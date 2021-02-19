 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion girls advance in 3A state playoffs
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Marion girls advance in 3A state playoffs

MARION, S.C. — Mariah Moody scored a game-high 17 points to lead Marion to a 63-20 win over York Prep in the CLass 2A state playoffs in girls' basketball on Friday.

Teammate Ka’Niyah Davis added 10 points.

The Swamp Foxes will travel to Phillip Simmons in the Class 2A state playoffs on Wednesday at to be determined time.

YPA 3;4;7;6 — 20

M 14;7;21;10 — 63

MARION (63)

Allen 5, Mariah Moody 17, Ka’Niyah Davis 10, Dixon 4, Boone 9, Davis 6, Washington 4, Lester 8.

Hilton Head Christian 65

Dillon Christian 11

SUMTER, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high six points in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at the Sumter Civic Center.

DCS 0;3;3;5 — 11

HHCA 17;19;19;10 — 65

DILLON CHRISTIAN (11)

Chen 2, Katie Collins 6, Stone 2, Heasley 1.

Marlboro Academy 38

Greenwood Christian 33

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 17 points in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs at Heathwood Hall.

Teammate Anna Smith added 10 points.

GCS 8;2;11;12 — 33

MA 8;9;13;8 — 38

MARLBORO ACADEMY(38)

Sara White 17, Anna Smith 10, Carriker 5, Carmichael 2, K.Liles 4.

Beaufort Academy 54

Pee Dee Academy 50

SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 24 points in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Wilson Hall.

Teammate Allie Brilley added 11 points.

PDA 7;15;14;14 — 50

BA 13;16;16;14 — 54

PEE DEE ACADEMY (50)

Ashley Martin 24, McCaskill 3, Harrleson 4, K.Johnson 1, Hammond 5, Allie Briley 11, A.Johnson 2.

Lee Academy 43

John Paul II 33

SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barrett scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go over 1,000 points in her career during the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Wilson Hall.

Teammate Martha Logan also scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

LEE ACADEMY (43)

Martha Logan 13, Carleigh Barrett 13, Christmas 9, McElveen 8, Price 6.

Hampton Park 72

Maranatha 27

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maranatha’s Sarah Atkinson scored a team-high 13 points in SCACS Class 2A state semifinals at Grace Christian.

The Bulldogs ended the season at 9-6.

MARANATHA (27)

Sarah Atkinson 13, Reel 6, Lambert 6, Ray 2.

Hammond 57

Laurence Manning 29

SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Audrey Bennett scored a team-high 10 points in the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at the Sumter Civic Center.

LMA 7;9;6;7 — 29

H 21;12;16;8 — 57

LAURENCE MANNING (29)

Audrey Bennett 10, R.Bennett 5, Barwick 2, Erickson 2, Davis 2, L. Bennett 6.

OTHER SCORES: Carolina Academy fell to Orangeburg Prep 38-34 in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Orangeburg Prep.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Bob Jones 59

Maranatha 45

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marantha’s Braiden Bevan scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and five assists in the SCACS Class 2A state semifinal at Grace Christian.

Teammate Bradley Reel added 12 points.

The Bulldogs ended the season at 11-4.

MARANATHA (45)

Bradley Reel 12, Braiden Bevan 21, Young 6, Gooden 1, Smith 3.

