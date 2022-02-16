PREP ROUNDUP: Marion girls defeat Chesterfield in 2OT

MARION, S.C. -- Yazmine Howard scored a team-high 20 points, leading Marion's girls to a 63-60 win in double overtime over Chesterfield in the Class 2A girls state playoffs Wednesday.
Swamp Fox teammate Jadea Davis added 15. Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 25, followed by Kierra Diggs with 14.
The Rams end the season at 16-5. Marion, meanwhile, improved to 13-7 and will travel to Silver Bluff on Friday.
CHESTERFIELD (60)
Dixon 2, Raleigh Rivers 25, Blackwell 3, Kierra Diggs 14, Turnage 6, Johnson 2, Lockhart 8.
MARION (63)
Yazmine Howard 20, Destiny Allen 12, Jadea Davis 15, K.Davis 9, Samuels 2, Willams 3, Timmons 2.
Latta 56
Cheraw 21
LATTA -- Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 24 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 19. Latta improves to 15-5 and will host Philip Simmons at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Braves end the season at 7-13.
CHERAW (21)
Gould 3, McGriff 3, Sanya Murray 4, Jackson 2, Stacks 3, Worrell 2, Rudisell 2, Rouse 2
LATTA (56)
Makayla Legette 24, McFadden 5, Hennegan 2, Shawniza Bethea 19, Hyatt 6.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47
Kingstree 37
KINGSTREE -- Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high 17 points in the Class 2A playoffs. The Jaguars end the season at 6-8.
KINGSTREE (37)
Mosley 3, Nesmith 4, McKnight 2, Epps 3, Murphy 4, Dukes 4, Takiyah McGee 17.
Wade Hampton (H) 46
Lee Central 42 (2OT)
HAMPTON -- Lee Central’s Ke’myra Dennis scored a game-high 11 points in the Class 2A state playoffs. The Stallions end the season at 7-12.
LEE CENTRAL (42)
Ke’myra Dennis 11, Bradley 4, Scott 3, Rembert 6, Slater 2, M.Dennis 2, Pitts 8, Austin 6.
James Island 39
West Florence 33
JAMES ISLAND – West Florence's Zy’Breaziah Alexander scored a team-high 16 points in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Knights finish the season at 12-10.
WEST FLORENCE (33)
A.Mack 4, Harrison 2, Gunter 3, Perry 8, T. Mack 2, Zy’Breaziah Alexander 16.
Darlington 38
Bluffton 33
BLUFFTON -- Darlington's Sommer Joseph scored a team-high nine points in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Falcons will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Friday.
DARLINGTON (38)
Sommer Joseph 9, Jerry 4, Grant 4, McPhail 8, Madison 5. Sims 8.
East Clarendon 86
Palmetto Scholars 14
TURBEVILLE -- East Clarendon’s Liberty Whack scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Class A state playoffs.
Teammate Talaysia Cooper finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 steals and 11 assists.
The Wolverines improved 19-3 and will host Cross at 6 p.m. Friday.
EAST CLARENDON (86)
Talaysia Cooper 20, Liberty Whack 21, Hayden White 11, NaKendra McElveen 10, Cochran 8, Kirby 5, LLyod 4, W.McElveen 3, A. Fleming 2, E. Fleming 2.
Lake View 66
Allendale-Fairfax 18
LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 14 points in the Class A playoffs.
Teammate Jayla Ford added 12 points.
The Wild Gators improved 21-1 and will host Cross at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
LAKE VIEW (66)
Jaylea Ford 12, Zandasia McNeil 10, G.Page 9, Williams 5, Ja’Niyah Waters 14, Tianna Hamilton 10, Z. Waters 3, Page 3.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50
Lamar 43
BAMBERG -- Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high 17 points in the Class A playoffs.
The Silver Foxes end the season at 5-9.
LAMAR (43)
Lakayla Peoples 17, Stephens 7, Harmony Daniels 10, Spann 4, Dragan 6.
McBee 64
Branchville 27
McBEE -- McBee’s Stormy Harper and Dianne Williams each scored a game-high 16 points in the Class A playoffs.
The Panthers improved to 15-4 and will host Calhoun Falls at Friday.
McBEE (64)
Stormy Harper 16, Dianne Williams 16, Tyneshia Hickman 10, Hughes 3, Mixon 2, Peterson 7, House 7, Jowers 3.
Hannah-Pamplico 47
Bethune-Bowman 41
PAMPLICO -- Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a game-high 21 points in the Class A playoffs.
The Raiders improved to 7-8 and will travel to Military Magnet on Friday.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (47)
Hilary Williams 10, Jayla Graham 21, Christina Hacker 10, Wilson 3, Turner 2, Davis 1.
Estill 61
Timmonsville 27
ESTILL -- Timmonsville’s Akellah Harkins scored a team-high 10 points in the Class A playoffs.
TIMMONSVILLE (27)
Akellah Harkins 10, Rouse 4, Johnson 9, Kirkland 1, McAlister 4.
Whale Branch 64
Carvers Bay 36
HEMINGWAY -- Carvers Bay’s Jechel Geathers scored a team-high 15 points in the Class A playoffs.
CARVERS BAY (36)
Stanley 2, Hughes 2, Morris 2, Sumpter 4, Graham 7, Richardson 4, Jerchel Geathers 15.
Oceanside Collegiate 46
Marlboro County 45
CHARLESTON -- Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 26 points in the Class 3A playoffs.
MARLBORO COUNTY (45)
Tysonia Lowe 26, Powell 3,Hairston 5, Barfield 6,Isaac 3, Dudley 2.
OTHERS SCORES: Southside Christian beat GSSM 81-17, Military Magnet beat Hemingway 100-36 in Class A playoffs.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Oceanside Collegiate 60
Marlboro County 54
CHARLESTON -- Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 18 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Caleb Brown added 14.
MARLBORO COUNTY (54)
Chalmers 2, Caleb Brown 14, Barfield 7, Leach 7, Kieran Leviner 18, Bostic 6.
Manning 83
North Charleston 69
NORTH CHARLESTON -- Manning’s Jeffery Caesar scored a game-high 24 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Gerkedz Sharpe added 22.