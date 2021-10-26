PREP ROUNDUP: McGillivray helps lead West Florence girls' golf to 7th-place finish at state

CROSS COUNTRY

Latta boys, girls win Region 7-2A meet

LATTA, S.C — Latta’s Zach Peacock won the overall individual title with a time of 19:46 as the Vikings also took the overall crown at the Region 7-2A meet.

Marion’s Grayson Hartson finished fourth with a time of 20:47 and Mullins’ Thomas Rankin finished fifth with a time of 21:01.

On the girls' side, Latta's Brenna Miller finished second overall with a time of 24:47. The Vikings were the only team with enough runners to qualify in the team standings.

Mullins’ Eva Collins finished ninth with a time of 34:12 and Marion’s Aubrey Hartson finished 10th with a time of 35:13.

BOYS

LATTA

1. Zach Peacock 19:46; 3. Hayden Bullard 20:18; 7. Blake Hamilton 21:58; 8. Shane Anderson 22:03; 9. Kristian Hennagan 22:21.

MARION