PREP ROUNDUP: Marion boys' season ends with loss to Andrew Jackson

MARION, S.C. — Mac Washington scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Andrew Jackson upset Marion 54-49 in the Class 2A state playoffs on Monday night in high school boys' basketball action.
Teammate T.J. Sanders added 19 points.
The Swamp Foxes end the season at 3-1 and as the Region 7-2A champs.
AJ 10;16;15;13 — 54
M 13;7;17;12 — 49
MARION (49)
Lester 2, T.J. Sanders 19, Scott 1, Charles 1, Mac Washington 20, Wilson 1.
Legion Collegiate 78
Mullins 60
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mullins’ Quentin Tisdale scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 2A state playoffs at the Rock Hill Sports Center.
Teammate Jaden Hayes added 14 points.
The Auctioneers end the season at 6-3.
M 16;9;14;21 — 60
LCS 14;22;18;18 — 78
MULLINS (60)
Sindab 9, Quentin Tisdale 23, Robinson 2, Jaden Hayes 14, Jones 2, Reed 4, LIvingston 2, Watson 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49
Manning 34
SANTEE, S.C. — Manning’s La’Tavius Wilson scored a team-high 13 points in the Class 3A state playoff game at Lake Marion High School.
The Monarchs end the season at 6-3.
M 4;7;6;17 — 34
O-W 13;15;11;6 — 49
MANNING (34)
Anderson 9, Gourdine 3, Logan 2, Washington 2, Wilson 13, Dundy 5.
Hilton Head Christian Academy 67
Marlboro Academy 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a team-high 15 points in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Anna Smith added 13 points.
MA 11;10;7;9 — 36