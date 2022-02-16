 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion girls defeat Chesterfield in 2OT
Wednesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Marion girls defeat Chesterfield in 2OT

MARION, S.C. -- Yazmine Howard scored a team-high 20 points, leading Marion's girls to a 63-60 win in double overtime over Chesterfield in the Class 2A girls state playoffs  Wednesday.

Swamp Fox teammate Jadea Davis added 15. Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 25, followed by Kierra Diggs with 14.

The Rams end the season at 16-5. Marion, meanwhile, improved to 13-7 and will travel to Silver Bluff on Friday.

CHESTERFIELD (60)

Dixon 2, Raleigh Rivers 25, Blackwell 3, Kierra Diggs 14, Turnage 6, Johnson 2, Lockhart 8.

MARION (63)

Yazmine Howard 20, Destiny Allen 12, Jadea Davis 15, K.Davis 9, Samuels 2, Willams 3, Timmons 2.

Latta 56

Cheraw 21

LATTA -- Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 24 points in the Class 2A playoffs.

Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 19. Latta improves to 15-5 and will host Philip Simmons at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Braves end the season at 7-13.

CHERAW (21)

Gould 3, McGriff 3, Sanya Murray 4, Jackson 2, Stacks 3, Worrell 2, Rudisell 2, Rouse 2

LATTA (56)

Makayla Legette 24, McFadden 5, Hennegan 2, Shawniza Bethea 19, Hyatt 6.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47

Kingstree 37

KINGSTREE -- Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high 17 points in the Class 2A playoffs. The Jaguars end the season at 6-8.

KINGSTREE (37)

Mosley 3, Nesmith 4, McKnight 2, Epps 3, Murphy 4, Dukes 4, Takiyah McGee 17.

Wade Hampton (H) 46

Lee Central 42 (2OT)

HAMPTON -- Lee Central’s Ke’myra Dennis scored a game-high 11 points in the Class 2A state playoffs. The Stallions end the season at 7-12.

LEE CENTRAL (42)

Ke’myra Dennis 11, Bradley 4, Scott 3, Rembert 6, Slater 2, M.Dennis 2, Pitts 8, Austin 6.

James Island 39

West Florence 33

JAMES ISLAND – West Florence's Zy’Breaziah Alexander scored a team-high 16 points in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Knights finish the season at 12-10.

WEST FLORENCE (33)

A.Mack 4, Harrison 2, Gunter 3, Perry 8, T. Mack 2, Zy’Breaziah Alexander 16.

Darlington 38

Bluffton 33

BLUFFTON -- Darlington's Sommer Joseph scored a team-high nine points in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Falcons will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Friday.

DARLINGTON (38)

Sommer Joseph 9, Jerry 4, Grant 4, McPhail 8, Madison 5. Sims 8.

East Clarendon 86

Palmetto Scholars 14

TURBEVILLE -- East Clarendon’s Liberty Whack scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Class A state playoffs.

Teammate Talaysia Cooper finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 steals and 11 assists.

The Wolverines improved 19-3 and will host Cross at 6 p.m. Friday.

EAST CLARENDON (86)

Talaysia Cooper 20, Liberty Whack 21, Hayden White 11, NaKendra McElveen 10, Cochran 8, Kirby 5, LLyod 4, W.McElveen 3, A. Fleming 2, E. Fleming 2.

Lake View 66

Allendale-Fairfax 18

LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 14 points in the Class A playoffs.

Teammate Jayla Ford added 12 points.

The Wild Gators improved 21-1 and will host Cross at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

LAKE VIEW (66)

Jaylea Ford 12, Zandasia McNeil 10, G.Page 9, Williams 5, Ja’Niyah Waters 14, Tianna Hamilton 10, Z. Waters 3, Page 3.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50

Lamar 43

BAMBERG -- Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high 17 points in the Class A playoffs.

The Silver Foxes end the season at 5-9.

LAMAR (43)

Lakayla Peoples 17, Stephens 7, Harmony Daniels 10, Spann 4, Dragan 6.

McBee 64

Branchville 27

McBEE -- McBee’s Stormy Harper and Dianne Williams each scored a game-high 16 points in the Class A playoffs.

The Panthers improved to 15-4 and will host Calhoun Falls at Friday.

McBEE (64)

Stormy Harper 16, Dianne Williams 16, Tyneshia Hickman 10, Hughes 3, Mixon 2, Peterson 7, House 7, Jowers 3.

Hannah-Pamplico 47

Bethune-Bowman 41

PAMPLICO -- Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a game-high 21 points in the Class A playoffs.

The Raiders improved to 7-8 and will travel to Military Magnet on Friday.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (47)

Hilary Williams 10, Jayla Graham 21, Christina Hacker 10, Wilson 3, Turner 2, Davis 1.

Estill 61

Timmonsville 27

ESTILL -- Timmonsville’s Akellah Harkins scored a team-high 10 points in the Class A playoffs.

TIMMONSVILLE (27)

Akellah Harkins 10, Rouse 4, Johnson 9, Kirkland 1, McAlister 4.

Whale Branch 64

Carvers Bay 36

HEMINGWAY -- Carvers Bay’s Jechel Geathers scored a team-high 15 points in the Class A playoffs.

CARVERS BAY (36)

Stanley 2, Hughes 2, Morris 2, Sumpter 4, Graham 7, Richardson 4, Jerchel Geathers 15.

Oceanside Collegiate 46

Marlboro County 45

CHARLESTON -- Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 26 points in the Class 3A playoffs.

MARLBORO COUNTY (45)

Tysonia Lowe 26, Powell 3,Hairston 5, Barfield 6,Isaac 3, Dudley 2.

OTHERS SCORES: Southside Christian beat GSSM 81-17, Military Magnet beat Hemingway 100-36 in Class A playoffs.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Oceanside Collegiate 60

Marlboro County 54

CHARLESTON -- Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 18 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.

Teammate Caleb Brown added 14.

MARLBORO COUNTY (54)

Chalmers 2, Caleb Brown 14, Barfield 7, Leach 7, Kieran Leviner 18, Bostic 6.

Manning 83

North Charleston 69

NORTH CHARLESTON -- Manning’s Jeffery Caesar scored a game-high 24 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.

Teammate Gerkedz Sharpe added 22.

MANNING (83)

Hilton 9, Jeffery Caesar 24, Evans 5, Justin Daniels 10, McFadden 5, Gerkedz Sharpe 22, Perkins 8.

