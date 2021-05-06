PREP ROUNDUP: Lee Academy, Williamsburg Academy advance to SCISA 2A baseball finals

MULLINS, S.C. — Hunter Arledge singled to center field to score Jenkins McCullum in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lee Academy to a 5-4 win over Pee Dee Academy and as the Cavaliers advanced to the SCISA Class 2A state championship baseball series.

Keaton Price singled to left field to score Josh Kirven to tie the game at 4-4 in the same inning.

Pee Dee Academy took the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth with Cameron Weston tripled to right field to score Caleb Oakley.

Kirven went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Cavs.

Weston went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.

PDA ends the season at 14-6.

LA;210;000;2;—;5;7;2

LA;001;00;—;4;6;4

WP: Lucas Fridenberger (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Camerin Weston (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – LA: Fridenberger 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Kirven 2-4; Jenkins McCullum 1-3; Keaton Price 1-4, 2 RBI; Hunter Arledge 1-4, 1 RBI;Ethan Grantham 1-3. PDA: Gabe Estes 1-4; Weston 2-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 1-3, 2 RBI; Landyn Tyler 1-3, 1 RBI; Gavin Oakley 1-3.