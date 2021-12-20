PREP ROUNDUP: Lloyd's big night helps lifts West Florence boys past Lakewood

FLORENCE, S.C. — Darren Lloyd scored a game-high 20 points to lead West Florence to a 78-66 win over Lakewood on Monday night in boys' prep basketball action.
Teammate Valerian Bruce added 17 points.
WEST FLORENCE (78)
Darren Lloyd 20, Valerian Bruce 17, Bryson Graves 16, Deuce Hudson 11, McKithen 2, Smalls 2, McBride 4, Goodman 2, Daniels 4.
Trinity Collegiate 66
Loganville (Ga.) 51
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Taevean Famuntimi-Brown scored a game-high 22 points at the Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island.
Teammate LeBron Thomas scored 13 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (66)
Saragba 7, Taevean Famuntimi-Brown 22, Doviltits 2, Jamie Muldowney 10, Djoussa 6, Edwards 6, LeBron Thomas 13, Wright 2.
Carvers Bay 82
Denmark-Olar 69
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 27 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Avery Grate and Javon Walker each added 10 points.
CARVERS BAY (82)
Tevin Young 27, Avery Grate 10, Webb 4, Bell 6, Brockington 2, Coles 9, Porter 3, Green 6, Grice 4, Javon Walker 10.
Hannah-Pamplico 70
Military Magnet 50
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jatorri Bartell scored a game-high 15 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Cyrus Ellison added 12 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (70)
Fleming 6, Poston 9, Jenkins 4, Cyrus Ellison 12, Graham 7, Sellers 7, Davis 3, Jatorri Bartell 15.
Johnsonville 50
Allendale-Fairfax 34
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson and Jordan Williams each scored a team-high 18 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
JOHNSONVILLE (50)
Smith 2, Travis Wilson 18, Avant 4, Jordan Williams 18, Pressley 7.
Hemingway 43
Pee Dee Academy 28
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a game-high 12 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston also scored a game-high 12 points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (28)
Cam Weston 12, Hudson Spivey 11, Martin 2, Elvington 3.
HEMINGWAY (43)
Williams 6, Ellis 9, Jones 6, Tyrek Brown 12, McCray 2, Rouse 2, Cooper 4, Woods 2.
OTHER SCORE: Goose Creek defeated C.E. Murray 80-43.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
West Florence 59
Marion 35
MARION, S.C. —West Florence’s Ahliah Mack scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Zy'Breayziah Alexander added 20 points.
WEST FLORENCE (59)
Ahliah Mack 23, Mitchell 4, Harrison 2, Perry 4, Mack 2, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 20, Evans 2.
Waccamaw 63
Wilson 36
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s El Johnson scored a team-high 15 points at the UBHI Kay Vow Division at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
WILSON (36)
El Johnson 15, Williams 1, Janiya Swinton 12, Baker 3, Harkless 2, Stagger 3, Jones 1.
Southside 42
East Clarendon 29
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 18 points at the UBHI Sylvia Hatchell Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
EAST CLARENDON (29)
Talaysia Cooper 18, Whack 6, White 3, Rush 2.
Hartsville 45
Midland Valley 38
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Tatiana Fisher scored a game-high 22 points at the Lexington Christmas Tournament.
HARTSVILLE (45)
Tatiana Fisher 22, Dawson 8, Mitchell 3, Segars 1, Martin 5, Kind 9.
First Baptist 73
Latta 41
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a team-high 20 points at the UBHI John Rhodes Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 13 points.
LATTA (41)
Shawniza Bethea 13, Makayla Legette 20, McFadden 2, Herman 2, Hyatt 4.
Trinity Collegiate 89
Seneca 32
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 25 points at the Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island.