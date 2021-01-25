PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha girls defeat Calvary Christian in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sarah Atkinson scored a game-high 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maranatha to a 36-32 double-overtime win over Calvary Christian in girls' basketball on Monday night.
Teammate Logan Lambert grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the SCACS 2A Coastal Region and will host Scotland (N.C.) Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MARANATHA (36)
Sarah Atkinson 11, Reel 9, Daniel 5, Lo.Lambert 8, Spencer 2, Le. Lambert 5, Streett 1.
The King’s Academy 43
Christian Academy 38
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 24 points.
Teammate Meredith Hoover added 10 points.
TKA 12;11;5;15 — 43
CA 5;12;11;8— 38
THE KING'S ACADEMY (43)
Audrey Beaton 24, Woods 2, Finklea 5, Porter 2, Meredith Hoover 10.
Carver Bay 52
Hemingway 28
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Princess Ripley scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Lashanti Myers added 10 points.
CB 15;10;17;10 — 52
H 9;4;9;6 — 28
CARVERS BAY (52)
Reed 7, Chandler 7, Stagger 3, Princess Ripley 18, Lauren Myers 10, Rush 3, Davis 4.
HEMINGWAY (28)
Brown 10, Hayward 6, Burrows 4, Draughn 7, Johnson 1.
Dillon 37
Aynor 21
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Rhanyia Frazier and Mariah Campbell each scored a team-high 10 points.
A 2;5;4;10 — 21
D 8;5;12;12 — 37
DILLON (37)
Rhanyia Frazier 10, Hines 7, Mariah Campbell 10, Sims 2, Jones 8.
Other Scores: Chesterfield defeated Buford 40-35.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 61
Hemingway 51
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammates Ta’avian Coles, M.J. Bromell and Terrell Walker each added 10 points.
Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Jalen Williams added 11 points.
CB 21;12;16;12 — 61
H 11;10;18;12 — 51
CARVERS BAY (61)
Ta’avian Coles 10, M.J. Bromell 10, Terrell Walker 10, Tevin Young 12, Green 5, J.Walker 4, Brockington 3, Porter 5.
HEMINGWAY (51)
Ellis 6, Jones 9, Cooper 7, Canty 5, Tyrek Brown 13, Jalen Williams 11.
Trinity Collegiate 65
Combine Academy Global (N.C.) 46
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 12 points.
Teammate Taevean Famuntimi-Brown added 11 points.
CAG 12;19;5;10 — 46
TCS 15;18;14;18 — 65
TRINITY (65)
Bonza 2, Saregba 7, McLeod 4, Edwards 1, Lebron Thomas 12, Warren 4, Muldowney 9, DJoussa 6, Doviltis 9, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 11.
Christian Academy 51
The King’s Academy 36
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Grant Beaton added 11 points.
TKA 8;4;16;8 — 36
CAMB 13;18;10;10 — 51
THE KING’S ACADEMY (36)
Grant Beaton 11, Milliken 7, T.J. Merritts 15, Orrico 3.
Dillon 67
Aynor 36
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s JaCarry Cabbagestalk scored a game-high 29 points.
A 6;14;11;5 — 36
D 8;21;17;21 — 67
DILLON (36)
McKinnon 9, Bethea 8, Brayboy 2, Pinkney 3, C.Bethea 2, Wright 5, McCullum 9, JaCarry Cabbagestalk 29.
Maranatha 50
Calvary Christian 30
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bradley Reel scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Teammate Briden Bevan added 12 points.
MARANATHA (50)
Bradley Reel 18, Braiden Bevan 12, Young 7, Brentson Smith 11, Weatherford 2.
Other Scores: Scott’s Branch defeated C.E. Murray 67-60.