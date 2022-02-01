PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha Christian girls win area title

FLORENCE, S.C. – Carson Reel scored 14 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to lead Maranatha Christian's girls to a 40-22 win over Calvary and the SCACS Class 2A Coastal Region Area A championship.
MARANATHA (40)
Lambert 4, Daniel 6, Carson Reel 14, Lambert 8, Spencer 2.
Aynor 16
Dillon 13
DILLON, S.C. – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a team-high nine points.
DILLON (13)
Mariah Campbell 9, Dixon 2, Casteron 2.
Latta 54
Lee Central 32
LATTA, S.C. – Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a team-high 25 points.
Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 11 points.
LEE CENTRAL (52)
Dennis 9, Rembert 5, Reames 3, Thomas 3, Moore 1 , Pitts 2 , Austin 8.
LATTA (55)
Makayla Legette 25, Shawniza Bethea 11, McFadden 2, Herman 4, Jones 4, Jenkins 2, Hyatt 6.
Marion 60
Kingstree 35
MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Yazmine Howard scored a game-high 11 points.
Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high nine points.
MARION (60)
Yazmine Howard 11, Allen 9, Davis 9, Barr 9, Samuels 7, Washington 2, Jennings 2, Williams 6, Timmons 5.
KINGSTREE (35)
Takiyah McGee 9, Montgomery 8, Dukes 6, Murphy 2, Mosley 3, McKnight 2.
McBee 54
Great Falls 27
GREAT FALLS, S.C. – McBee’s Tyneshia Hickman scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Stormy Harper added 12.
MCBEE (54)
Chestnut 2, Jowers 2, Boyle 2, House 2, Peterson 4, Dianna Williams 11, Stormy Harper 12, Tynesia Hickman 19.
Hannah-Pamplico 49
Timmonsville 41
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Christian Hacker scored a team-high 14 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 21.
TIMMONSVILLE (41)
Hawkins 12, Graham 6, Janiya Scott-Rouse 21, Johnson 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
Williams 7, Jayla Graham 13, Christian Hacker 14, Jakera Wilson 13, Davis 2.
Lake View 64
Lamar 29
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s Jaleya Ford scored a game-high 24 points.
Lamar’s Miasia Stephens scored a team-high 14 points.
LAMAR (29)
Peoples 8, Miasia Stephens 14, Daniels 3, Spann 2, Shuler 1, McManus 1.
LAKE VIEW (64)
Jaleya Ford 24, McNeil 4, Page 7, Ja’Niyah Waters 12, Mace 2, Tianna Hamilton 13, T.Waters 2.
Pee Dee Academy 44
Marlboro Academy 28
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin and Leah Johnson each scored 13 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Mattie Coles scored a team-high 11.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Ashley Martin 13, McCaskill 8, Leah Johnson 13, Martin 2, Briley 2, A.Johnson 6.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (28)
Carmichael 9, Brigman 8, Mattie Coles 11.
Andrew Jackson 44
Chesterfield 23
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Enija Lockhart scored a team-high 13 points.
CHESTERFIELD (23)
Rivers 4, Chapman 1, Blackwell 2, Pace 3, Enija Lockhart 13.
OTHER SCORES: Pinewood Prep beat Laurence Manning 37-22; Trinity Collegiate beat Wilson Hall 62-33. Camden beat Lake City 85-6. Crestwood beat Manning 65-63.
BOYS
Maranatha Christian 40
Calvary 22
FLORENCE, S.C. – On senior night, senior Grant Hanna scored a team-high 17 points Tuesday for Maranatha Christian.
Teammate Braiden Bevan added 14 points.
MARANATHA (40)
Braiden Bevan 14, Grant Hanna 17, Hanna 2, Gooden 2, Ward 4.
Hartsville 58
South Florence 29
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jamrie Briggs scored a game-high 22 points to lead Hartsville.
Teammate Kam Foman added 16 points.
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jamarie Briggs 22, Tristan LeXander 10, Pendergrass 2, Kam Foman 16, Huggins 4, Byrd 2, Benjamin 3.
Trinity Collegiate 56
Wilson Hall 42
DARLINGTON – Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Tristan Thompson added 10 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (56)
Saragba 7, Scott 9, Edwards 8, Gregory 4, Tristan Thompson 10, LeBron Thomas 18.
Camden 71
Lake City 62
CAMDEN – Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Myrkel Croker added 11 points.
LAKE CITY (62)
Myrel Croker 11, Shamontae Burgess 16, Graham 3, Howard 2, Brown 2, Washington 6, Franklin 8, Cam Butler 10, McKnight 2.
Kingstree 94
Marion 73
MARION – Kingstree’s Hakeem Barr scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Damarrion Elmore added 17 points.
Marion’s Jamorus Wilson scored a team-high 20 points.
MARION (73)
Lester 9, Quay’Sheed Scott 13, Epps 7, Cusack 4, Felder 8, Reed 8, Jamorus Wilson 20, Lathan 4.
KINGSTREE (94)
M.Dorsey 3, Nesmith 4, Khamis Wilson 14, Hakeem Barr 26, Damarrion Elmore 17, Stacy 7, De.Elmore 8, J.Cason 8, R. Cason 7.
Mullins 60
Andrews 35
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 24 points.
Teammate Malachi Watson added 10 points.
MULLINS (60)
Johnell Sindab 24, Sanders 8, Frazier 3, Robinson 1, Livingston 2, Grooms 2, Grant 3, Hayes 3, Malachi Watson 10, Davis 4.
Latta 55
Lee Central 52
LATTA, S.C. – Latta’s Tyrek DeBerry scored a team-high 21 points.
Teammate D.J. Griffin added 17 points.
Lee Central’s Michael Holmes Jr. scored a team-high 15 points.
LEE CENTRAL (52)
Johnson 3, Harry 6, Bradley 2, Frazier 2, Nakia Johnson 13, Samaki Johnson 10, Michael Holmes, Jr. 15.
LATTA (55)
Jones 1, Hyatt 6, Tyrek DeBerry 21, Davis 2, D.J. Griffin 17, McGrit 2, Israel 6.
Great Falls 77
McBee 43
GREAT FALLS, S.C. – McBee’s Evan Sullivan scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Tyrek Weight added 11.
MCBEE (43)
Billingsley 3, Wallace 2, Trull 7, Heidt 8, Tyrek Wright 11, Evan Sullivan 12.
Johnsonville 79
Green Sea Floyds 35
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Jace Avant scored a game-high 17 points and set a single-game program record for steals with 12.
Teammate Marquel Burroughs added 13 points, followed by J.J. Coles with 12.
JOHNSONVILLE (79)
Jace Avant 17, Marquel Burroughs 13, J.J. Coles 12, Jordan Williams 11, Hanna 7, Wilson 6, Q. Burroughs 5, Smith 4, Pressley 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 74
Timmonsville 56
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 24 points.
Timmonsville’s Daniel Spann scored a team-high 13.
TIMMONSVILLE (56)
Terry Lowery 11, Daniel Spann 13, Wilds 4, Tremel Echols 11, Ralph Boston 11, Hicks 2, Brown 4.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (74)
Poston 9, Cyrus Ellison 24, J.McNeil 14, Tae Sellers 13, J Bartell-Gray 10, Davis 4.
Lake View 64
Lamar 20
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins scored a game-high 13 points.
LAMAR (29)
Eaddy 3, Ward 4, Quillen 7, Carraway 6.
LAKE VIEW (64)
McCants 8, Vaught 8, Carter 6, Shaheed Dawkins 13, McNeil 4, Ford 9, Bethea 2, A.Nichols 6, Blue 2, Foxworth 2, S.Nichols 2.
Florence Christian 50
Northwood Academy 39
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley scored a game-high 12 points.
Teammate Juels Huntley and Ethan Kelly each scored 10.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Juw-El Huntley 12, Emekah Johnson 8, Juels Huntley 10, Greene 8, Munn 2, Ethan Kelly 10.
Pee Dee Academy 72
Marlboro Academy 21
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 18 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Trey Smith scored a team-high 10.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (72)
Moore 2, Weston 8, Hudson Spivey 18, Martin 3, Peyton Hardee 12, Carter 2, Colten Caulder 13, Tyler 5, Singletary 6, Elvington 1.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (21)
Munnerlyn 2, Trey Smith 10, Allen 2, Moody 3, Milligan 3, Williams 1.
Andrew Jackson 56
Chesterfield 24
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Tyrese Chapman scored a team-high six points.
CHESTERFIELD (24)
Tyrese Chapman 6, Chambers 2, Rivers 4, Little 5, Thompson 2, Henderson 2,Miller 2, Melton 2
York Prep 87
Cheraw 38
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie scored a team-high 10 points.
CHERAW (38)
Hinson 3, Devin Gillespie 10, Brown 8, Scott 4, Short 2, Cauthern 3, Harrington 2, Burch 6.
OTHER SCORES: Dillon beat Aynor 71-39. West Florence defeated North Myrtle Beach 70-54.