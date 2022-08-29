PREP ROUNDUP: PDA Volleyball sweeps Lake View

VOLLEYBALL
Pee Dee Academy 3
Lake View 0
ACES: PDA: Ava Fowler 4. LV: Raven Locklear 5, Hollie Scott 3, Elizabeth Morgan 2.
KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 2, Jaleya Ford 6, Locklear 4, La’Kayla Chavis 1.
ASSISTS: LV: Emma King 7,Grossetti 2.
DIGS: PDA: Lizzie McDaniel 10. LV: King 15, Grossetti 12,Morgan 5, Raven Locklear 12, Chavis 10, Scott 3.
RECORDS: LV: 0-4.
LATE SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
FCS wins
Battle of the Castle
Florence Christian won the Battle of the Castle on Saturday at West Florence. The Eagles went 6-0 in the tournament.
They defeated South Florence 25-12, 25-16, Hartsville High 25-21, 25-23, Aynor 25-14, 25-19, The King's Academy 25-13, 25-14 -- and then won the Gold Bracket over West Florence by the score of 25-14, 25-11.
Florence Christian's Mary Margaret Sterling was selected all-tournament and Bradley Brown was honored as tournament MVP.