PREP ROUNDUP: Pee Dee Academy defeats The King's Academy in five sets in Volleyball
Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Pee Dee Academy defeats The King's Academy in five sets in Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Abby Johnson had six aces and seven kills to lead Pee Dee Academy's volleyball team to a 3-2 win (25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12) against The King’s Academy on Tuesday.

Golden Eagle teammate Tess Devers had six aces.

The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had two aces, 24 assists, six kills, five digs and a block.

ACES – PDA: Abby Johnson 7, Tess Devers 6.TKA: Meredith Hoover 2, Elsie Padgett 1, Kelsey Kirby 3.

KILLS – PDA: Maggie Jacobs 10, Johnson 7. TKA: Hoover 6, Gabriel Finklea 4, Kirby 7, Abby Beaton 5.

ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 24, Padgett 6

DIGS – PDA: Ashley Martin 14. TKA: Hoover 5, Padgett 10, Finklea 8, Beaton 12, Kirby 7.

BLOCKS – TKA: Hoover 1, Kirby 2.

Florence Christian 3

Laurence Manning 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had 14 aces, three kills, two blocks and two digs in the 25-10, 25-13, 25-17 win.

Teammate Kylie Stewart had three aces, five kills and 12 digs.

ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 3, Kaitlyn Fore 14, Emily Eason 1, Hilton Broach 4, Sofie Purvis 1.

KILLS – FCS: Stewart 5, Fore 3, Eason 4, Bradley Brown 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Broach 2.

BLOCK – FCS: Fore 2.

ASSISTS – FCS: Jessie Weatherford 6, Natile Smith 12.

DIGS – Stewart 12, Fore 2, Eason 2, Weatherford 3, Sterling 10, Broach 3, Smith 4, Sydney Jacobs 3.

RECORD: FCS 8-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-3A.

Next Match: FCS will travel to Trinity at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Latta 3

Marion 0

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had four aces and 15 assists in the Vikings' 25-12, 25-3, 25-5 win.

Teammate Ava Rogers had five kills, and Rylyn Marsh added a dig.

RECORD: L 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A.

Next Match: Latta will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m Thursday.

East Clarendon 3

C.E. Murray 0

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Bre Lee had 12 aces and eight kills in the Wolverines' 25-8, 25-6, 25-7 win.

Teammate Hayden White had 10 aces.

Carolina Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 0

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had two aces and eight kills in the Bobcats' 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 win.

ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 6, Gracen Bradley 4, Vandi Timmons 2..

KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 6, Timmons 8.

ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 15.

DIGS – CA:. G. Bradley 1, Jamiee Epps 1.

BLOCKS – CA: Turner 1.

Green Sea Floyds 3

Hannah-Pamplico 1

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico lost by scores of 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.

Lee Academy 3

Thomas Sumter 0

DALZELL, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Caleigh Barrett had an ace, seven digs and six kills in the Cavaliers' 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 win.

Teammate Lacie McElveen had two kills and two blocks.

ACES – LA: Charley Grace Norris 1, Caleigh Barrett 1.

KILLS – LA:M.J. Logan 6, Julee Saverance 1, Lacie McElveen 2, Madi Motley 1.

ASSISTS – LA: Saverance 25, McElveen 3.

DIGS – LA: Norris 21, M.J. Logan 3.

BLOCKS – LA: Motley 2.

Lake View 3

Johnsonville 1

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Zandasia McNeil had 28 kills and five blocks in the Wild Gators' 19-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 win.

KILLS – LV: Rebecca Cox 10, Zandasia McNeil 28, Tianaa Hamilton 12, Baxleigh Armette 6.

ASSISTS – LV: Spivey Evans 24, Baylee Miller 16.

DIGS – LV: Evans 9, Raven Locklear 12, MIller 6, Emma King 29.

BLOCKS – LV: Hamilton 5, McNeil 33.

Wilson Hall 3

Trinity Collegiate 1

SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate lost by scores of 25-15, 25-4, 18-25, 25-15.

Hartsville 3

South Florence 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville won by scores of 25-17, 25-10, 25-22.

Dillon Christian 3

Marlboro Academy 0

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Dillon Christian won by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.

GIRLS TENNIS

Trinity Collegiate 9

Wilson Hall 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles against Hallie Stone.

SINGLES

Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Halle Stone 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Carlie Fort 6-0, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (TCS) def.Caroline McElveen 6-0, 6-1; Sophie Belk (TCS) def.Jane McAdams 6-2, 6-2 ; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def.Rachel Bostic 6-1, 6-0 ; Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def. Natalie Ford 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Pebbles/ Belk (TCS) def. Stone/ Fort 8-5; Hupfer/ Kremydas (TCS) def. McElveen/ McAdams 8-4; Chloe Moore/ Ella Gray Moore (TCS) def. Bostic/ Ford 8-5.

Carolina Academy 9

Pee Dee Academy 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ashlee Matthews defeated Lauren Martin in No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Claire Eskridge 6-0, 6-2; Lake Killman (CA) def. Ansley Martin 6-1, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Danielle Blanchett 6-4, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Lauren Martin 6-0, 6-1; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sarah Brasher 6-2, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Hannah Kitchen 6-3, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. Eskridge/ A.Martin 8-0; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Blanchett/ Brasher 8-2; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. L.Martin/ Audra Jackson 8-3.

Florence Christian 5

Laurence Manning 4

SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Alexis Aikens defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0.

SINGLES

Savannah South (LMA) def. Kaia Thompson 6-4, 6-2; Alexis Aikens (FCS) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-2, 6-0; Mason Lee (LMA) def. Katelyn Turner 6-2, 6-2; Carleigh DiDonato (LMA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-4, 6-4; Chloe Canavati (FCS) def. Bri Finney 7-5, 7-5; Bette Brunson (FCS) def. Bryce Erickson 6-3, 6-4.

DOUBLES

South/ Dunlop (LMA) def. Thompson/ Aikens 8-6; Turner/ Hucks (FCS) def. Lee/ DiDonato 8-4; Canavati/ Brunson (FCS) def. Finney/ Erickson 8-0.

LATE MONDAY

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Trinity Collegiate 7

Spartanburg Day 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Hannah McKay defeated Carlee Mason in No.2 singles by the score of 6-3, 0-6, 10-6.

SINGLES

Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Kelly Killoren 6-3, 6-4; Hannah Mckay (TCS) def. Carlee Mason 6-3, 0-6, 10-6; McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Marianna Converse 6-3, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (TCS) def. Carley Garrity 6-2, 6-1; Paige Melick (SDS) def. Sophie Belk 6-1, 6-1; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Maggie Cobb 7-5, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Murrell/ McKay (TCS) def. Killoren/ Mason 8-2; Davis/ Pebbles (TCS) def. Mason Garrity 8-2; Melick/ Cobb (SDS) def. Belk/ Hupfer 8-4.

