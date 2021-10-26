PREP ROUNDUP: McGillivray helps lead West Florence girls' golf to 7th-place finish at state

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 74-80-154 to finish in fifth place overall as West Florence (354-363-717) wound up in seventh place Tuesday at the 4A state girls' golf championship at Crescent Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer (81-75-156) was tied for sixth place overall while the Bruins (388-392-780) wound up in 12th place.
Hartville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot an 87-84-171 in the individual tournament.
May River won the team state championship with a 324-315-639 and Madison Messimer of Myrtle Beach won the individual state championship with a 70-72-142.
7. WEST FLORENCE (354-363-717)
Alla McGillivray 74-80-154, Madeline Ateyeh 89-85-174, Julia Kleine 90-101-191, Taylor Pleasant 101-97-198.
11. SOUTH FLORENCE (388-392-780)
Hannah Palmer 81-75-156, Anna Grace Smith 81-94-175, A.C. Stone 113-110-223, Maggie Miller 113-113-226.
Locals in the 3A/2A
State Tournament
CONWAY, S.C. — McBee’s Sydney Amerson shot a 79-82-161 at the 2A state championship at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
Governor’s School’s Taylor Beane shot a 84-84-168 and teammate Alyia Santiago shot a 89-86-175.
Cheraw’s Ashley Robertson shot 111-110-221.
Chesnee’s Sydney Robert shot a 66-70-136 to win the individual and the team shot 301-301-602 to win the 2A state championship.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3
Chesterfield 0
LIBERTY, S.C. — Liberty ended Chesterfield's season in the 2A playoffs with a 25-6, 25-13 and 25-7 victory.
OTHER SCORE: Lucy Beckham defeated Hartsville 3-0 in the 4A state playoffs.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Hannah-Pamplico 5
Wade Hampton 2
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Katelyn Fennel defeated Faizah Rivers at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4 as the Raiders advanced in the 2A state playoffs.
SINGLES
Katelyn Fennel (HP) def. Faizah Rivers 6-2, 6-4 ; Emily Jeffords (HP) def. Leigh Anna Brown 1-6, 6-1, 13-11; Autman Williams def. Leah Watkins 6-4, 1-6, 12-10; Elizabeth Mims (HP) def. Ashley Phillips 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Madison Rodgers (HP) def. Sheyenne Sparkes 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Fennel/Jeffords (HP) def.Rivers/Brown 6-2, 6-2; Ashley Bennett/Harleigh Peoples (WH) def. Ansley Lowder/Alish Lowder 6-4, 6-4.
Philip Simmons 6
Johnsonville 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Johnsonville lost all five singles matches as Philip Simmons earned a 6-1 victory in the 2A playoffs.
The Flashes' Lila Kate Leviner and Mallory Prosser defeated Harper Cohen and Valdez Martinez in No. 2 doubles 8-6.
SINGLES
Ansley Cohen (PS) def. Nicole Cook 6-0, 6-0; Izzie Johnson (PS) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers 6-0, 6-0; Amelia Whirrett (PS) def. Victoria Alford 6-0, 6-0; Molly Paige Strinfort (PS) def, Sophie Cook 6-0, 6-0; Jolie Mello (PS) def. Mackenzie Lawrimore 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Cohen/Johnson (PS) def. Cook/Driggers 8-6; Lila Kate Leviner/Mallory Prosser (J) def. Harper Cohen/Valdez Martinez 8-6.
OTHERS SCORES: GSSM defeated Marion 7-0. Landrum defeated Cheraw 5-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
Latta boys, girls win Region 7-2A meet
LATTA, S.C — Latta’s Zach Peacock won the overall individual title with a time of 19:46 as the Vikings also took the overall crown at the Region 7-2A meet.
Marion’s Grayson Hartson finished fourth with a time of 20:47 and Mullins’ Thomas Rankin finished fifth with a time of 21:01.
On the girls' side, Latta's Brenna Miller finished second overall with a time of 24:47. The Vikings were the only team with enough runners to qualify in the team standings.
Mullins’ Eva Collins finished ninth with a time of 34:12 and Marion’s Aubrey Hartson finished 10th with a time of 35:13.
BOYS
LATTA
1. Zach Peacock 19:46; 3. Hayden Bullard 20:18; 7. Blake Hamilton 21:58; 8. Shane Anderson 22:03; 9. Kristian Hennagan 22:21.
MARION
4. Grayson Hartson 20:47; 16. Tommy Ellison 25:02; 20. Jacobie Narciso 26:46; 21. Koulston Hartson 27:54.