- Price 3 run (Berry kick), 8:52.

FCS- Ethan Kelly 85 run (kick failed), 8:30.

FCS - Kelly 36 run (pass failed), 5:26.

LA- Lucas Freidenberger 3 pass from Price (Berry kick), 1:36.

FOURTH QUARTER

LA-Jenkins McCullum 4 run (Berry kick), 4:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

 

PASSING − LA: Keaton Price 5-12-90-1-1.

RUSHING − FCS: Ethan Kelly 19-200; D.J. Huntley 11-62. LA: Price 21-177.

RECORDS: FCS 0-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-2A. LA 3-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A.

NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian will host Laurence Manning on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lee Academy will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon Christian 40

Calhoun Academy 6

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Hayden Hickman rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Cam Sweat and Logan Jones each rushed for touchdowns and Josh Brown recovered a fumble for a score.

CA 0 6 0 0 — 6

DCS 26 0 14 0 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

DCS - Cam Sweat 45 run (Josh Brown kick), 11:16

DCS - Logan Jones 1 run (Brown kick), 7:33.

DCS - Hayden Hickman 25 run (kick failed),3:22.

DCS - Brown 8 fumble return (kick failed), 2:28.

SECOND QUARTER

CA - Mason Polin 30 pass from Seth Tyson ( kick failed), 2:43.

THIRD QUARTER

DCS - Hickman 50 run (Brown kick), 7:39.

DCS - Hickman 1 run (Brown kick). 2:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

 

RUSHING − DCS: Hayden Hickman 9-209.

RECORDS: DCS 3-1, 2-0 SCISA 2-A.

NEXT GAME: Dillon Christian will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 14

Ben Lippen 0

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown while Gabe Harris also added a touchdown.

Teammate Conner Smith rushed for 120 yards.

Harris also had four tackles and an interception for the Swampcats.

BL 0 0 0 0 — 0

LMA 7 0 0 7 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

LMA - Gabe Harris 11 run (Josh Sharpe kick), 1:11.

FOURTH QUARTER

LMA - Nolan Osteen 15 run (Sharpe kick), 5:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

 

RUSHING − Conner Smith 13-120; Nolan Osteen 12-70.

RECORDS: LMA 2-2, 1-1 SCISA 2-3A.

NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Calvary Christian 3

Maranatha 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Tamera Carter and Carson Reel each had six kills in the 25-14, 25-17 and 27-25 loss.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-2, 0-2 in SCACS Coastal Region and will host Grace Christian on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.

BOYS' SOCCER

Calvary Christian 2

Maranatha 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Braiden Bevan scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

Teammate Bradley Reel had 27 saves.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-2, 1-1 in SCACS Coastal Region and will host Marlboro Academy at 5 p.m. Monday.

