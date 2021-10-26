 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: McGillivray helps lead West Florence girls' golf to 7th-place finish at state
PREP ROUNDUP: McGillivray helps lead West Florence girls' golf to 7th-place finish at state

Class 4A State Championship Golf

South Florence's Hannah Palmer (left) finished tied for sixth and West Florence's Alla McGillivray finished fifth overall at the 4A state girls' golf tournament on Tuesday.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS WEGMAN

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 74-80-154 to finish in fifth place overall as West Florence (354-363-717) wound up in seventh place Tuesday at the 4A state girls' golf championship at Crescent Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton.

South Florence’s Hannah Palmer (81-75-156) was tied for sixth place overall while the Bruins (388-392-780) wound up in 12th place.

Hartville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot an 87-84-171 in the individual tournament.

May River won the team state championship with a 324-315-639 and Madison Messimer of Myrtle Beach won the individual state championship with a 70-72-142.

7. WEST FLORENCE (354-363-717)

Alla McGillivray 74-80-154, Madeline Ateyeh 89-85-174, Julia Kleine 90-101-191, Taylor Pleasant 101-97-198.

11. SOUTH FLORENCE (388-392-780)

Hannah Palmer 81-75-156, Anna Grace Smith 81-94-175, A.C. Stone 113-110-223, Maggie Miller 113-113-226.

Locals in the 3A/2A

State Tournament

CONWAY, S.C. — McBee’s Sydney Amerson shot a 79-82-161 at the 2A state championship at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.

Governor’s School’s Taylor Beane shot a 84-84-168 and teammate Alyia Santiago shot a 89-86-175.

Cheraw’s Ashley Robertson shot 111-110-221.

Chesnee’s Sydney Robert shot a 66-70-136 to win the individual and the team shot 301-301-602 to win the 2A state championship.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3

Chesterfield 0

LIBERTY, S.C. — Liberty ended Chesterfield's season in the 2A playoffs with a 25-6, 25-13 and 25-7 victory.

OTHER SCORE: Lucy Beckham defeated Hartsville 3-0 in the 4A state playoffs.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Hannah-Pamplico 5

Wade Hampton 2

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Katelyn Fennel defeated Faizah Rivers at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4 as the Raiders advanced in the 2A state playoffs.

SINGLES

Katelyn Fennel (HP) def. Faizah Rivers 6-2, 6-4 ; Emily Jeffords (HP) def. Leigh Anna Brown 1-6, 6-1, 13-11; Autman Williams def. Leah Watkins 6-4, 1-6, 12-10; Elizabeth Mims (HP) def. Ashley Phillips 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Madison Rodgers (HP) def. Sheyenne Sparkes 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Fennel/Jeffords (HP) def.Rivers/Brown 6-2, 6-2; Ashley Bennett/Harleigh Peoples (WH) def. Ansley Lowder/Alish Lowder 6-4, 6-4.

Philip Simmons 6

Johnsonville 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Johnsonville lost all five singles matches as Philip Simmons earned a 6-1 victory in the 2A playoffs. 

The Flashes' Lila Kate Leviner and Mallory Prosser defeated Harper Cohen and Valdez Martinez in No. 2 doubles 8-6.

SINGLES

Ansley Cohen (PS) def. Nicole Cook 6-0, 6-0; Izzie Johnson (PS) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers 6-0, 6-0; Amelia Whirrett (PS) def. Victoria Alford 6-0, 6-0; Molly Paige Strinfort (PS) def, Sophie Cook 6-0, 6-0; Jolie Mello (PS) def. Mackenzie Lawrimore 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Cohen/Johnson (PS) def. Cook/Driggers 8-6; Lila Kate Leviner/Mallory Prosser (J) def. Harper Cohen/Valdez Martinez 8-6.

OTHERS SCORES: GSSM defeated Marion 7-0. Landrum defeated Cheraw 5-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

Latta boys, girls win Region 7-2A meet

LATTA, S.C — Latta’s Zach Peacock won the overall individual title with a time of 19:46 as the Vikings also took the overall crown at the Region 7-2A meet.

Marion’s Grayson Hartson finished fourth with a time of 20:47 and Mullins’ Thomas Rankin finished fifth with a time of 21:01.

On the girls' side, Latta's Brenna Miller finished second overall with a time of 24:47. The Vikings were the only team with enough runners to qualify in the team standings.

Mullins’ Eva Collins finished ninth with a time of 34:12 and Marion’s Aubrey Hartson finished 10th with a time of 35:13.

BOYS

LATTA

1. Zach Peacock 19:46; 3. Hayden Bullard 20:18; 7. Blake Hamilton 21:58; 8. Shane Anderson 22:03; 9. Kristian Hennagan 22:21.

MARION

4. Grayson Hartson 20:47; 16. Tommy Ellison 25:02; 20. Jacobie Narciso 26:46; 21. Koulston Hartson 27:54.

MULLINS

5. Thomas Rankin 21:01.

GIRLS

LATTA

2. Brenna Miller 24:47; 3. Kristina McCormick 24:51; 4. Katelyn Roberts 24:54; 5. Issabella Freudenberg 27:22; 6. Cassidi Skipper 28:55; 7. Tori Watson 30:24.

MARION

10. Aubrey Hartson 35:13.

MULLINS

9. Eva Collins 34:12.

