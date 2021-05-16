 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion softball falls to Buford in 2A playoffs
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion softball falls to Buford in 2A playoffs

LANCASTER, S.C. — Marion’s Anna Grace Page went 2 for 4 with an RBI, but Marion fell to Buford 10-3 on Saturday in the 2A state softball playoffs.

Teammate Saniyha Howard went 1 for 3 with a triple.

M;100; 010;1;—;3;8;8

B;001;027;x;—;10;8;2

WP: Yancey Dingler (5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Hallie LeBiedz (6 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Hallie Lebiedz 1-4; Maliyah Williams 1-4, 2B; Anna Grace Page 2-4, 1 RBI; Carson Cribb 1-3; Saniyha Howard 1-3, 3B.

Swansea 6

Marlboro County 4

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Destani Barfield went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the 3A state playoffs.

The Bulldogs will play either Aynor/Hanahan on Monday at TBA.

S;011;100;3;—;6;7;3

MC;000;003;1;—;4;7;5

LEADING HITTERS – MC: Destani Barfield 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Mackenzie Kubas 1-4; Ramzee Williams 1-3; Haley Oxdendine 1-3; Leah Benjamin 1-3; Amir Bridges 1-3.

BASEBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 18

Carvers Bay 8 (6)

BAMBERG, S.C.— Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Carvers Bay 18-8 in six innings in the 1A state playoffs.

The Bears will play Lowcountry Leadership on Monday.

