PREP ROUNDUP: Lee Academy, Williamsburg Academy advance to SCISA 2A baseball finals

MULLINS, S.C. — Hunter Arledge singled to center field to score Jenkins McCullum in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lee Academy to a 5-4 win over Pee Dee Academy and as the Cavaliers advanced to the SCISA Class 2A state championship baseball series.
Keaton Price singled to left field to score Josh Kirven to tie the game at 4-4 in the same inning.
Pee Dee Academy took the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth with Cameron Weston tripled to right field to score Caleb Oakley.
Kirven went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Cavs.
Weston went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.
PDA ends the season at 14-6.
LA;210;000;2;—;5;7;2
LA;001;00;—;4;6;4
WP: Lucas Fridenberger (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Camerin Weston (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LA: Fridenberger 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Kirven 2-4; Jenkins McCullum 1-3; Keaton Price 1-4, 2 RBI; Hunter Arledge 1-4, 1 RBI;Ethan Grantham 1-3. PDA: Gabe Estes 1-4; Weston 2-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 1-3, 2 RBI; Landyn Tyler 1-3, 1 RBI; Gavin Oakley 1-3.
Williamsburg Academy 15
Northside Christian 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Henry Swicord went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead Williamsburg Academy to the SCISA Class 2A championship series.
Teammate Blaine McFaddin went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.
NCS;113;001;0;—;6;10;4
WA;252;033;x;—;15;14;1
WP: Greyson Moore (2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). LP: McMillian (3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WA: Stone Robert Coward 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Joe Kellahan 3-4, 1 RBI; Blaine McFaddin 4-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Will McCutchen 1-4, 2 RBI.
Lake City 6
East Clarendon 3
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Lake City’s Jase McKnight went 1 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Hilshon Bailey went 1 for 3 with a double.
East Clarendon’s Blake Lee went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Teammate Grant Barrineau went 1 for 4.
LC:011;002;2;—;6;4;2
EC;020;001;0;—;3;2;3
WP: Matthew Brown (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Blake Lee (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LC: Shamontae Burgess 1-2; Hilton Bailey 1-3, 1 RBI; Jase McKnight 1-3, 2B; Bravion Rose 1-3. EC: Grant Barrineau 1-4; Blake Lee 1-2, 1 RBI.
Marlboro County 4
Camden 2
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tanner Cheek went 3 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Brandon Murphy went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
C:000;020;0;—;2;3;0
MC;000;400;x;—;4;8;1
WP: Jessie Williams (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Tanner Cheek 3-3, 2B; Micheal Norris 1-3; Williams 1-3; Braxton Hunt 1-3; Levi Radford 1-3; Brandon Murphy 1-3, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Sumter 6
Lamar 3
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Lauren Godbolt went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Maddie Dorriety went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
S;002;110;2;—;6;8;4
L;001;020;0;—;3;6;4
WP: Raegan (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP: Heidi Anderson (5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS –L: Lauren Godbolt 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Maddie Dorriety 2-3, 1 RBI; Kelly Anderson 1-3; Hannah Amerson 1-3.
East Clarendon 6
Aynor 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Whitney McElveen went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Teammate Hope Azurduia went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
A;000;001;0;—;1;6;0
EC;100;014;x;—;6;5;0
WP: Maddie Newsome (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS –EC: Hope Azurdia 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Katie Lee 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Whitney McElveen 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI.
Loris 13
Marion 8
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Sheteria Bethea went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Teammate Ava Gainey went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
L;000;712;3;—;13;15;2
M;022;400;0;—;8;12;1
LEADING HITTERS – M:Hallie Lebiedz 2-2, 1 RBI; Anna Grace Page 1-5,2B,2 RBI; Maliyah Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Ava Gainey 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Kylie Johnson 2-4, 1 RBI; Kaylee Beckstrand 1-4; Saniyha Howard 1-4; Sheteria Bethea 3-4, 3B, 1 RBI.
McBee 9
Chesterfield 6
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — McBee defeated Chesterfield 9-6.
M;030;400;2;—;9;12;1
C;101;130;0;—;6;11;4
GIRLS' SOCCER
James Island 2
West Florence 0
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — West Florence’s Anya Bergfeld had 24 saves in the Class 4A playoffs.