Friday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: PDA Richardson no-hit DCS

new pee dee academy PDA logo 2018

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy's Colby Richardson pitched a no-hitter while striking out nine batters during the Ealges' 11-0 win Friday over Carolina Academy.

Teammate Miles Trussell went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI, and Cam Weston went 2 for 2 with a double.

Trinity Collegiate 11

St. John’s Christian 3

MONCKS CORNER -- Trinity Collegiate’s Tanner Hall went 2 for 4 with a double. Teammates Dalton Moody went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Andrew Dameron went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Williamsburg Academy 11

Dillon Christian 1 (6)

KINGSTREE -- Williamsburg Academy’s Henry Swicord went 3 for 3 with double and three RBI.

Teammate Joe Kellahan went 2 for 4 with two RBI, followed by Will McCutchen, who went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI. The Stallions' Bradley Muldrow went 1 for 3 with a triple, and Boyd Casselman went 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI.

