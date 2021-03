PREP ROUNDUP: Pair of H-P softball pitchers combine on 5-inning no-hitter

PAMPLICO, S.C.— Kadence Poston and Izzy Davis combined for a five inning no-hitter as Hannah-Pamplico's softball team earned a 16-1 victory over Lake City on Wednesday.

The duo struck out nine between them.

The Raiders’ A.C. Stone went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI.

Teammate Jordyn Hudson went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.

LC 001;00 — 1;0;0

H-P 10(15);0x — 16;13;4

WP — Kadence Poston ( 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). LP — Thomas ( 2 ⅓ IP, 11 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS — HP: A.C. Stone 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Jaden Lee 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Riley Calcutt 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Jordyn Hudson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Izzy Davis 1-2; Chloe Cooper 2-2; Claire Nettles 1-2, 2 RBI.

South Florence 11

Dillon 8

DILLON, S.C.— South Florence's Gracelyn Flowers went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.

Teammate Angelle Siders went 2 for 3 with double and two RBI.