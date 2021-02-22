 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion boys' season ends with loss to Andrew Jackson
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Marion boys' season ends with loss to Andrew Jackson

MARION, S.C. — Mac Washington scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Andrew Jackson upset Marion 54-49 in the Class 2A state playoffs on Monday night in high school boys' basketball action.

Teammate T.J. Sanders added 19 points.

The Swamp Foxes end the season at 3-1 and as the Region 7-2A champs.

AJ 10;16;15;13 — 54

M 13;7;17;12  — 49

MARION (49)

Lester 2, T.J. Sanders 19, Scott 1, Charles 1, Mac Washington 20, Wilson 1.

Legion Collegiate 78

Mullins 60

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mullins’ Quentin Tisdale scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 2A state playoffs at the Rock Hill Sports Center.

Teammate Jaden Hayes added 14 points.

The Auctioneers end the season at 6-3.

M 16;9;14;21 — 60

LCS 14;22;18;18 — 78

MULLINS (60)

Sindab 9, Quentin Tisdale 23, Robinson 2, Jaden Hayes 14, Jones 2, Reed 4, LIvingston 2, Watson 4.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49

Manning 34

SANTEE, S.C. — Manning’s La’Tavius Wilson scored a team-high 13 points in the Class 3A state playoff game at Lake Marion High School.

The Monarchs end the season at 6-3.

M 4;7;6;17 — 34

O-W 13;15;11;6 — 49

MANNING (34)

Anderson 9, Gourdine 3, Logan 2, Washington 2, Wilson 13, Dundy 5.

Hilton Head Christian Academy 67

Marlboro Academy 36

SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a team-high 15 points in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Teammate Anna Smith added 13 points.

MA 11;10;7;9 — 36

HHCA 13;20;15;19 — 67

MARLBORO ACADEMY (36)

Liles 7, Sara White 15, Anna Smith 13, Brigman 1.

Palmetto Christian 75

Lee Academy 25

SUMTER, S.C. — Palmetto Christian defeated Lee Academy 75-25 in the SCISA Class 2A state touranment at the Sumter Civic Center.

The Cavaliers end the season at 10-7.

