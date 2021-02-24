PREP ROUNDUP: Marlboro County boys advance to 3A lower state championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. — DreVeon Scott scored a team-high 15 points to lead Marlboro County to a 60-59 win over Bishop England in the Class 3A state playoffs on Wednesday in high school boys basketball action.

Teammate Shawn Lucas added 12 points.

The Bulldogs went on a 10-1 run in the last three minutes of the game to pull out the victory.

The ast time MCHS advanced to the lower state final was in 2016 against Midland Valley.

Marlboro County improved to 9-2 and will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson at a neutral site at at to be determined time on Saturday.

MC 15;20;8;17 — 60

BE 20;15;15;9 — 59

MARLBORO COUNTY (60)

Kamore Alford 10, Oliver 5, Adams 9, Brown 2, Johnson 1, DreVeon Scott 15, Shawn Lucas 12, Thomas 3, Bethea 3.

BISHOP ENGLAND (59)

Caldwell 1, Sanders 9, Hollister 1, Tyler Schaafsma 32, Daniel Brooks 16.

Scott’s Branch 70