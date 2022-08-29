PREP ROUNDUP: PDA Volleyball sweeps Lake View

VOLLEYBALL

Pee Dee Academy 3

Lake View 0

ACES: PDA: Ava Fowler 4. LV: Raven Locklear 5, Hollie Scott 3, Elizabeth Morgan 2.

KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 2, Jaleya Ford 6, Locklear 4, La’Kayla Chavis 1.

ASSISTS: LV: Emma King 7,Grossetti 2.

DIGS: PDA: Lizzie McDaniel 10. LV: King 15, Grossetti 12,Morgan 5, Raven Locklear 12, Chavis 10, Scott 3.

RECORDS: LV: 0-4.

LATE SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

FCS wins

Battle of the Castle

Florence Christian won the Battle of the Castle on Saturday at West Florence. The Eagles went 6-0 in the tournament.

They defeated South Florence 25-12, 25-16, Hartsville High 25-21, 25-23, Aynor 25-14, 25-19, The King's Academy 25-13, 25-14 -- and then won the Gold Bracket over West Florence by the score of 25-14, 25-11.

Florence Christian's Mary Margaret Sterling was selected all-tournament and Bradley Brown was honored as tournament MVP.