PREP ROUNDUP: Locals finish out at SCHSL individual tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the SCHSL girls' individual state tennis tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, the action continued. South Florence's Claire Nance, who lost her first match and won the second, lost her next by the score of 8-3 to Fort Mill's Ananya Pallath.

After losing her first match, GSSM's Maggie Murrell won 8-5 over Sydney Barrett, of Powdersville. Then, Murrell lost 8-6 to Avery Younghans, of Camden.

Hannah-Pamplico's Katelyn Fennell, after losing her first match Monday, won 8-0 over Logan Tuck, of Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Then, Fennell lost 8-0 to Melina Norton, of St. Joseph's.

And Marion's Mary Evelyn Skipper, who lost her first match, lost her next one by the score of 8-0 to Mary Kathryn James, of Union County.

Claire Nance of South Florence was named to the North/South team in Girls Tennis.

The North/South will take place at Myrtle Beach HS on Saturday at 9 a.m.