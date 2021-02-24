PREP ROUNDUP: Marlboro County boys advance to 3A lower state championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. — DreVeon Scott scored a team-high 15 points to lead Marlboro County to a 60-59 win over Bishop England in the Class 3A state playoffs on Wednesday in high school boys basketball action.
Teammate Shawn Lucas added 12 points.
The Bulldogs went on a 10-1 run in the last three minutes of the game to pull out the victory.
The ast time MCHS advanced to the lower state final was in 2016 against Midland Valley.
Marlboro County improved to 9-2 and will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson at a neutral site at at to be determined time on Saturday.
MC 15;20;8;17 — 60
BE 20;15;15;9 — 59
MARLBORO COUNTY (60)
Kamore Alford 10, Oliver 5, Adams 9, Brown 2, Johnson 1, DreVeon Scott 15, Shawn Lucas 12, Thomas 3, Bethea 3.
BISHOP ENGLAND (59)
Caldwell 1, Sanders 9, Hollister 1, Tyler Schaafsma 32, Daniel Brooks 16.
Scott’s Branch 70
Hannah-Pamplico 46
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 14 points.
The Raiders finished the season with a 12-2 record and won the Region 5-A title.
HP 4;21;7;14— 46
SB 18;14;19;19— 70
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (46)
Coaxum 8, Jackson 2, Cyrus Ellison 14, McNeil 2, Sellers 2, Fleming 7, Jenkins 8, Lawson 3.
Baptist Hill 76
Carvers Bay 64
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevon Young scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Josh Walker added 11 points.
The Bears finished the season 13-5.
CB 18;19;14;13 — 64
BH 13;19;11;16 — 76
CARVERS BAY (64)
Tevon Young 19, M.J. Bromell 10, Ja. Walker 5, Brockington 5, Josh Walker 11, T.Walker 8, Bell 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Phillip Simmons 42
Marion 35
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a team-high 15 points.
The Swamp Foxes finished 6-1 overall and won the Region 7-2A crown.
M 9;4;11;11 — 35
PS 6;13;9;14 — 73
MARION (35)
Mariah Moody 15, Davis 3, Dixon 2, Barnes 6, Lester 9.
PHILLIP SIMMONS (42)
Kennedy Rivers 20, Chaney 3, Kellerman 8, Moehlman 6, Wigfall 5.
BASEBALL
Lauence Manning 6
Calhoun Academy 3
MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Buddy Gales went 2 for 3.
Teammate Cam Branham and Austin Gedding each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
CA 120 000 0 — 3 4 2
LMA 150 000 x — 6 4 2